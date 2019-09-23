Cheniere Energy Partners Remains Solid With Blackstone Selling

A recent news article noted that Cheniere Energy Partners' (CQP) largest shareholder, Blackstone, is looking to sell its 41% stake. Blackstone initially purchased the stake back in 2012. Now that the private equity firm is looking to sell after being a long-term shareholder, investors should take this as a stopping point to evaluate why Blackstone is looking to sell now and to revisit the long-term potential of the LNG market. I am confident that the prospects for both Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners are positive and that the U.S. LNG market will continue to serve these two, as well as shareholders, well in the years to come.

Source: Cheniere Energy

Why Would Blackstone Sell?

Blackstone currently owns 202 million shares of CQP, which has a market value of $9.7 billion. The firm is nearly a majority shareholder at 41% and is reportedly open selling if there's a good offer. Back in 2012, Blackstone announced that it was investing $1.5 billion in an equity stake in Cheniere Energy Partners. In the deal, Blackstone received CQP Class B units in a private placement. Additionally, Cheniere Energy agreed to buy $500 million in CQP Class B units under a related agreement.

Thus, Blackstone has been holding its $1.5 billion stake in CQP since early 2012. The purchase price that Blackstone got in at was well below market value of CQP shares. Blackstone paid $15 for its Class B units, growing at a fixed +3.5% per year with the option to convert to common units of CQP. The shares were converted back in July 2017 to common shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and were worth $6.34 billion at the time.

The original goal of the investment was to fund the Sabine Pass LNG liquefaction project, as well as to fund capital expenditure for the Creole Trail Pipeline. Earlier this year, in March, Cheniere saw the completion of its fifth train. Additionally, a positive final investment decision was made on a sixth train out of Sabine Pass on May 29 this year. However, it seems that Blackstone doesn't want to stick around to see the sixth train.

Considering that Cheniere Partners owns 100% of Sabine Pass, Blackstone has been all in on one of the first LNG projects in the U.S. and took an equally as large bet on the U.S. being an LNG exporter. At the time of initial investment, these were both lofty goals and there were significant doubts from the investment community that these were smart uses of capital. Blackstone has seen nothing but outperforming gains, however. The initial $1.5 billion has been converted into CQP shares that are worth approximately $9.7 billion, which is a 546% return before dividends. That return vastly outpaces any broader market index and outpaces the energy sector by a landslide.

Source: 10-Q

Thus, it's clear why Blackstone wants to sell, as there are likely better uses for the capital, rather than being subject to CQP dynamics outright. Investors really shouldn't concern themselves with what Blackstone will do with the capital once sold, but rather, they should be concerned with how much will be sold and the timeline until the stake is unwound. What I think is interesting is that no offer has been made yet for Blackstone's shares, all or in part. Offloading a near $10 billion equity stake isn't an easy feat to do in a stock.

What's Next For Cheniere Partners?

I believe that the timing of the announcement is quite interesting, as there are multiple positives surrounding the business. Blackstone's David Foley wasn't immensely confident in the LNG market, stating that only a few more final investment decisions in the U.S. for LNG producers and exporters will be reached and it'll be the ones with the lowest overall costs. Yet, investors should recognize that Cheniere had the first mover advantage and retains a low-cost positioning. That risk taken years ago now pays off as the market fundamentals continue to look favorable.

The current LNG market is in a quality state. There are relatively few capacity additions coming online in North America in the 3-5 year view, but there will still be over 20 mtpa coming online this year and the next. Once that capacity is added, it seems to be the case that relatively minimal capacity comes online in the years following. These projects typically take multiple years to build, as well as billion in capital expenditure, which gives businesses like Cheniere a great line of sight on the industry. A lack of supply coming online past 2020 supports further gains for both LNG and CQP. Even with the supply coming online in the next 15 months, take a look at the slide below from the company's latest investor deck. The company is transitioning to an even higher level of long-term contracts which enhances revenue visibility and ensures quality operations for years to come.

Source: Investor Presentation

The potential exit of Blackstone has interesting timing given that the company just raised $1.5 billion in debt. This spotlights the current state of the balance sheet. High leverage is often viewed as a concern by many in the energy space, but it's important to not lump CQP or LNG into that bucket, especially given the current transition.

At the end of Q2, CQP had $1 billion in cash and long-term debt of $16.7 billion. The company had $2.52 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year and is on track for a similar level of adjusted EBITDA this year, which implies that leverage is approximately 6.2x. While that's quite high, even for the energy sector, this is a contract-based company with high cash flow visibility and expert debt management, so we really shouldn't be concerned about the state of the balance sheet.

With these concerns away, Blackstone has effectively watched as its investment multiplied and is looking to exit. I don't think this says anything about the current state of the company and again view it as a Blackstone-specific decision. If any weakness amounts in the coming weeks as it relates to Blackstone, I'd take it as an opportunity to buy. The U.S. is still at the beginning stages of its ability to export LNG into the global market and companies like Cheniere make that possible. Sabine Pass, in particular, is now a large operation, especially with its sixth train now being given the green light.

Cheniere Energy Partners' stock has been a very consistent performer for shareholders, rallying from nearly $25 at the start of 2018 to its current $47, almost doubling in under two years. That's the kind of confidence the market has in Sabine Pass and reflects the quality of the long-term contracts that have been secured. Given that CQP is one of the few liquid ways to express a positive view on the LNG market, capitalizing on weakness is important.

Source: StockCharts

The exit of Blackstone from CQP also has a significant read to Cheniere Energy, the parent of Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere broadly has the five trains at Sabine Pass, with the sixth just passing the FID, as well as two trains at Corpus Christi with a third under construction that will see full regulatory approval before the year is out. Cheniere is the brand name when it comes to LNG and one of the best outright operators with long-term contracts, as well as significant investments underway to help ensure future growth. To be negative on Cheniere is to be negative on the global LNG market, which is a constantly evolving market with difficult fundamentals to pinpoint.

Also, investors need to take into account that EOG Resources (EOG) just signed a long-term gas supply agreement with Cheniere at their Corpus Christi liquefaction facility. This is a 15-year agreement starting early next year and will require EOG to supply Cheniere with 140,000 MMBtu per day initially, with an additional 300,000 MMBtu per day sold at a price indexed to the Henry Hub. This is represents low-cost access to significant quantities of natural gas, which makes it difficult for international companies to compete with Cheniere. This is also a testament to the strength of Cheniere in the LNG market in the long term as it can continue to ink these deals. A quote from the Senior Vice President of Marketing of EOG Resources, D. Lance Terveen, sums up the outlook nicely:

"We look forward to working with Cheniere, the leading U.S. LNG provider, to expand into international natural gas markets where global demand is expected to significantly increase for years to come."

These agreements help natural gas E&Ps move their product to other demand sources and capitalize on pricing differentials around the globe. Meanwhile, companies like Cheniere move lower on the cost curve. Cheniere's stock, relative to its subsidiary CQP, has been less than exciting in the last year, but is still up nearly 50% in two years.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

When headlines hit that the largest shareholder of a company is looking to sell, typically the investor base responds negatively; however, it's always worth looking into these situations further rather than taking the headline at face value. Blackstone has generated a significant return from CQP and is looking to rotate that capital into a different investment. With a recent long-term supply agreement from EOG Resources, parent Cheniere Energy is in great shape and subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners, the 100% owner of Sabine Pass, is going to benefit from the construction of a sixth train.

