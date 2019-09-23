Target: Still A Very Solid Hold

Although not a wide-moat company and not the typical kind of company I am usually interested in, Target (TGT) was my best investment during the last two years as it more than doubled in value (not including dividends). It even outperformed stocks in my portfolio like the wide-moat company Novo Nordisk (NVO), which I consider to be among the best companies listed on a stock exchange. If someone would have bought the stock in June or July 2017, when Target was hitting its lows around $50, that investment would not only have gained more than 100% in value, but it would also have outperformed Walmart Inc. (WMT) as well as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) - not including any dividends. And all three stocks easily outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

In the following article, we will give a brief update on Target and show why the stock might not be a screaming buy right now, but why there is definitely no reason to sell the stock for those holding Target.

Solid Second Quarter

When looking for reasons to hold the stock, the second-quarter earnings result gave us plenty of reasons. For starters, Target reported a quarterly revenue of $18.42 billion, which was about $100 million higher than expectations and reflects a 5% YoY growth in revenue for the second quarter. Additionally, Target reported an EPS of $1.82 and could beat expectations by $0.21. While operating income has grown more than 13%, GAAP as well as adjusted EPS have each grown about 20% in the second quarter. Comparable sales grew 3.4%, while transactions were up 2.4% during the quarter and the average transaction amount was 0.9% higher. Comparable digital sales grew 34% during the quarter, contributing 1.8 percentage points to comparable sales growth. Finally, gross margin increased to 30.6% and operating margin was 7.2% vs. 6.4% one year ago.

Target also updated its guidance and management is now expecting full-year GAAP and adjusted earnings per share of $5.90 to $6.20, which reflects an increase of $0.15 from the prior range and management also sees the potential to outperform the midpoint of this range.

Innovation In The Past Years

These impressive numbers seem to be the result of management spending a lot of money in the recent past and trying to keep the pace of innovation high (although Target always seems to be one step behind Amazon). And we can be pretty confident these innovations will lead to further growth for Target.

One important aspect of the strategy is the same-day fulfillment services, which include curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and the same-day shipment service Shipt. Sales which were fulfilled the same day in one of the above-mentioned ways have more than doubled during the last year.

A second important strategy is the store remodels and the opening of new small format stores. The company only opens a few stores every year - for 2019 Target plans to open 11 stores and 26 stores in 2020. The majority of these stores will be in urban and densely populated areas. In the second quarter, Target opened four new small-format stores, three of which opened near college campuses. But Target is also remodeling its stores and completed 84 remodels in the second quarter, and management is on track to deliver approximately 300 this year. In total, Target has remodeled more than 400 stores during the past two years.

And a third aspect that could be important is the collaboration between Target and Walt Disney (DIS) that was announced recently. Walt Disney will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target stores across the U.S. on October 4, with plans for 40 additional locations by October 2020. These stores will carry more than 450 items, including toys, games and clothing.

Recession-Proof Business

When looking at the next one or two years and considering the fact that a recession is likely, we have to think about which stocks (and assets) to buy. In general, stocks should probably not be bought before a recession, but if someone is invested, it should be in companies that are rather recession-proof. Target is a retailer with its revenue distributed between five different product categories: the biggest part of revenue stems from beauty & household essentials (24% of total sales) and hardlines are responsible for 17% of revenue with the other three categories being in between.

Although not all the products Target is selling can be described as essential or recession-proof products, a big part of Target's revenue is generated from sales that have to be made in a similar way during a recession as during an economic boom. When looking at the performance during the financial crisis, Target could increase its revenue every single year between 2006 and 2011. In 2008, revenue increased 2.5% and in 2009 revenue increased only 0.6%, but while many other companies had to report huge sales declines, Target could at least grow. Net earnings declined 22% in 2008, but after the financial crisis, net earnings increased 12.4% in 2009 and 17.4% in 2010, and in 2010 net earnings were already higher than in 2008. When looking at the second-to-last recession, the picture is very similar. Between 1998 and 2003, revenue increased not only every single year, but it also increased in the double digits annually (on average). Earnings also increased every single year between 1999 and 2003.

For the next potential recession, we can't guarantee that Target will perform similar than during the last two recessions, but its business model can rather be described as recession-proof. It can very well be the case that the stock price might slump in such a scenario, but revenue (and maybe even earnings per share) should be very stable.

Attractive Dividend Payer

Target is also an attractive dividend payer and this is another strong reason for investors to hold the stock. Even when buying right now, Target still has a dividend yield of 2.42%. And if somebody had bought close to the lows in 2017, the dividend yield would be above 5% right now. Target is now among the dividend kings with 51 years of consecutive dividend increases. In the last years, the dividend increases were only a few percentage points, but considering the comparably low payout ratio (about 45% right now) makes it more likely the dividend will be increased more drastically in the years to come. The payout ratio right now is the lowest in several years for the company - in 2015, the payout ratio was almost as high as 70% and a payout ratio between 50% and 60% is definitely reasonable for Target giving the company room to increase the dividend. Estimates for future dividend increases are - according to Seeking Alpha - rather conservative, but I think we might see dividend increases which are not just in the low single digits.

Aside from the dividend, Target was also buying back shares constantly and decreased the number of outstanding shares from 754 million at the end of 2009 to 522 million right now. And as I don't see high growth opportunities for Target, paying a higher dividend and buying back its own shares seems like a good way to use the generated cash and to reward shareholders.

Valuation

A final aspect that might be interesting is the company's valuation. When looking at the P/E ratio of Target, it is trading at a valuation of 18 times earnings per share. When looking at the past few years (since 2016), the stock is currently trading at its highest valuation, but when looking at the years 2014 and 2015, Target's P/E ratio was as high as 27 (see Seeking Alpha Valuation Page). The price-to-sales ratio is currently at 0.73, which is the highest number it has been during the past decade. When comparing Target to its historic valuation, we can conclude that it is currently trading at a higher valuation, but a P/E ratio of 18 is not an extremely high number. If investors get more and more convinced that Target really managed the turnaround and will become one of the successful picks in the retail space, the P/E ratio could easily increase to 25 or 30 (even if fundamentals don't support such numbers).

Aside from the P/E ratio, we also use a discount cash flow analysis to calculate the intrinsic value of Target. Trying to estimate the free cash flow of Target in the next few years is a bit tricky as the number is showing wild fluctuations. For simplicity, I assume that operating cash flow will increase 3% annually starting with a basis of $6 billion. Target was investing pretty heavily in the recent past leading to a high cap spending ($3.5 billion in 2018). For the next few years, we can expect that number to go down leading to a higher free cash flow, but similar to the past performance, cap spending won't stay low forever. In the next 10 years, I assume capital expenditures to fluctuate between $1.5 billion and $4 billion. Following these 10 years, I assume an annual growth rate of 3% till perpetuity. Taking those numbers leads to an intrinsic value of $103.50 making Target almost fairly valued.

This makes Target a hold in my opinion. In the next few months, I see the potential for further price increases as a positive sentiment could easily lead to an overvaluation of the stock and we might see price levels of $130 or even $150. But on the other hand, I also see the potential for further setbacks and the stock correcting in the next few months after the rally in the recent past. No matter what happens Target's valuation is certainly no reason to sell the stock.

Conclusion

At this point all the positive aspects about Target (strong results, solid dividend, recession-proof business model) and the valuation slightly above its intrinsic value balance itself out making the stock a hold (or leading to a neutral rating). I am still convinced that Target is a good long-term pick, but would not buy or add at current prices. It depends on what you are searching for: when trying to hunt for bargains, Target is probably not the right pick. But if you are just searching for a solid dividend payer and a stock delivering solid returns, Target still might be a better pick than many other stocks in the current market. But for those holding Target, I definitely see no reason to sell.

