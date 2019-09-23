The Repo Problem Is Deeper Than The Fed Admits

There they go again! Offering a put for mismatched dealers that will continue to promote borrowing short to carry long securities. See here. For an update, see here. Borrowing short to lend long is what tanked the financial system in 2007-2008, as well as just about every other financial crisis described in This Time Is Different.

Bailing out traders who borrowed short to hold long securities, as the Fed did on September 17, 18 and 19, and has promised to do again, if needed, is a dangerous policy that shows the Fed has learned little from either the GFC or the many commentaries written after it to the effect that borrowing short to invest long is precisely what gets financial systems in trouble, time after time. See Morgan Ricks, The Money Problem, and several excellent posts on John Cochrane’s blog here. Overnight repos are “run-prone” liabilities. As long as borrowing overnight rather than longer term is encouraged, runs will occur. And the events of September 17-19, 2019, were nothing other than such a run. And as long as the Fed offers money at below the rate that the market would demand, banks will take it and make money off it.

Even seasoned commentators like Gillian Tett of the FT are fooled. She says the bailouts are a good thing, even though they indicate that the Fed is flying blind. See here. Elsewhere, the FT says that bankers are looking for the Fed to offer a permanent facility so that such emergency measures will be unnecessary. See here. Interestingly, the readers who commented on the FT's story seem to understand what's going on better than the newspaper's reporter does.

Of course, the bankers want a permanent facility! It would give them a free and perpetual option to borrow money at below-market rates when the real market rate spikes and to refrain from using the new facility whenever it would not pay off. Bankers are not stupid.

A little history

It may be worth noting that before the GFC, most people thought repos backed by U.S. Treasuries were run-proof. Why would anyone not trust the security of a U.S. Treasury? The logic went. It turned out that the reason was simple: Why risk getting involved in a bankruptcy or other delay when you could have cash? Only a high interest rate would entice a holder of cash to take the risk.

2008 was not the first time the repo market caused a major problem. Way back in 1982, when no one but a few cognoscenti knew what a financial repo was, a seizing up of the repo market caused the failure of Drysdale Securities, then a significant government bond dealer, in turn causing significant losses to some major banks. That led to a restructuring of the repo securitization protocol to require third-party possession of the Treasuries.

Sometimes blood on the floor should be allowed

Yes, there might be some blood on the floor of trading rooms if the Fed does not bail out the mismatched punters. But that is what is supposed to happen, so that the traders reform, as the market would require them to do. But I guess that the Fed really wants traders to borrow short to hold long securities. I guess the Fed thinks that “maturity transformation” is good for the economy. I guess the Fed has learned little from its policies in the 2000s that encouraged that kind of positioning - and that led directly to the boom and bust. (I do not think the Fed thought that September 17 was the beginning of the kind of crisis that it - properly, in my view - tried to head off in September 2008. In 2008, the system really was seriously threatened with breakdown.)

It is especially important to let traders spill a little blood at a time when the system is not threatened, when one of the primary causes of the repo seize-up is the issuance of too much Treasury debt (read too big a deficit - at a time when deficits are not necessary), and when the Fed is already carrying water to prevent the natural slowdown that a trade war causes for a President hell-bent on reducing global trade, and therefore reducing the size of the global economy.

I do recognize that the Tweeter-in-Chief would castigate the Chairman of the Fed if he failed to bail out traders. I feel for the Chairman. The tweets make a mockery of the Federal Reserve as an institution, to say nothing of the government as a whole.

Industry apologists will respond to my Jeremiad by saying (a) if it allows short-term interest rates to surge beyond its target, the Fed will lose control of monetary policy (see here). (b) the Treasury dealers are important to the U.S. economy at a time of record Treasury issuance, so their ability to finance their purchases at low rates with little of their own capital at stake is desirable, (c) the real problem is that banks have post-crisis capital requirements that prevent them from playing their proper liquidity role for the markets, (d) the real problem is a technical one having to do with bank reserves. See Paul J. Davies’ explanation in the WSJ. For a sort of primer, see Bloomberg.com here.

My responses (ignoring that there are too many explanations) are:

(a) The Fed’s target rate being breached by market activity for a few days has little or no impact on monetary policy (regardless of whether monetary policy actually has any meaningful short-term effect in the first place).

(b) The primary dealers do have a role to play. But bailing them out has a meaningful impact on their - and others’ - future way of funding. And it has an impact on the ongoing divergent fortunes between those with access to money and those who just work for it. There is an inequality element here.

(c) Banks always have provided liquidity support at their peril. Chase, for example, took a big hit in the Drysdale debacle. And since then, the major banks have been more careful about their exposures, as evidenced by their unwillingness to come to the aid of either Bear Stearns or Lehman Brothers in 2008, both of which died from the proximate cause of a run on runnable liabilities - that is, they died due to the policy of funding long-term assets with short-term liabilities. The increased capital requirements that the banks hate are merely an insurance policy to prevent the government from having to bail them out again.

(d) Historically, banks operated with small amounts of excess reserves. That is why reserve requirements used to have substance. Excess reserves in quantity are a phenomenon only of the last decade or so, as the Fed has paid interest on reserves and banks have had to cope with new regulatory liquidity requirements. Reliance on excess reserves for Federal Reserve funding may be a problem. But short-term bumping up of reserves is not a solution. The problem is one of the government having to fund large deficits at a time when the government’s global policies make U.S. securities less attractive (for example, to China) than they have been historically. Quite simply, the Fed cannot negate the policies of the rest of the government that tend to make interest rates go up, unless the Fed itself sops up all the Treasury’s issuance, which I believe would be self-limiting.

One also should note that the financial repo market as a whole has shrunk considerably since the GFC. That has not had any cataclysmic results. See a very informative report from Sifma here. Despite that the sky might fall for a few dealers, a further contraction of the short-term repo market need not cause chaos.

The silver lining?

I suppose that as an investor, you can rest easier about your own mismatched book now that you know the fix still is in. Personally, I prefer not to run that kind of risk. But I have left a lot of money on the table the last ten years by not doing so.

