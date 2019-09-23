Two potential future scenarios may result from the Monetary Death Spiral for which investors can prepare.

There are seven steps to this death spiral, the last of which may prove to be the coup de grâce of economic growth.

Private savings is a proven generator of economic growth, but unfortunately monetary and fiscal policies taken up in the last half century have neglected and downplayed it.

The Underestimated Growth Engine

I wrote about the often-ignored engine of organic economic growth that is private savings.

To quote myself:

Saving leads to investment. Investment leads to increased productivity and output capacity. These lead to more valuable workers. More valuable workers command higher wages. Higher wages leads to more consumption. More consumption leads to higher GDP growth.

This is a modified version of the Harrod-Domar Model of economic growth, as illustrated here:

Source: economicshelp.org

The only addition I would make to the above flow chart would be to include the higher wages that are correlated with increased investment. Higher wages for the median worker provide more buying power to those who spend the highest percentage of disposable income on consumption. And, of course, more consumption, almost by definition, means higher GDP growth. But, as the illustration suggests, higher wages also lead to increased savings, all else being equal, which reinforces the virtuous cycle.

It's a paradox. One would think that, since 70% of GDP is made up of consumption, a lower savings rate would lead to higher GDP growth. But this has not turned out to be the case. The United States experienced much faster average GDP growth in the decades when the savings rate was higher.

As I explained in that previous article, consumption is the using up of resources, while saving is the accumulation of resources — namely, capital.

St. Louis Fed economist Daniel Thornton bolsters this line of reasoning in a report titled "Personal Saving and Economic Growth." Contrary to intuition, a higher savings rate actually correlates with higher GDP growth both several quarters out and also in the current quarter.

"All correlations are positive," says Thornton, "suggesting that a higher saving rate in the current quarter is associated with faster (not slower) economic growth in the current and next few quarters."

Of course, a higher savings rate does not guarantee correspondingly higher GDP. The financial sector could be inefficient, or the efficiency of capital (output per unit of capital) could be low. But even in these cases, the correlation between savings and output would still be positive, even if weak. Moreover, while the model is generally true, it doesn't eliminate business cycles, which are caused by factors outside the elements of the theory.

(Note: there is a more contemporary, updated, and complex version of the Harrod-Domar Model called the Solow-Swan Growth Model, but the simplified version presented above demonstrates my point well enough.)

The Danger of Ignoring This Growth Engine

The intellectual class of almost every society throughout history exhibits the belief that this model can be improved upon. Academics nearly always succumb to technocratic temptation, desiring to tinker with what works to produce something even better. Complicated formulas and theories are posited to explain, not what has already worked, but what might improve upon the existing state.

Sometimes this tinkering works, sometimes it doesn't. In the process, however, there are often externalities — side effects — of this policy tinkering that may take years or decades to clearly manifest. Often, those externalities are undesirable. And, often, those undesirable externalities compound over time until the net positive accomplished through the tinkering becomes a net negative. The drawbacks begin to outweigh the benefits.

This, I submit, is the state we are in currently in macroeconomics.

The technocratic impulse, combined with the short-termist thinking of politicians, has led us in effect to an abridged growth model that primarily targets consumption to the neglect of savings and investment. Central banks and the thousands of economic technocrats on their payroll have played a critical role in crafting this rearranged — and faulty — growth model. For decades, they have smashed their foot down on the stimulus pedal to achieve short-term bursts of debt-fueled consumption growth.

Over time, this has contributed mightily to the hollowing out of savings (as I discussed here), which, predictably, has disrupted the circular flow of organic economic growth. At first, this tinkering may have produced net benefits (though this is debatable), but over time, the negative side effects have snowballed, building upon themselves into a nasty downward cycle.

I call this the Monetary Death Spiral. It is the explanation for what the ever-slowing economic growth advanced countries — and, indeed, the world — have experienced over the last half century.

There are seven steps to this death spiral, and if not curtailed, I'll demonstrate how they will ultimately result in indefinitely low, flat, or even negative economic output going forward.

Step One: Unsustainable Debt Expansion

Global debt has been growing faster than economic output for a long time. After bottoming out at a little under 100% of GDP in the late 1950s, global debt to GDP rose gradually until the early 1980s, exploding upward thereafter.

Source: International Monetary Fund

If the 1958-1982 trend had continued apace, global debt would be about 32% lower than it is today.

After the Great Recession, advanced economies in aggregate tried to reign in their debt burdens while the emerging world, mainly China, expanded debt rapidly. Much of this debt growth since the Great Recession has been by governments, from $37 trillion in 2008 to $65 trillion in 2018. In the Eurozone, the sovereign debt loads of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, France, and Cyprus have each expanded faster than GDP since the recession.

Corporate debt has exploded as well. Non-financial corporate debt reached $72 trillion by the end of 2018, representing 92% of global GDP on its own. Financial sector debt rose by 10% from 2008 to 2018 to about $60 trillion. And household debt grew by over 30% to hit $46 trillion. Primary contributors to household debt growth came from the emerging world: China, India, Mexico, Malaysia, Korea, Chile, and the Czech Republic.



The structure of the Eurozone has not helped to hold down unsustainable debt growth.

To examine one specific example, take the Greek debt crisis. Since the Eurozone operates on a currency union (the Euro) as well as a monetary union (the ECB), various countries are able to borrow in the same currency at similar rates. Smaller, economically weaker nations can borrow at lower rates than they would otherwise have access to outside the union. Greece is one of these countries.

The problem is that each Eurozone country is still allowed to operate its own fiscal policy. Some countries, namely Germany, can run a fiscal surplus while others, such as Italy, Spain, and Greece can run deficits by doling out more generous pension benefits and welfare programs than they could otherwise afford. This, of course, led to the Greek crisis in 2010, in which foreign holders of Greek debt demanded higher rates due to Greece's profligate spending as well as the imposition of certain austerity measures.

Despite these measures, Greece remains in the Eurozone and Greek sovereign debt to GDP has not fallen whatsoever since the crisis.

Source: Google

Since it still uses the Euro, Greece has not been able to devalue its currency as Modern Monetary Theory proponents might advise. As such, it has perhaps been spared a plunge into hyperinflation, but it remains stuck in a rut nonetheless.

The Cause of Step One

It's important to acknowledge the culprit for the change in trend of debt growth that occurred in the 1980s — central bank policies. Beginning with Alan Greenspan in the United States and followed by other central banks around the world, interest rates became used primarily as a monetary tool to stimulate economic growth and support asset prices. As such, it was further decoupled from market forces of supply and demand which would have kept rates higher than the central banks had set them. Savers were punished while asset owners were rewarded and spenders were encouraged.

In other words, rather than rely on the old fashioned, tried-and-true method of economic growth through private savings, central banks pursued policies that looted savings for increased current consumption and debt growth.

This leads us to the second step in the Monetary Death Spiral: debt monetization.

Step Two: Central Bank Debt Monetization

You have probably heard the term "quantitative easing" — when digital money credits are created out of thin air by central banks and used to purchase debt assets held by commercial banks. This is effectively a form of debt monetization.

Debt monetization is the transferral of debt into newly created currency. The QE programs of both the US and the EU have engaged in this. Japan's central bank has as well, even going so far as to monetize Japanese stocks through ETF purchases. In the US, the Fed transfers the proceeds of its operations (interest earned on debt plus capital gains, if any) back to the Treasury, meaning that the federal government spending financed by the Fed was effectively costless.

One might object that it would not be monetization if the central bank held the assets to eventually sell them back into the market. But in the case of any and all central banks, it does not currently appear as though their balance sheets will ever be permanently and significantly diminished.

Sovereign debt monetization allows governments to continue running fiscal deficits while also preventing interest expenses from spiraling out of control. Effectively, it has enabled a relatively painless continuation of excessive government spending beyond what private savings would have allowed.

Step Three: Yield Chasing

The most fiscally profligate nations, including Japan and the Eurozone collectively, have experienced the lowest interest rates. As sovereign debt loads build up, it becomes more and more imperative to continue the downward trajectory of interest rates and monetize as much debt as possible without encountering negative side effects.

Paradoxically, then, the nations with the highest debt loads relative to GDP tend to correlate with the lowest interest rates in the world (with the exception of those nations that do not issue debt in their own currency).

But private savings and investor capital are mobile. It can flee its home country to find greener pastures (i.e. higher returns) elsewhere. Since ultra-low or negative yields pervade these countries, we find that Japanese and European money has fled to US Treasury bonds, equities, and real estate, pushing up the prices of each.

This has led to lower Treasury yields, and lower Treasury yields have led to lower corporate debt yields, which tend to track with Treasury yields.

Step Four: Market Distortions

What happens when corporate debt becomes cheaper?

Well, according to standard economic theory, what happens when anything becomes cheaper? Demand for it rises. Indeed, that is what we've seen with corporate debt. Companies have taken advantage of their ability to obtain cheaper debt by loading up on it:

Source: Deloitte

US corporate debt, sitting at around 47% of GDP, is the highest it's ever been.

You might think that all this debt must have been used for productive purposes — expanding plant & equipment stock, purchasing vehicles and machinery, adding jobs, and researching and developing new products. But that hasn't really been the case, at least not proportionate to the debt growth.

Instead, this expansion of debt has largely been used for share buybacks, mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and sustaining corporate zombies.

The levels of interest rates and corporate share buybacks, for instance, have proven to be inversely correlated: when rates fall, share buybacks skyrocket. I wrote about this in The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly of Share Buybacks. I wrote about the increase in mergers & acquisitions due to low rates in How Low Interest Rates Have Led To Increased Market Concentration. I also wrote about how low interest rates are sustaining unprofitable and unproductive (zombie) companies in Central Banks Are Spawning A Zombie Apocalypse.

And while I have not written on how low interest rates increase leveraged buyouts by private equity firms, see this article from Investopedia for a brief primer on the subject.

What has been the result of these combined effects? Among other things, it has raised asset prices, lowering earnings and dividend yields. Real estate cap rates have also been driven down. And, ironically, lower asset yields have likely led in a circular way back to ever lower Treasury yields as alternatives diminish.

Step Five: Social & Economic Distortions

There is strong evidence that lower interest rates and debt monetization have exacerbated the rise in wealth inequality. On the one hand, it has boosted the asset prices primarily held by the wealthy, while on the other hand, it has suppressed the interest earnings of the lower and middle class savers who prefer savings accounts to stocks or real estate. I wrote about this in Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For the Meteoric Rise In Wealth Inequality.

At the same time, this has decreased home affordability and led to an increase in renters, lured consumers into taking on too much debt, and devalued the currency through inflation that tends to harm the less-well-off more than the wealthy. I wrote about this in Blame the Fed for the Plight of the Average American.

So central bank monetary easing and stimulus have compounded inequality. This is significant because of the role that inequality has played, according to many experts, in the rise of populism in advanced nations.

Moreover, it has aggravated the underfunding of pensions, which has led pensions' to shift their investment portfolios overwhelmingly into stocks, real estate, and corporate bonds (which I wrote about here). This exposes them to significantly greater risk and requires the central bank to continue supporting assets, lest a pension crisis ensue.

Institutions, including pensions, have been one of the few net buyers of corporate shares since the Great Recession, the other overwhelming net buyer being corporations themselves through buybacks. Should net buying from pensions cease, stock prices would fall and corporate debt yields rise, which in a circular way would further erode the financial stability of the pensions.

But on top of all this, this deadly cycle spurred by excessive monetary stimulus has produced another pernicious effect. It has diminished investment and productivity growth. By "investment," here, I don't mean money put into the stock market or other assets. I mean productivity- or output-enhancing investment, such as new factories, machinery, equipment, vehicles, software, job training, or R&D.

Artificially low rates have caused a slowdown in productivity growth in several different ways:

By giving a lifeline to zombie companies, the nation's finite resources have been soaked up by unproductive market players at the expense of potentially more productive players, misallocating capital and causing a delay in the diffusion of technology that could have occurred if these zombies had failed. By lowering the cost (both in terms of financing and opportunity) of share buybacks, many corporations have been able to forsake adequate capital investment and reduce worker pay expenses and while still maintaining EPS growth. By lowering the cost of capital for large, industry-leading firms more than their smaller competitors, larger firms have experienced greater ability to carry out M&A in order to reduce competition in their fields, thus also reducing the need to innovate. With less need to innovate in order to remain competitive, large firms have reduced their spending on productivity-enhancing investment. (See here and here.) By enabling governments to run fiscal deficits and carry large debt loads in order to fund excessive spending (i.e. finite resource allocation) on things that do nothing to increase productivity, such as social programs, transfer payments, and military buildups.

In short, artificially low rates (and especially the ultra-low rates since the Great Recession) have spurred a massive rise in unproductive debt, both in the private and public sectors. Since productivity growth tends to lead to wage growth, this diminished productivity growth has played a significant role in wage stagnation, as well as slower economic output.

With less consumption (from lower wage growth) has come disinflation (i.e. lower rates of growth in consumer prices), despite the low unemployment rate. Though most of those who want jobs have them, employers have not felt the need to invest much in the productivity of their workers (following the lead of the corporate sector) or in their output capacity.

Step Six: Rinse and Repeat

So what do the central banks do in the face of this weak economic and wage growth and low inflation? Following the clichè definition of insanity ("doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result"), they lower interest rates again and engage in more debt monetization in order to "provide stimulus" and "support the expansion."

Whether or not this stimulus produces net positive effects in the short term, it has become clear what it does in the long term. It leads to more yield chasing, which lowers the cost of borrowing even for weaker market players such as zombie companies. It leads to greater instability and risk of failure for pensions. It leads to more unproductive debt across the board, from excessive government spending to leveraged corporate share buybacks.

This, then, leads to even slower productivity growth, wage growth, consumer spending growth, and GDP growth. Eventually, it leads central banks to think that they have not done enough stimulus — that more is needed to sustain the economic expansion.

And, eventually, it leads to the final step in the Monetary Death Spiral: negative interest rates.

Step Seven: Negative Interest Rates

Experts at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania believe that the United States is more likely to experience negative interest rates at some point than not.

If you look at a chart of the Fed Funds rate over the last half century, it is hard to argue that the gravitational pull of rates has been strong — and strongly downward — since the early 1980s. For Japan, Scandinavia, and much of Europe, who have experienced similar interest rate patterns, rates plunged right through the "zero lower bound" into negative territory. Even some very long-term government debt (such as the 30-year German bond) currently trades at a negative yield.

Why should we expect the US to be different than the rest of the world, especially since no fundamental changes are occurring at the central banks that have steered us into this situation?

Ignore for a moment the fact that Fed Chairman Jay Powell recently suggested that the central bank probably wouldn't look at negative rates in the future. Look at the Fed's past actions and compare them to the past actions of other central banks that eventually succumbed to negative rates. Consider also that the prevailing economic theory that led other central banks to push rates into negative territory still predominates at the Fed.

The Consequences of Negative Rates

The problem is that interest rates no longer act the way they normally do when they fall into negative territory. Or, rather, market actors don't act the same way around negative rates as they would with positive interest rates.

Negative rates erode the ability of banks to turn a profit, thus removing a crucial link in the chain of events in the savings growth formula. Banks that rely on customer deposits to make loans are forced to charge money for those deposits in order to maintain a positive net interest margin. But charging money to savers disincentivizes saving and encourages cash hoarding.

Personally, I have no problem understanding this. Even knowing the risks of holding cash anywhere outside insured, protected accounts of a depositor institution, I feel a strong aversion to ever keeping my money in an account that will diminish in nominal (not just real or inflation-adjusted) value over time. I would rather do what some large-deposit Swiss are beginning to do: hold stacks of physical bills in safety deposit boxes. So, also, would the writer of this letter to the editors of the Washington Post.

This situation puts banks in a catch-22: if they lower interest on deposits into negative territory in order to maintain their net interest margin, they will lose deposits. But if they keep the interest rate on deposits at zero, they will lose profitability. Most banks tend to choose the latter option so as to remain competitive for depositors' savings.

But, as a team of economists from Harvard, Brown University, and Norges Bank found out (see Simon Constable on Forbes) by studying the example of Sweden and its commercial banks,

Using daily bank level data, we document that once the deposit rate becomes bounded by zero, interest rate cuts into negative territory lead to an increase rather than a decrease in lending rates.

Paradoxically, rather than lowering lending rates, increasing total borrowing, and thus boosting economic output, it did the opposite of all three. A -0.5% central bank rate increased the actual lending rate by 15 basis points while reducing both total borrowing and economic output, the latter by 7 basis points. Now, that may not be a huge effect, but it's still the opposite of what was intended.

The Swiss, who have also engaged in negative interest rates in the past decade, are aware of this phenomenon as well. And, of course, one can look at the example of Japan to see how well their many years of negative interest rates have boosted output.

In short, negative rates lead to fewer, rather than more, commercial bank loans, which result in a drop in investment (contrary to central banks' stated goal of credit expansion). This leads to less capital formation, slower productivity growth, slower wage growth, slower consumption growth, and more sluggish GDP growth.

"Once the policy rate turns negative, the usual transmission mechanism of monetary policy through the bank sector breaks down," the economic researchers conclude. "Moreover, because a negative policy rate reduces bank profits, the total effect on aggregate output can be contractionary."

Negative Rates Will Put The Monetary Death Spiral Into Overdrive

Perhaps an even bigger risk of negative interest rates than the economic function of banks is that they will push the entire harmful spiral described above into overdrive.

When the cost of borrowing money is literally less than zero, why wouldn't the unsustainable global debt expansion continue? Why wouldn't governments borrow even larger sums of money so that they can increase their unproductive spending? Likewise, why wouldn't corporations splurge even more on ultra-low-cost debt for the sake of buybacks? Why wouldn't there be an even faster proliferation of zombie companies? Why wouldn't industry concentration increase even faster?

If corporations' real (inflation-adjusted) cost of debt falls below zero, why would they not gorge on debt?

But, crucially, if debt continues to explode across the world while economic output continues to slow, how would central banks ever be able to raise interest rates again without causing a complete collapse? And if central banks cannot raise rates, how could private savings ever be rejuvenated?

Once in negative interest rate territory, I see no reason why GDP growth couldn't slow to a halt or even turn negative as markets and taxpayers grapple with high debt burdens. Moreover, I see no reason why populism of both the Left and Right would not also continue to rise as voters look for some way — any way — to express their frustration.

What Happens Then?

What happens next after negative interest rates inevitably fail to produce the growth they are intended to is anyone's guess. Perhaps the world's central banks will get together to form some sort of monetary union. Perhaps there will be a globally coordinated write-down of debt. Perhaps there will be mass currency devaluation. Perhaps there will be war.

In any case, it does not appear as though there will be any shift in the cultural or economic zeitgeist back toward personal savings anytime soon. As such, investors should expect the Monetary Death Spiral to continue apace.

This does not mean that there will be some doomsday event in the next few years or even the next few decades, necessarily. Perhaps recessions will become rarer and rarer as peak economic growth becomes lower during each expansion. Or, perhaps, as in Japan's case, quarterly output will turn slightly negative more often, resulting in extremely low average GDP growth.

There are two futures investors need to prepare for: the deflationary scenario and the stagflationary scenario.

A deflationary scenario would occur if governments and central banks continue down the current path with policies that inflate the assets of the rich while leaving the income of the non-wealthy stagnant. Those who spend most of their disposable income will not be bidding up consumer prices in this scenario, but nor will employers feel the need to raise wages. Disinflation will persist into mild deflation.

Those who hold large amounts of debt suffer in this scenario, as the dollars paid back to the lender are of ever-increasing (even if at a slow pace) value. However, income-generating assets (even if the income remains flat over time) will be extremely valuable. This would prove a boon to dividend-paying stocks (e.g. VIG, SCHD, HDV, DVY), real estate (e.g. VNQ, IYR, ROOF), and various alternative income-generators (e.g. AMLP, PSP, BDCS, MORT, PFF, VPU, TOLZ). Though the nominal value of the assets may gradually decline due to the increased value of the dollar, the lure of income should offset this.

A stagflationary scenario (when consumer prices rise faster than economic growth) would occur if governments and central banks decide to try stimulating the economy through direct payments to the citizenry ("helicopter money") through sovereign debt expansion or money creation. This would increase demand for consumer products and services but would almost certainly come with corresponding price hikes (i.e. consumer price inflation), which would negate the intended positive effect.

In this scenario, slow real growth would have a dampening effect on corporate earnings as margins are squeezed, which would likely hurt the performance of stocks (e.g. SPY, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ). Hard assets, on the other hand, such as real estate (see tickers above) and precious metals (e.g. IAU, GLD, SLV, SIL, PALL, GDX) should do well. Hotel landlords and other REITs with short-term leases, in particular, should do well as they can adjust their prices quickly. What's more, Treasury-inflation protected securities (e.g. TIP, STIP, VTIP, SCHP, IPE) will be beneficial in this scenario as the principal is protected while providing some income.

Floating rate securities ETFs (e.g. FLOT, FLRN, BKLN) should also perform well in this scenario, as the Fed's established playbook for defeating stagflation is through interest rate hikes.

What do you think? Do you buy into the Monetary Death Spiral thesis presented above? If so, which future scenario (deflationary or stagflationary) do you find more likely? Or is there a third possibility that I left out? I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

