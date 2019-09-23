The Treasury Bond ETF Is Consolidating, Utilities Set New High As Junk Bonds Track Stocks

The Utilities Sector ETF set its all-time intraday high of $64.17 on September 19, between its semiannual pivot at $63.67 and monthly risky level at $65.13.

The Treasury Bond ETF is consolidating between its semiannual pivot at $135.75 and its annual pivot at $145.84, with its monthly pivot at $141.64.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond yield fell to an all-time intraday low of 1.905% on August 28, then rose to as high as 2.386% last Monday, and then began to decline again as the FOMC cut the Federal Funds rate by 25 basis points on September 18 to 1.75-2.00%. Its semiannual and quarterly value levels are 2.431% and 2.873%, respectively, with its monthly pivot at 2.177% and annual risky level at 1.756%. The monthly pivot was a magnet last week.

The dividend yield for the Utilities Stock ETF slipped to 3.08% from 3.09% last week, as the “Dogs of the Dow” make more sense for investors looking to lock in dividends.

I continue to recommend that investors avoid junk bonds. Book profits on strength. Spreads versus U.S. Treasuries will widen as corporate debt increases. Corporate debt outstanding is at record levels, and lower rates by the Fed encourages additional bond issuance.

Here are weekly charts for these ETFs.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Treasury Bond ETF ($141.89 on September 20) is up 16.8% year to date. It set its 2019 high of $148.90 on August 28 and is 4.7% below the high. This ETF is in bull market territory up 26.8% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on November 2. TLT will have a negative weekly chart this week as the ETF closes below its five-week modified moving average at $140.49 and remains well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $125.38. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined 74.44 last week, down from 81.16 on September 13. This reading is below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Investor Strategy: Investors have reduced holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $145.84 and buy weakness to its semiannual value level at $135.75. The monthly pivot remains a magnet at $141.64.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Utility Stock ETF ($63.87 on September 20) is up 20.7% so far in 2019 and is 25.7% above its December 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a positive but overbought weekly chart, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $62.13 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $52.28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading remains unchanged at 83.77 again last week, above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its annual pivot at $58.98 and reduce holdings on strength to the monthly risky level at $65.13.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Junk Bond ETF ($109.15 on September 20) is up 8.3% so far in 2019 and is 10.5% above its December 26 low of $98.76. The weekly chart for JNK remains positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $108.54. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $107.62. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 73.65 last week, up from 63.15 on September 13.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its annual and semiannual value levels at $102.60 and $99.15, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to its monthly risky level at $115.04.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on December 31. The original annual level remains in play.

The weekly level changes each week. The monthly level changes at the end of each month, the latest on August 30. The quarterly level was changed at the end of June.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before the time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10-20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble,” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.