Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income

While the chances of a payout cut are negligible, there is also unlikely to be an increase in the short term.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is currently trading at a record 31% premium to the last reported book value of $27.85. Due to the low interest rate environment, investor demand for high-yielding investments has increased. Investors are drawn to the high quality and stable income stream offered by BXMT, pushing the stock to trade at its 52-week high. While there are no immediate risks associated with the company or the payout, investors should be cautious when paying a high premium for any investment. For this reason, I recommend investors to re-evaluate their position in BXMT as I have done myself.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Company Profile

BXMT is a leading real estate finance company that originates senior loans which are collateralized by commercial real estate. In simple terms, BXMT generates a profit by pocketing the difference between lower borrowing rates and higher lending rates. Since the majority of its loans and credit facilities are pegged to the USD LIBOR, BXMT is protected against losses if interest rates move lower. However, if interest rates move higher, the equity portion of a loan would generate a higher return. This advantaged relationship with the LIBOR enables BXMT to stabilize its dividend payout regardless of volatility in interest rates.

Another advantage for BXMT is the related-party relationship it has with Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX). BXMT is externally managed by a subsidiary of BX, an alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in AUM. Blackstone's Real Estate division manages over $150 billion in assets globally. This "sponsor-benefactor" relationship allows BXMT to have unique access to real estate transactions undertaken by BX. As the commercial real-estate lending business has become more competitive, BXMT is differentiating itself by targeting larger and more exclusive loans primarily originated through BX.

Chances For A Dividend Increase

At the moment, BXMT is providing a pretty generous 6.80% dividend yield. However, the last increase in the quarterly payout happened in the third quarter of 2015, almost 4 years ago. For the most recent quarterly earnings, BXMT demonstrated a LTM dividend coverage of 114%. This basically means that BXMT was able to comfortably support the payout from Core Earnings (Non-GAAP) and retain the remaining 14%. BXMT has been able to sustain a LTM dividend coverage of over 100% for most of the quarters since the last dividend increase.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust | Investor Relations

Therefore, it does beg the question, why is BXMT hesitant to increase the payout, even by a nickel? One obvious answer would be as BXMT retains more earnings on its balance sheet, it is able to acquire more debt to continue funding more loans. With business booming, especially with banks being restricted by the post-financial crisis regulations overhaul, BXMT is aggressively expanding its loan book. Over the past 4 years, BXMT has grown its portfolio by almost 50% to $15.8 billion. As the economy continues deep into this record-setting expansion phase, there will be more opportunities for BXMT to grow. Additionally, BXMT will be able to continue its symbiotic relationship with BX which has aspirations of reaching $1 trillion in AUM by 2026.

Another factor that should be considered is the tightening spread between the lending and borrowing rates. In Q2 2017, the weighted-average all-in yield for the floating-rate portfolio was L+4.39%. It has steadily declined since then, and in the previous quarter, it was L+3.73%. Similarly, the weighted-average all-in cost of credit was L+2.07% and it is currently L+1.90%. BXMT has not been able to reduce its cost of credit as quickly as the decline in its lending rate. If this trend continues, it would seem unlikely BXMT would be inclined to increase the payout.

A Frothy Premium

Even though it is disappointing that the chances for a dividend hike are low, the current payout should be sufficient to satisfy income investors looking for steady income. However, it wasn't the dividend safety that concerned me but rather the premium to book value.

While I still maintain 100% confidence in BXMT and its business model, I am always cautious against overexuberance no matter the quality. Furthermore, it is highly likely that BXMT will continue delivering into the medium term with no interruptions to its payout. However, investing is about taking calculated risks which means that there has to be acceptable floors and ceilings to minimize losses.

BXMT's business very much depends on external parties continuing to deliver on their loan obligations. Of course, BXMT performs a very thorough due diligence prior to signing off on a loan and periodically reviews its loan book. However, there are no certainties in investing and planning for the unforeseen is just as important as being bold on the possibilities.

Conclusion:

In summary, there is no doubt that Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a solid dividend payer and would continue rewarding shareholders. However, as I have iterated above, it is important for shareholders to maintain fair expectations of the stock. One way or another, the book value and the stock price would need to converge. With the current momentum pushing for further divergence, the stock price will continue being expensive and I would recommend underweighting the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.