BlackRock: A Rock-Solid Stock To Add To Your Dividend Portfolio

BlackRock has the leading iShares ETF franchise and Aladdin, an investment and risk-management technology platform that adds to its wide moat.

BlackRock (BLK) has a long growth runway thanks to its large-exposure to passive investments. Moreover, it's trading at a good value today and offers a secure yield of 3%.

BlackRock is a Long-Running Winner

BLK has been a long-term winner, delivering 15-year total returns of 15.8% per year versus the S&P 500's 7.4% return in the period. Its 10-year returns of 13.5% per year also won against S&P 500's 12.9%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - BLK's 15-year dividend history and total returns

The graph below shows that BLK's earnings can appear a bit bumpy but in reality is slow growth periods occurring after high-growth ones. For example, it had three years of double-digit rate growth followed by a slowdown in 2015 and 2016. Then, high growth resumed in 2017. What's important is that its long-term growth is intact. For example, from 2007, before the last financial crisis hit, to 2018, the company's earnings per share ("EPS") increased by 11.5% per year on average.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs with author annotation

Dividend

BlackRock's consistent earnings growth has allowed the stock to begin paying a dividend in 2003. This year marks its 16th consecutive year of dividend growth. BLK's five- and 10-year dividend growth rates are 11.3% and 15.5%, respectively.

Notably, this year, BlackRock only increased its dividend per share by 5.4%, which aligns with the slower earnings growth estimate from the analyst consensus as shown in the graph above.

With a payout ratio of ~48%, there's a big buffer to protect BLK's dividend, which is currently good for a yield of 3%. Investors can also expect dividend increases in the future to more or less match its earnings growth rate.

Valuation

History has shown that it's a good time to accumulate shares of BLK during slow periods, such as now. From 2012 to 2017, the company increased its assets under management ("AUM") by 10.6% per year from $3.8 trillion to $6.3 trillion. This has translated to a base fees growth rate of 6.1% from $8.1 billion to $10.9 billion.

Source: December 2018 presentation (pdf), Slide 6

From 2017 to the end of June 2019, the AUM has only increased by 5.8% per year to $6.8 trillion, while the base fees have increased by about 2.5% per year.

In the first half of 2019, BLK's AUM climbed 8.6% year over year but the base fees have fallen 3.1% to $5.7 billion due largely to product mix shifts. Revenue declined 4.4% to $6.9 billion. All revenues fell year over year except for the technology services revenue, which climbed 15.4%, but it was only a small portion (i.e., 6.4%) of the total revenue.

At ~16.3 times earnings, BLK trades at a modest 10% discount from its long-term normal P/E of ~18.1 and trades at a fair P/E against estimated EPS growth of 6.5-9.1% over the next three to five years.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Business

BlackRock is a leading investment management firm that provides a wide range of investment and technology services to institutional and retail clients around the world.

BlackRock’s diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the company to create custom investment and asset allocation solutions for its clients.

Here is the company's base fee (totaling $5.7 billion) diversification in the first half of 2019 based on product type and investment style.

Source: Author; Data from BlackRock's 10-Q, Page 32

Nearly half of BLK's managed assets are in passive products, which have been riding on a secular growth trend as investors increasingly seek low-cost ways to invest.

Source: Author; Data from BlackRock's 10-Q, Page 32

BlackRock also generates other revenues from performance fees, technology services revenues, distribution fees, and advisory revenues. Here is BlackRock's revenue (totaling $6.9 billion) diversification in the first half of 2019 based on geographic region.

Source: Author; Data from BlackRock's 10-Q, Page 40

Americas primarily consists of the United States, Latin America, and Canada, while Europe is predominantly comprised of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Asia-Pacific includes Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

Advantages And Risks

BlackRock's advantages include its leading iShares® ETF franchise, fixed income strength, and its investment and risk-management technology platform, Aladdin®.

In the past 15 years, global assets managed by ETFs have grown 23 fold to about $4.7 trillion, equating to a rate of 23% annually.

Source: Statista

BlackRock is positioned to benefit from above-average organic growth as the ETF leader with the largest selection of 356 ETFs under the iShares® brand versus the next competitor, Vanguard, that has close to 60 ETFs.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform provides risk management and portfolio construction tools that enhance client stickiness.

Here's a snippet from Morningstar that summarizes some of the risks that BlackRock faces:

With more than 80% of annual revenue derived from management fees levied on its AUM, dramatic market movements or changes in fund flows can have a significant impact on operating income and cash flows. BlackRock's investment advisory and administration fees consist primarily of fees that are based on a percentage of the value of managed assets and, in some cases, performance fees expressed as a percentage of the returns realized on AUM. Movements in equity market prices, interest rates/credit spreads, foreign exchange rates or all three could cause the value of the firm's managed assets to decline, which would result in lower investment advisory and administration fees, impacting operating income and cash flows. Shifts among asset classes can be problematic, with fees for actively managed fixed-income and money market funds lower than those for equity and balanced strategies and shifts from active to passive strategies can have an impact as well, with management fees much lower for index funds and ETFs.

Conclusion

BlackRock is a low-risk stock investment with a leading position in ETF offerings that are backed by a long growth runway in passive investing. Its earnings are, therefore, expected to grow at a stable clip, alongside dividend increases, for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.