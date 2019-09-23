Why I Just Bought $22,000 Worth Of 2 Companies For My Retirement Portfolio

My current portfolio pays $18,210 per year in safe income, growing at 7% to 8% per year. It's a value-focused portfolio with a safe yield of 5.5%, weighted average price to cash flow of 9.2 and weighted forward PE of 11.7 (vs. S&P 500 17.5).

When the Altria/Philip Morris merger news breaks, I'll return to my normal routine, which will restore my dry powder within 2 to 6 months.

In the past few weeks, I bought $1,700 worth of Broadcom and about $19,500 worth of Altria.

Due to opportunistic crashes in Broadcom and Altria, I've been far more aggressive than that.

My normal investing strategy says I should be investing $1,000 per week in undervalued dividend stocks.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model).

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

My Retirement Portfolio Investing Philosophy

Like Warren Buffett, I believe in learning from people smarter than myself. Thus, my retirement portfolio strategy is based on what's worked overtime, not just in decades of market backtests, but for real money managed by the greatest investors in history (7 out of 9 have been value investors).

Nothing summarizes my personal approach to putting my hard-earned savings to work as this quote from Joel Greenblatt, one of those legendary value investors.

"I spend a lot of time trying to get people to understand that in aggregate we are buying above-average companies at below-average prices. If that approach makes sense to you, then you will have the confidence to stick with the strategy over the long-term." - Joel Greenblatt (emphasis added)

Now there are actually several approaches to investing you can use, seven of which have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 over time.

Total Returns Of 7 Proven Alpha Factor Strategies Over Time

The way I run the four Dividend Kings Model portfolios is by combining proven strategies together.

Fortress: quality (pure 11/11 Super SWANs), dividend growth (8% to 9% over time vs. 6.5% S&P 500 historical rate), low volatility, value (fair value or better).

High-Yield Blue Chip: quality, dividend growth (6% to 7% expected over time = market average), value, low volatility.

Deep Value Blue Chip: quality, dividend growth (10% to 11% expected over time), value.

$1 Million Retirement Portfolio: quality, dividend growth, value, low volatility (proper asset allocation into bonds and preferred stock).

My retirement portfolio is mostly focused on a deep value, high-yield approach currently, but only because of where we are in the market cycle. Over time my plan is to diversify by strategy into:

25% Fortress like approach (11/11 Super SWANs growing dividends at 8% to 9%).

25% high-yield deep value (what I'm currently doing).

25% double-digit dividend growers (tech is the priority, 25% sector allocation target, but also includes companies like Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)).

10% allocation to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): the greatest hard asset manager in the world, the Berkshire of real estate, infrastructure, and utilities.

Why I Just Bought $22,000 Worth Of 2 Stocks For My Retirement Portfolio

The way I invest each week is based on a reasonable and prudent (for my needs) capital allocation strategy that balances the need to store up dry powder for incredible opportunities, with the fact that something great is always on sale (time in the market is more important than timing the market).

The way I do that is my tactical marginal capital allocation approach which ONLY APPLIES TO NEW BUYS. Once I buy a company, I won't sell unless the thesis breaks OR it becomes dangerously overvalued when my annual June rebalancing rolls around.

Tactical marginal capital allocation...

determines what percentage of monthly savings go into stocks vs. bonds (my cash equivalent); and

determines whether I'm buying defensive (low volatility, recession-resistant businesses) vs. cyclical (economically sensitive, higher volatility) companies.

Here is the table I use to determine what fraction of my monthly savings (about $10,000) goes into dry powder vs. stocks.

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of New Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 19.9% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 20.0% to 22.4% 20% 100% 22.5% to 24.9% 40% 66% 25.0% to 27.4% 60% 50% 27.5% to 30% 80% 33% Above 30% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

I use David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change, or BaR Economic Grid, which tracks 19 leading economic indicators. Specifically, it measures:

how high the average of all 19 is above their historical baselines.

how quickly they are growing/contracting month to month.

The mean of coordinates or MoC thus serves as a useful way to track the overall health of the US economy. What does the economy look like now?

(Source: David Rice)

The average of all the indicators (red dot) and eight most sensitive ones (green LD dot) are both still far above historical baseline, but contracting slightly month to month.

This indicates slowing growth, especially compared to the October 2018 peak in the current economic cycle.

What The Best Economy In 10 Years Looks Like

The average of all the indicators was 35.4% above baseline, with about 10% month to month growth for most of them.

This is what the stats look like today.

(Source: David Rice) We're down to 23.9% above baseline for the MoC, though the eight most sensitive leading indicators are above that (though contracting slightly faster).

Per my table, which is calibrated to provide at least 12 months recession warning (so I can save up at least $100K worth of bonds to rotate into stocks during a bear market), I'm buying $1,000 per week in stocks right now, with a modest tilt towards defensive deep value stocks.

Note that according to Mr. Rice, as long as the MoC is at least 20% above baseline, no recession is likely for at least a year, based on the last three recessions.

This is how I normally determine my weekly buys. BUT I also love to "bend it like Buffett" by being opportunistic. This I do by:

opportunistically buying severe short-term overreactions (like aristocrats crashing 10+% in a day).

high conviction buys plunging for protracted periods, creating sensational opportunities to "back up the truck" for quality companies at March 2009 level valuations (10.3 forward PE on S&P 500 at Great Recession low).

Which explains why I've been so "greedy when others are fearful" on Altria (MO) over the past few weeks. Why is Altria my highest conviction buy right now? Because of the $200 billion merger with Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) (which I'm 75% confident will be announced soon) which would make Altria pretty much the perfect "back up the truck" stock.

Safe 8% yield.

Still growing EPS, FCF/share and dividends at historical 8%.

Market obsessed with scary vaping headlines that, even in a worst-case scenario, would actually help MO achieve management's 7% to 9% long-term growth guidance (analyst consensus 8%) because vaping is the reason for accelerating cigarette volume declines (cigarettes are 85% of Altria's cash flow).

Best valuation in 10 years.

Yield has only been higher 3% of the time in the last 25 years.

These are the reasons I have been buying Altria each week for my weekly standard buys AND set limits to load up even more (up to my risk limits) via limit orders.

August 27th is when news that PM and MO were negotiating a merger broke. Prior to that, I had bought the company three times over four months. Since then, I've bought 11 additional times, a total of 459 more shares, totaling a cumulative investment of about $19,500.

In addition, I was able to make a second opportunistic earnings crash buy of Broadcom (AVGO), the best high-yield dividend growth tech blue chip you can buy today. The first time I bought Broadcom was after it crashed 10% on an earnings "miss" in which management guided for double-digit FCF/share growth (all that matters to income investors).

This earnings report brought 10% FCF/share growth and management reiterating guidance for double-digit cash flow growth this year AND the revised capital allocation plan of:

payout 50% of FCF as dividends (same as last time);

use the rest to pay down debt from buying Symantec's (SYMC) enterprise business (rather than buybacks);

implies 10% dividend hike coming in December 2019;

analyst consensus is for 15% FCF/share growth in 2020 (due to SYMC deal) so 15% possible dividend hike next year.

The market's reaction to this objectively good news? Broadcom crashed 7% the next day. Which is why I bought six more shares per my "always buy more Broadcom whenever it's both undervalued and crashes 5+% in a day" policy.

Broadcom is a very volatile stock, which is why I will likely be able to buy a lot more in the future.

Broadcom Declines Since January 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

As Joshua Brown, aka "The Reformed Broker", says, "volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns."

Plan For The Next Few Weeks

$22,000 worth of buys in recent weeks means that, as soon as Altria stops crashing (when merger news comes out and PM likely buys it at 30% premium), I'll be back to $1,000 weekly buys.

My risk limits on Altria are:

12% of my portfolio (about 1,000 shares).

PM + MO would be about 13% of my portfolio upon merging.

PM + MO + British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) would equal about 16% of my portfolio (as high as I'll go with tobacco) - normal industry limit is 15%, but I'll overweight 1% if the deals are good enough.

Those are merely the risk limits that I will hit if MO were to keep dropping. My strategy is to fearlessly buy with wild abandon (if it keeps falling) until I hit my risk limits and then stop.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 13th, 2019

My Entire Retirement Portfolio (DO NOT MIRROR THIS EXACTLY)

DO NOT copy my portfolio exactly. I include this purely to show you what I own now, but many of these positions I started or built up many months or years ago. Some of them are now overvalued and not good buys.

In addition, remember that I have VERY different needs than most people. For example, I'm primarily focused on deep value stocks which represent 57% of my portfolio.

My bond exposure is zero, which is fine for a 33-year-old with a very high-risk profile.

Risk tolerance (how much volatility I can emotionally stand without losing sleep): VERY HIGH

Risk capacity: (how much risk I can afford, due to age, income, savings rate, VA disability pension, 36 income sources): VERY HIGH

Risk requirement (how much risk I need to take to likely achieve my long-term goals): VERY HIGH

I don't care about short-term volatility, just fundamentals, valuations and maximizing safe long-term dividends. I'll check my portfolio value once per year if the market is near record highs AND the Altria/Philip Morris merger decision has been announced.

I am trusting my high savings rate, very long time frame and quality/valuation focused approach to make me a millionaire eventually. Apparently, even if I never invested another penny, I'd likely achieve that within 20 years.

I have 60% exposure to economically sensitive sectors, though my undervalued low volatility REITs are likely to also act defensively in a downturn.

Portfolio Stats

Annual Dividends: $18,210 ($49.89 per day = 1 cent every 17 seconds)

1-Year organic dividend growth rate (pure dividend raises): 16.8%

5-Year organic dividend growth rate: 13.4% CAGR

10-Year organic dividend growth rate: 8.8% CAGR

Great Recession Dividend Growth Rate: 4.4% CAGR

Portfolio Yield: 5.5%

Weighted Portfolio Price/Cash Flow: 9.2 (vs. 15.0 Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rule of thumb)

Weighted Forward PE Ratio: 11.7 (vs. 17.5 for S&P 500)

Expected Long-Term EPS/FCF/Dividend Growth: 7% to 8%

Portfolio Long-Term CAGR Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation): 12.5% to 13.5%

Bottom Line: I'm Not Afraid To Back Up The Truck When It Becomes Appropriate

The point of high savings and my tactical marginal capital allocation strategy is to ensure I always have sufficient dry powder to strike aggressively on great opportunities that meet my personal long-term investment objectives.

$1.6 million in buying power has gone untouched for months, waiting for great opportunities like I saw in recent weeks. That included a small 6 share purchase of Broadcom, which increased my position size by 60% and is part of my long-term plan to get to 25% tech/double-digit dividend growers.

But Altria is where I really made my move, pounding away with gleeful opportunistic buying again and again in recent weeks. That's due to a perfect storm of merger uncertainty and scary vaping headlines causing this 8% yielding dividend king (that's still growing at 8% over time) to fall off a cliff and become 35% undervalued (40% based on 2020s expected growth).

With my risk limits set to levels I can sleep very well at night with (even if I turn out to be totally wrong), I plan to chase Altria down to its final bottom (or a 1,000 share position, whichever comes first).

As Howard Marks, founder of Oak Tree Capital, said: "20% of the time this time really is different." It's possible that Altria, Philip Morris and British American Tobacco are doomed and headed to zero, as the bears have been predicting for the past 50 years.

Then again, Altria is the best performing stock of all time (20% CAGR returns over 55 years), despite:

US smoking rates falling every year since 1964.

Cigarette volumes falling every year for over 50 years.

The US banning tobacco advertising on TV in 1970.

Smoking banned on planes in the 1990s.

1998 $206 billion Master Tobacco Settlement (many thought this would bankrupt the industry).

Smoking banned in most businesses in the 2000s.

Smoking banned in most US parks by 2014.

Current FDA regulatory threats against menthol/vaping/nicotine levels.

Management's job is to deal with risks, and grow cash flow and dividends despite risks to the fundamentals. Altria's track record on delivering 8% historical cash flow and dividend growth is exceptional. Not because nothing ever went wrong, but despite something ALWAYS going wrong.

If you can't stomach risks, you can't own any stocks at all.

Brent Beshore, founder of adventur.es (a permanent private equity firm he founded that aims to buy undervalued family businesses to hold forever), said it best when he explained that

ALL BUSINESSES ARE LOOSELY FUNCTIONING DISASTERS, AND SOME ARE PROFITABLE DESPITE IT. "At 30,000 feet, the world is beautiful and orderly. On the ground, it’s chaotic and confusing. Nothing ever goes to plan. Surprises lurk around every corner. Things are constantly breaking. Someone is always upset. Mistakes are made daily. Expecting anything less is being out of touch with reality. And remember, just because you’re now aware of it doesn’t change reality. It was that way before, you just didn’t realize it." - Brent Beshore (emphasis added)

