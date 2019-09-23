Maxim: Probably A Good Time To Get Out Of The Stock

I believe now is a good time for dividend investors to exit the stock.

But future dividend growth is now challenged by sluggish growth in revenue and cashflows.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

When considering new dividend investments, I like to look at the history of dividend growth. When a company that has been growing its dividend at 12% for the past few years announces a 4% increase at the same time it reports lower revenues, it tells me that the rate of dividend growth that was expected for the past few years might not be possible moving forward.

And that is my main issue with Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM). The dividend growth potential moving forward is not sufficient given the current yield.

Source: Open Domain

Maxim has a dividend yield of 3.28% and trades around $58.48. Based on my M.A.D Assessment MXIM has a Dividend Strength score of 61 and a Stock Strength score of 79.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid MXIM for the time being.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Maxim engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

I will look at MXIM from the perspective of the income investor first; then I’ll consider the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Our definition of dividend strength incorporates both dividend safety and dividend potential. This means that for a stock to be considered in our respective portfolios, we are looking for stocks that can cover their dividend easily but also that offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

62% of Maxim's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 29% of dividend stocks.

MXIM pays 59% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 18% of dividend stocks.

Maxim has a free cashflow payout ratio of 65%, a better ratio than 36% of dividend stocks.

27/06/2015 25/06/2016 24/06/2017 30/06/2018 29/06/2019 Dividends $1.1200 $1.2000 $1.3200 $1.5600 $1.8400 Net Income $0.71 $0.79 $1.98 $1.64 $2.97 Payout Ratio 158% 152% 67% 96% 62% Cash From Operations $2.43 $2.54 $2.73 $2.94 $3.14 Payout Ratio 46% 48% 49% 53% 59% Free Cash Flow $2.16 $2.29 $2.55 $2.70 $2.84 Payout Ratio 52% 53% 52% 58% 65%

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past 5 years, the amount of operating cashflow and free cashflow per share has increased steadily, although not as fast as the dividend. On a per share basis, while the dividend increased by 64% in 5 years, while operating cashflow and free cashflow grew 29% and 31% respectively. As such payout ratios have increased.

Paying 65% of free cashflow doesn’t put the dividend in jeopardy - it still leaves some room for growth - but likely not at the same rate. If Maxim’s dividend and free cashflow continue to increase at the same rate for the next 10 years, the dividend would approach the dangerously high level of 95% of free cashflow.

As such, as we’ll see in the next section, MXIM will likely be forced to reduce the rate of dividend growth over the next few years to preserve the safety of their dividend.

Furthermore, MXIM has committed to returning 125% of free cashflow to shareholders in 2019 and 2020 through buybacks and dividends. While the number of basic shares has decreased over the past year, because of increasing stock compensation, on a diluted basis the share count hasn’t actually declined.

Yet MXIM’s dividend remains relatively safe for the time being, given management’s commitment to continue paying and returning ever more capital in the form of dividends for the past 17 years without interruption. The most likely outcome will be the reduction in dividend growth, a dividend cut remains extremely unlikely.

Dividend Potential

Maxim's dividend yield of 3.28% is better than 67% of dividend stocks. For stocks with such yields I’m looking for high single digit dividend growth potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

And for the past 5 years, MXIM has met that criteria, growing the dividend at a CAGR of 12%. Yet with the latest increase of only 4%, one can question MXIM’s potential for future dividend hikes.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the current business cycle Maxim has struggled to grow its top line. Fiscal 2018 revenues came in below the stock’s 2011 revenues as did operating cashflows.

Source: mad-dividends.com

With revenues and operating income down YoY for fiscal year 2019 –which ended at the end of June—this is somewhat worrying.

Management, in their latest earnings call, said demand was stabilizing despite overall weakness across the business. Yet the dividend is double what it was in 2011.

Unless MXIM can find some way to grow revenues significantly in upcoming years, it is likely that dividend investors will be stuck with the low dividend growth rate of 3-5%.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives MXIM a dividend strength score of 61 / 100. While the dividend has a good history of growth, the future isn’t so bright. The 3.28% dividend yield just isn’t enticing enough given the low projected dividend growth for upcoming years. In 8 years revenues and cashflow have declined, yet the share price and dividend have doubled.

As Maxim’s dividend growth slows, it will have trouble maintaining its valuation unless it finds a path to growth.

This makes it impossible to invest in for me as an income investment.

Stock Strength

But what should existing shareholders do at current prices? Most likely they’ll want to rotate out of the stock at some point to allocate the funds to something with a better combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. But should they do that now? Or should they wait and expect a higher price? To answer that question I will analyze four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

To assess MXIM’s value, I’ll look at multiples of earnings, sales and cashflows and combine them with the stock’s shareholder yield (buyback yield + dividend yield). These ratios will be combined and compared to all stocks listed in the US to come up with my Value Score (click here to read more on how this score is computed). I also put these ratios in perspective to the sector, and look at the company’s historical multiple of earnings to gain a better understanding of the dynamics which go into Maxim’s valuation

Item MXIM Tech Median Better than x% of stocks Price Earnings 19.69 x 29.89 x 48.45% Price Sales 7.04 x 2.48 x 18.01% Price Cash From Operations 18.61 x 19.55 x 29.46% Div Yield 3.28% 1.71%* 66.68%* Buy back Yield -0.04% -0.44% 51.63% Share Holder Yield 3.24% -0.10% 76.52% Value Score 58.04 41.97 58.04%

Source: mad-dividends.com

*Note that in the table above, dividend yield is only compared to stocks in the sector and universe which pay a dividend, whereas the rest of the ratios are compared to the whole universe of stocks. This is done on purpose for relevance since only the shareholder yield gets included in the computation of the Value Score, making sure there is no double bias towards dividends.

These values would suggest that MXIM is more undervalued than 58% of stocks.

The median tech dividend paying stock yields 1.71%. Maxim’s dividend yield of 3.28% clearly helps its value, as does its PE which is similar to that of the median US stock while being below both its sector and the S&P 500, which trades at 22x earnings. Yet a look at the chart below, which draws MXIM’s average and minimum PE for the past 5 years clearly shows that the stock’s price movement hasn’t been at all tied to its multiple of earnings, making it a less relevant metric to assess valuation.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This leaves MXIM’s price sales ratio and its price cashflow ratio, which are both quite high relative to the broad market.

Despite reducing basic share count by 6 million shares over the past 12 months, when we take into account diluted shares attributable to stock compensation, the number of shares hasn’t declined, effectively nullifying the company’s buyback program.

Overall, I’d advise a conservative assessment of these numbers. Maxim seems to be quite richly valued given the lack of growth in fundamentals throughout the business cycle.

Value Score: 58 / 100

Momentum

Maxim' price has increased 0.38% these last 3 months, 7.80% these last 6 months & 0.60% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $58.48.

Source: mad-dividends.com

MXIM has better momentum than 67% of stocks. The stock has been trading between $45 and $65 for the past twelve months. This means that it has held up better than two thirds of US stocks, but lacks a clear pattern of momentum. Furthermore a look at the chart above shows that MXIM has been more volatile than the S&P 500. This tells me investor sentiment of MXIM is mixed, with a lot of uncertainty concerning the impact of tariffs and weak market demand. For more on this you can read fellow SA contributor, Himalayas Research recent article on Maxim.

Momentum score: 67 / 100

Financial Strength

MXIM's gearing ratio of 1.0 is better than 61% of stocks. Maxim's liabilities have decreased by -25% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 46.1% of MXIM's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Maxim has better financial strength than 96% of stocks. The decline in liabilities, mostly explained by the wipe-out of current debt is appreciated. MXIM’s low gearing ratio and high operating cashflow make it a financially superior stock. This will afford the stock some time to resolve its growth issues, giving it stability to navigate an uncertain market environment.

Financial Strength Score: 96/100

Earnings Quality

Maxim’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 21.6% puts it ahead of 4% of stocks. 133.7% of MXIM's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 58% of stocks. Each dollar of MXIM's assets generates $0.6 of revenue, putting it ahead of 56% of stocks. Based on these findings, MXIM has higher earnings quality than 37% of stocks. The key problem in MXIM’s earnings quality is its amount of accruals. MXIM books a lot of revenues before receiving the cash, which is never a good think. The other two metrics are in line with the median US stock, even a little better. Overall MXIM’s earnings quality is under average.

Earnings Quality Score: 37 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 79 / 100 which would be a lot more encouraging if:

MXIM offered more value than the numbers suggested.

MXIM’s momentum showed a clear trend rather than swinging between $45 and $65.

MXIM’s earnings were of higher quality.MXIM had a clear path to growth in upcoming years.

Unfortunately these elements aren’t present. As such I would advise dividend investors to consider moving out of MXIM and into other tech stocks, which have better potential for dividend growth and fundamental growth.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 61 and a stock strength of 79, Maxim is a subpar choice for dividend investors given the poor meek outlook for the dividend, the subpar history of growing revenues and cashflows, and the lack of a clear trend going forward.

If you liked this article, then click the orange “follow” button located at the top of the page to receive free notifications the next time we publish analysis of dividend paying stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.