Fundamentals Of Leadership II - Using M&A To Create Value At Science Applications International Corporation

We believe the common notion that "M&A Destroys Value" is untrue if M&A is handled programmatically just like sales or product development, rather than as a special category of activity.

In this, our second article on the Fundamentals of Leadership, we cover the use of M&A as a value-creation tool.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

In addition to our usual securities analysis notes, we like to take a more in-depth look at a topic every now and then. So far in this "Fundamentals of..." series of deep dives, we've covered product cycle innovation, the differences between earnings and cash flow, and the difficulties of leadership transition in founder-run companies.

Today we're digging further into the topic of "Leadership." We're going to be talking about the mastery of M&A as a way to grow value in a business. This is something which requires CEO-level focus in a business.

We're going to be using Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as our worked example.

M&A Is A Bad Idea, Right?

M&A, improperly managed, is famously value-destructive. Ill-judged, poorly-priced deals - particularly large deals where the target is substantial relative to the buyer - can drag down a company for years. To use an outlier as evidence, just take a look at Hewlett Packard's now-infamous $11bn acquisition of Autonomy, which has had neutron bomb-like consequences for almost all concerned. And whilst this deal was most certainly an outlier insofar as it featured pretty much every mistake that can be made in M&A, each of the individual mistakes are extremely common. It's just you don't normally find all of them in one deal with such big numbers.

If you go looking you can find example after example of where companies with an acquisitive growth strategy have tripped up. Hence the common knowledge - common prejudice in our view - that M&A is a bad idea.

M&A is not bad.

Bad M&A is bad.

It's just that good M&A is really hard to do and very few companies do it well. And that in our view is because most companies don't do it very often. Companies can get good at M&A in the same way they can get good at sales or product development.

Bear with us whilst we explain this.

M&A Is Just Another Business Process

There is nothing special about M&A. It is not witchcraft and nor is it rocket science. Approached correctly, it is a business process like any other.

All large companies put a great deal of work into developing standardized business processes. That's so the company can maximize margins and so that it is not dependent upon any one individual or set of individuals.

So in any large company - and indeed many smaller companies - you will see a standard sales process, standard product development process, standard recruitment process, a standard project management process. And so on. Each individual instance of any of the above activities will vary a little or a lot from the standard process, but to the greatest degree possible a professional manager will have the company adhere to its own standards. (That's not true of entrepreneurs. But that's a topic for another day).

But here's the thing. In the US economy where GDP growth is modest most of the time, meaning organic growth is hard to come by as a result, where antitrust regulators have a much lighter touch than in the days of Rockefeller or Ma Bell, and leveraged loan money is the cheapest it has ever been, the surprise ought to be why more M&A doesn't happen.

We believe this is because the "M&A Is Bad" mantra has invaded and occupied corporate psychology and it has become an accepted truth.

But that's like saying - selling stuff is hard so we aren't going to try to sell stuff. But no company thinks that. Companies know that sales activities can be bad, too. CEOs will tell you that left to their own devices, the sales department would get it wrong all the time - oversell, undersell, price wrongly, specify wrongly, cause the delivery team to go into overdrive and sort it all out, making the client unhappy so the C-suite has to go solve that, causing the delivery team to be all bent out of shape and then the next delivery to be late and as a result that client would be unhappy too.

That's what sales looks like when it isn't properly managed. To avoid this, companies have formalized sales processes, requiring sales & delivery teams to work together before and during a sale, requiring the VP of sales to be held accountable by the CEO and CFO for their sales pipeline, and so on.

Well, M&A is no different. Companies who are skilled at M&A treat it like any other critical business process. They define what makes a viable target in terms of product, size, financial profile, physical location, company culture, and so forth. They have a valuation method, a set of legal norms to which each acquisition ought to adhere or at least approximate. And they have a predefined set of integration processes, from the simplest (sign newly acquired staff up to the corporate benefit plan) to the most challenging (harmonize product development methodologies). This is how companies de-risk M&A.

SAIC - Integrating Success

Turning now to Science Applications International Corporation. SAIC is a $6.7bn EV services company focused on the federal contractor market – specifically the high end of that market requiring security-cleared professionals. Defense, intelligence and space are its key verticals.

As we noted in our initiating coverage piece (see Acquiring Growth - Science Applications International Corp.), the company spun out of its former parent Leidos (LDOS) in 2013 and has quadrupled in value since that time. SAIC is now thought to be the #2 federal services contractor by revenue.

We're at Buy - Long-Term Hold on SAIC. You can find our latest note on the company here. We believe the business has a sound future as an independent, and we think there is non-modellable upside from a potential buyout.

Organic growth is relatively hard to come by in SAIC’s market. There are a limited number of customers available, and even then, most are the US federal government but showing up with different name badges. Like Agents in The Matrix. Except with actual agency business cards. The government manages its suppliers well, keeping their margins good but not great – this means margin improvement is tough on an organic basis too.

So if you want to make leaps and bounds in a federal contractor business, your best bet is to make a series of material acquisitions and integrate them well – then your margin improvement both is, and crucially also appears to be, the result of scale economies, not a result of somehow gouging the federal government or underpaying your security-cleared staff.

But big acquisitions of people-based services businesses are really tough, as our note linked above explains. Between work-in-progress accounting, which ought to be nonfiction but very often isn’t, and your key assets heading out the door at 7pm every night... accurate pre-deal due diligence and post-deal operational stability are tough to achieve. And growth – well that’s harder again. Because you can’t really put prices up – somebody will notice – and there are other companies that are bidding for every piece of business – and the government can’t be seen to favor any one supplier. So, Google you cannot be.

Leading From The Front

In this context we spoke with Nazzic Keene, now CEO of SAIC – formerly COO and prior to that a sector President of the company.

We've posted on a number of occasions that we think the single reason that SAIC's 2018 acquisition of Engility has progressed so well is that Keene as COO, and then as CEO, had executive responsibility for the project internally. Meaning that the project was marked as top priority at the top table in the company.

We asked Keene – what do you see as the opportunity at SAIC, and how do you manage a business which operates under the above constraints and which just completed a very significant acquisition?

She told us that her priorities are (1) to drive growth, (2) to ensure the company is seen to be a “destination employer” across the business but particularly in the security-cleared world and (3) to deliver integration of the Engility acquisition such that the enlarged group is de-risked and able to continue its growth.

Now, as an investor, take a look at those priorities. They are shareholder-friendly. And they all play into the theme of how to make M&A work. We explain why below.

Drive growth. OK we all get that. Growth good. Up and to the right. All other things being equal, stock up. Tick.

Destination employer. Wait – doesn’t that mean high staff costs, pool tables, beers in the office, Gen Z slacking, all that WeWork garbage? Well, no. Let’s go back to what the company does. Again, it is the #2 provider of security-cleared staff to high value, mission-critical US federal government agency projects. The staff we’re talking about here are serious people. And they can afford their own beers after work.

No, what Keene means here is that – there is a limited pool of security-cleared staff. It’s like a guild in Medieval Europe. Their numbers are controlled by the federal government itself, which issues the clearance. You can’t run a graduate program and create more. You can’t outsource this to a low-cost-labor country. You can only work with the pool that exists, which grows just a little each year. And everyone in that pool knows their own value. And they can walk across the street to one of the other federal contractors, all of which do in fact have offices right across the street, get a joining bonus or a raise and a bigger desk and a plum slot on an exciting project, and pick up where they left off.

For the best staff that would take about, oh, a day to achieve. And if you run a people-based business, you want to avoid something called “regretted churn” like the plague. A little staff churn is fine. Underperformers, round pegs in square holes, underutilized skills, whatever. No problem losing those heads. But regretted churn – the good ones you want to keep – that’s bad news if it starts to grow.

Because that tells you the good people are unhappy – they will tell their buddies in the same company and industry – they’ll start to look around too – it will get harder to hire the folks you want from the outside – and before you know it your key assets went home at 7pm and stayed home. And THAT is what Keene means by being a destination employer.

That she wants the assets to still be happy at 7pm, and all set to come into work again at 7am with a sense of purpose and a notion of the team all pulling in the same direction. And THAT is a differentiator that will help retain the best staff and recruit the best staff. Without overpaying, buying pool tables, or paying folks to get drunk on duty. And that means good quality work and good margins. Done well – stock up. Tick.

Deliver integration. This has two components. The first is familiar to most. Integrating an acquisition is initially all about cost reduction or “synergies” in corporate-speak. Two sets of receivables clerks? – nope, only one set needed. Costs saved. Two sets of IT support staff? – nope, only one set needed. And so on. Scale economies. This is the basic economics of scaling up a company by acquisition.

You pay one-time termination fees of various kinds to shrink the ongoing cost base. Hurts in year 1, benefits in years 2 onwards. Not great for the people who are restructured but in this time of pretty much full employment and rising defense and federal civilian budgets, most skilled staff in this industry won’t be out of work for long. So, done well, all good, stock up, company reputation not damaged. Tick.

Now, the second component is a lot tougher – you’ll find it called ‘revenue synergies’ in corporate speak or “selling more stuff” in normal language. Revenue synergies are really difficult to achieve because they depend on two sets of staff working together when they used to compete against one another. Two sets of staff, one from the acquirer, one from the acquired.

Competition among sales teams can get pretty tribal at times, and then requiring these warriors to make peace and make nice with customers together – that’s a tough call. So revenue synergies don’t usually happen. If you see ‘revenue synergies’ as a necessary component of merger economics, you should worry. Cost synergies – that’s fine, a good CEO can deliver those. Revenue synergies – that’s magical in nature and it requires a magician to deliver it.

Now, we don’t know whether Keene can achieve this at SAIC, but we do know she’s going to try and we do know that she has set about it the right way. SAIC’s ‘go to market’ strategy (translation for normal folk: how they organize themselves to sell stuff) is by account, i.e. the account relationship team leads, and the product specialists sit behind them. People selling to people. Technical staff brought in behind the relationship-formers. We like and applaud this.

Now, we understand that SAIC’s and Engility’s account teams have been rationalized such that the group has a single account team per customer, which can then bring in specialists in ‘former SAIC’ and ‘former Engility’ products & services. This sounds obvious, but isn’t always done. This rationalization was done very early in the integration process so that all employees knew their roles from the outset and could hit the ground running early.

It’s hard to rationalize tribal teams and very often CEOs put this off for fear of (1) customers freaking out and (2) sales staff going all indignant and therefore (3) regretted churn amongst both customers and staff. But, you want to integrate two companies – you have to do this in the end. And it sounds to us like Keene and her team have front-loaded this at SAIC. So we would expect some early pain – but we would also expect this to pay off in years 2-3 and beyond.

Final Thoughts

We’ve said before that we think Keene is set for success at SAIC. We’re only a short while into her formal leadership, but she was COO for the Engility deal and has owned that one from the start. She worked closely with the outgoing CEO, Tony Moraco, who was CEO when SAIC spun out as an independent business and therefore will leave an indelible mark on the company. Keene is respectful towards Moraco and praises his legacy whilst remaining confident about being able to build on it. This all augurs well.

For its leadership, its M&A prowess, its market position, its revenue and earnings momentum and its current price, we remain at Buy – Long-Term Hold on SAIC.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 September 2019

Enjoyed this article? Sign up to our Marketplace subscription service "The Fundamentals" for our best and most timely Seeking Alpha content. Our work is prepared with institutional discipline. But we keep it simple.

We aren't trying to blind you with science. We focus on long-only equity investments. Nothing else. We cover space and tech. Our ratings are crystal clear and long-term focused. We keep our prices low. $29/month or $299/year. Prices rise 1 October (to $39/month or $349/year) Want to join us? Now's a great time. We look forward to seeing you in our members-only chatroom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long SAIC on a personal account basis.