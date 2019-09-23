DNP: Outstanding Income Fund, Market-Beating Returns, Low Risk And Volatility, Excessive Premium

DNP is an outstanding fund, but is now an appropriate time to buy?

Low-risk high-reward investment opportunities are few and far between, but DNP definitely seems to be one.

The DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) is a leveraged CEF focusing on high-quality low-risk utilities stocks. The fund's use of leverage serves to amplify returns, while its focus on utilities minimizes risk and volatility, resulting in a fund with higher returns and lower volatility than that of the broader equities market.

DNP seems like an outstanding investment opportunity, which is almost certainly why the fund currently trades at a whopping 20% premium to NAV. Such a large premium all but wipes out the fund's overperformance, and means investors could see substantial capital losses if the fund were to start trading at more reasonable levels.

DNP is an outstanding fund, but it is simply not a buy at its current price and premium.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Duff & Phelps

Distribution Yield: 6.1%

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 2.31%

Leverage Ratio: 25.90%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception: 7.30%

Fund Overview - Low-Risk Utility Fund

DNP is an actively-managed leveraged CEF focusing on high-quality low-risk utilities stocks. Utilities tend to have incredibly stable revenues and cash-flows, as prices tend to be heavily regulated by the government, but only moderate growth, due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry. Yields are also generally good, as utilities distribute most of their excess cash flow back to investors, but rarely outstanding, as utilities rarely trade at heavily discounted valuations. Besides utilities, the fund also invests in fixed income, MLPs, and assorted income securities, further boosting the fund's generation of income and its dividend, while minimizing portfolio risk and volatility.

The fund's investments are reasonably well-diversified across asset classes, industry sectors, and holdings, plus its fixed income securities are almost all investment-grade:

(Source: DNP Factsheet)

DNP, as most other CEFs, is a leveraged fund. Leverage amplifies shareholder returns and losses. Leveraged funds tend to overperform, simply because long-term returns are almost always positive, but have lower risk-adjusted returns, due to leverage and interest rate costs.

The fund seems to fund its leverage through a combination of debt plus preferred shares offerings, with an average maturity of about 5 years, and an average interest rate of about 3.75%. All of these figures are about normal for CEFs, DNP doesn't seem to be taking in abnormal levels of debt or risk.

DNP's low-risk holdings, strong focus on utilities, and overall investment strategy should minimize portfolio risk and volatility, while somewhat reducing shareholder returns. DNP's use of leverage does the exact opposite, as it serves to magnify both investor risk and long-term total shareholder returns. The net effect is somewhat unclear, and strongly dependent on management execution and the fund's specific holdings. DNP's management has, as we shall soon see, created a relatively low-risk fund without endangering returns.

Performance Analysis - Good Returns And Low Risk

DNP's shareholder performance throughout the years has been consistently great. The fund has outperformed both the broader equities market and the utilities sector since inception, extremely positive results for the fund and its shareholders:

Data by YCharts

Performance is, if anything, accelerating, with the fund outperforming its benchmark index by about 5% per year for the past three years:

(Source: DNP Factsheet)

Now, many leveraged funds achieve outstanding returns during bull markets, but experience excessive losses during bear markets, and excessive volatility throughout, but not DNP. As the fund focuses on low-risk utility stocks, its volatility is lower than that of the broader market:

Data by YCharts

The fund also experienced smaller losses during the past financial crisis, and its shareholders actually saw positive returns once markets stabilized somewhat:

Data by YCharts

DNP's risk-adjusted returns are, understandably, also stronger than those of the broader equities and utilities market:

Data by YCharts

DNP's outstanding performance and risk profile are, in my opinion, indicative of the fund's successful investment strategy and competent investment managers. DNP's managers simply seem to know what they are doing, and will most likely continue to successfully manage their fund in the years to come.

Discount And Premium Analysis - Too Expensive

Discounts and premiums are always incredibly important for CEF investors. Choosing when to invest, preferably when discounts are at their widest, is incredibly important, even the best CEFs can underperform if bought with a large premium.

DNP is generally a rather expensive fund, usually trading at relatively large premiums. The present time is no exception. The fund currently trades at a whopping 19.8% premium to NAV:

Data by YCharts

This is, in my opinion, a deal breaker. Premiums this high are incredibly detrimental to shareholders, as they significantly increase the possibility of losses, and minimize future returns. In a reasonable worst-case scenario, the fund could very easily start trading at no premium, and shareholders would see losses of up to 20%. Although this is obviously a worst-case scenario, it has actually happened in the past. As can be seen above, the fund started to trade at basically zero premium during 2015, and returns for the prior years were not particularly good:

Data by YCharts

It is also interesting to note that NAV returns were quite stronger. The fund's managers actually performed reasonably well, but the fund's huge premium was simply too much of a drag on performance:

Data by YCharts

Shareholders should expect significant underperformance, and maybe even sizable losses, if the fund ever starts to trade at a more reasonable premium.

Even if the fund keeps its large premium moving forward, returns are likely to suffer. Such a large premium means DNP's shareholders are receiving a comparatively smaller yield, effectively lowering their returns by just about 1% per year, exactly equal to the fund's long-term overperformance.

If you think about it, the above makes perfect sense. It seems like investment managers have noticed that DNP consistently overperforms, and have driven up the fund's price and its premium until the fund's alpha effectively disappears. Markets are not always completely efficient, but they do seem to be working just about right in this particular case.

Conclusion - Only Buy If Premium Lessens

DNP is an outstanding fund, offering investors a diversified portfolio of low-risk utilities, market-beating total shareholder returns, and significantly less portfolio risk and volatility than the broader market. DNP is a great fund, but with a 20% premium it is simply too expensive to make it a buy.

Investors interested in DNP should, in my opinion, wait for the fund's premium to decrease, or even disappear, before initiating a position. By doing so, investors would be buying into an outstanding fund, and would avoid the possibility of substantial losses or subpar performance if the fund were to start trading at more reasonable levels.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.