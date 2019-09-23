PaySign: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Uncertainty

I remain bullish on the company's short- to medium-term prospects, but await further information and trend confirmations until moving bullish on its long term.

Even as PaySign remains versatile heading into 2020, it remains unclear if the company has what it takes to weather a shift in corporate spending habits.

Thesis

PaySign (PAYS) offers prepaid cards for corporate clients of all kinds, which helps the company manage employee and client expenses for various medical reimbursements and travel expenses, and it is also expanding its offerings into payroll and other general expense uses.

However, the world is moving to cashless and cardless, with new mobile payment systems emerging every day and becoming easier and easier to use, like Apple Pay (AAPL), PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). With this trend expected to accelerate in the coming years as faster and more reliable communication technologies emerge, it’s unclear how PaySign will fare.

Even so, the company has a unique characteristic in that all of its business is proprietary, which means PaySign can tailor any and all of its products and services not only to its clients but also to changing consumer and enterprise spending habits and needs. A review of the company's technology and its underlying structure does reveal that PaySign has the potential to penetrate the cashless and cardless markets using its processing services and mobile application options, even if the scope of potential success is not clear.

It seems that the company is well-positioned for the year ahead, but I believe a further review is warranted prior to making a determination of the viability of the business in the long run.

Business Model

The products and services that PaySign offers mostly fall under prepaid cards for corporations to organize their expenses when it comes to their employees and clients. Most of its offerings are around healthcare plans and reimbursements, which is a growing market in and of itself, and it’s expected to continue and grow at a rapid pace over the next few years.

The company's other offerings include consumer rebates and rewards and donor compensation, and it is moving into other offerings which are popular among small and large businesses alike, such as incentive products, payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and various corporate expense accounts which can be controlled and worked through by the corporate headquarters without messing around with personal payments and rebates by employees.

The company recognizes revenues from various parts of its business offerings. It takes in contract fees when companies sign with its services and then receives management fees for the day-to-day services which it offers to customers. Most of its revenues, however, come from transaction fees when the cards are used.

This has an inherent problem with its current business focused on healthcare and pharmaceutical cards, given the fact that these might not be used all that often like general expense or other cards. The company’s diversification, however, should take care of this issue, which would have had some adverse effects given the high costs of maintaining its services package without receiving much premiums from the transaction fees on these healthcare plans and co-pay models most corporation use with their employees.

Industry Analysis

The overall prepaid card market in North America is expected to grow at an impressive 22.3% CAGR through 2022, driven primarily by demand from small businesses which don't have the will or the way to purchase an expensive company-wide operating system to track and deal with all the different expense platforms they use with their employees and customers.

These cards are offered in the form of reloadable and non-reloadable, which can be used for a wide variety of corporate and government applications throughout the business world. The reloadable cards primarily include payroll cards which can be reloaded every pay period, quarterly or yearly co-pay plans in the healthcare space, government benefit programs and any traditional general corporate expense structures which employees need to make travel arrangements or manage an expense account.

Non-reloadable cards include gift or incentive cards, which are done after the balance in them runs out and traditionally include employee bonus benefits.

Strengths and Expectations

PaySign has $6.3 million in cash, with $42.6 million in restricted cash belonging to its customer deposits and not available for operational use under most contractual circumstances. As the company has no long-term debt, it takes in around $500,000 every year in interest income from investing its cash reserves and other activities.

EPS growth is expected to remain strong, with analysts expecting PaySign to report $0.13 in 2019 followed by a surge to $0.29 in 2020, more than double the previous year. Profitability is expected to continue and improve as the company takes on more business. The company's fixed costs are relatively stable now that it has assembled the team and services it provides, and margins are now higher with new clients than with previous ones.

On the sales front, analysts expect PaySign to report $36.54 million for 2019 and then $60.4 million in 2020, representing a 65% growth rate, significantly higher than the industry CAGR of 22.3%, meaning that the company will be gaining significant market share throughout the next 2 years. Since the company's exact timeline is somewhat unclear, I believe that these estimated don't yet include any revenues, which will be brought in with the company's new products and services like payroll cards and other expense management cards expected to be offered in the coming months.

Risks

Even though PaySign seems to be very well-positioned, with its flexible business model and proprietary information allowing it to adjust to any market-wide swings in the demand of reloadable and non-reloadable cards, the possibility remains that the company's offerings can become rather irrelevant in the next couple of years.

The world is moving over to bank transfers and small-dollar transfers with mobile applications, and the use of cards, especially for payroll and government benefits, seems to be very limited to a small group of small businesses who don't want to spend big money on new systems.

Even though healthcare expense management and co-pay opportunities seem to be the most viable for the upcoming 2-4 years, the move in the US to a universal healthcare program can put that expansion route on a definite hold. Even beyond the specifics of what a universal or Medicare-for-All type of healthcare program will entail, the fact that more of our medical information is now online means that big corporations will inevitably have the opportunity to partner with major healthcare providers, be it private or government-run programs, to create easy-to-use mobile application systems to handle the bulk of payments and expense controls.

Valuation and Investment Conclusion

Given the risk factors involved, I don't know exactly how to approach the long-term prospects of this company. The short term (12-24 months) seems to be bright, and the company should enjoy significant market share gains as it uses its cash to effectively market its existing product and launch new products and services which will help them gain traction with small and larger businesses around the United States.

Assessing a valuation range for the company for the remainder of 2019 and 2020, I believe that PaySign's growth rate alongside its market share gains warrant a 40x price-to-earnings multiple, which is similar to other growth companies in a fast-growing market. This brings its fair value to $5.20 per share for 2019 to $11.60 per share for 2020, meaning that the company is more than fairly valued for the remainder of 2019 but still slightly undervalued for 2020 (around ~10% for the next 12 months).

Overall, even though the company will enjoy a nice boost in the short term on account of some competitive advantages, its focus on the growing healthcare market and given the fact that it's clearly set out to gain significant market share over the course of the next 12-18 months, long-term headwinds exist.

With the move to a cashless and cardless future, it's unclear how adaptable PaySign will be if and when some of the basic functions which corporations use these cards for move over to mobile-based applications and services, which will hurt the company's business model.

I remain slightly bullish on PaySign's next 24 months, but will be watching the shift in enterprise demand for prepaid cards very closely to determine the viability of the company's business model in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, SHORT AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.