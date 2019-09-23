Matters To Consider Before Buying Relatively Undervalued YPF Sociedad Anónima

I am not confident that the market is ready to rerate the stock and propel share price.

A stock which trades at bargain level is not always a screaming "Buy," as an investor should consider if EV/EBITDA expansion is possible in the future and what catalysts could bolster it.

Argentinian energy company YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF), well-known for its activities in Vaca Muerta shale play, currently trades at 9.49x P/E and 0.47x P/B on the NYSE. Moreover, debt and equity investors pay roughly $3 per dollar of EBITDA.

Yet, before labeling it a clear value stock, investors should factor in a plethora of variables and downside risks that justify the current valuation (and somber outlook). For instance, lofty forward adjusted and GAAP P/Es are a drag on its value grade, which is only C+. Also, its ROTC of 3.7% raises questions if the stock deserves a higher valuation at all.

In this article, I will share my thoughts on a few headwinds and give my arguments on why YPF is a "Hold."

The top line. Broader picture

First and foremost, while assessing YPF as an investment opportunity, investors should factor in a gamut of risks that currently surround Argentina, its national currency, and sovereign debt. First, this South American nation is not just teetering on the brink of default as it was in August, it is officially unable to service debt according to Standard & Poor’s, which downgraded its rating to 'Selective default.'

One of the culprits was an abrupt peso sell-off in mid-August which was catalyzed by the news that Mauricio Macri faced an astounding defeat in the primary election (presidential elections are due on 27 October 2019) while voters clearly favored opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. As a reminder, she played a pivotal role in the nationalization of YPF (put another way, expropriation of Repsol's share in the company) and also has been a proponent of tight state control over the economy. Contrarily, Mauricio Macri, the current President, has a reputation of the free-market advocate, and his painful debacle was expectedly received with a hysterical sell-off.

ARS/USD dynamics YTD. Source: Yahoo Finance

The piece of news virtually roiled the country's stock market; the Merval, the Argentinian stock performance benchmark, fell off a cliff. YPF had not emerged unscathed. This oil stock was severely battered; the ADR lost 30% in the pre-market on the NYSE.

Moreover, on September 2, the government even imposed currency control to stave off further peso slide and put a period on protracted currency weakness, which jeopardizes not only the government’s ability to pay interest in dollars but also balance sheets of Argentinian companies, which used international capital markets (e.g., the NYSE) to raise funds.

So, YPF lost a hefty portion of its market cap in a single day and has barely recovered since then.

But there is nothing new here. Investors who have been following the energy industry for quite some time surely remember that in the early 2010s the company had already tested rough waters when infamous nationalization of Repsol's share in YPF mentioned above literally backfired.

This made foreign investors shun its equity and bonds on the capital markets for quite sometime before Repsol and the government of Argentina reached an agreement.

All in all, the share price has been volatile in the past, and not only because of fickle sentiment on the commodities market.

Delving deeper

Fully state-owned until 1993 (now the state holds a 51% stake), YPF has a dominant market share in oil and gas production, refining, and gas & power supply in Argentina. For instance, the company has a 56.4% market share in gasoline and 56.9% in diesel. The corporation operates via the following business segments:

Upstream.

Downstream.

Gas & Power.

As of December 31, 2018, the company had stakes in 132 oil & gas fields across Argentina, including a few in a quite famous Vaca Muerta shale play. Upstream brought the bulk of the 2018 operating income (before consolidation adjustments), while G&P and Downstream were in the second and third places, respectively. While examining sales, please keep in mind that the bulk of revenues of upstream are intersegmental (e.g., 98.5% in 2018).

At the moment, most of its revenues come from Argentina. The company does not enjoy such diversification as supermajors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Total SA (TOT), which operate across the globe and have a sales structure flexible enough to mitigate regional risks, and its financials and business health are nearly entirely dependent on the Argentinian market and the pace of economic growth in the country. If the economy falls off the cliff, investors will feel the burn. Share of foreign sales (of LNG, for instance, which provide dollar inflows) is on an upward trend, especially thanks to unconventional gas production in Vaca Muerta. The company is also trying to accelerate the development of the LNG export terminal and is negotiating with potential partners over the design of the facility, which, in my view, clearly denotes that Argentina needs the injection of dollars from LNG exports as soon as possible.

Yet, the domestic market is still nearly fully responsible for YPF's top line. For the gasoline and diesel producer, worsening economic outlook in the country, especially steep decline in consumer demand and barely imaginable (but yet real) ~54.5% inflation, is a painful hit. According to the IMF estimates (April 2019), Argentinian real GDP will contract 1.2% in 2019, but in 2020 the country will return to GDP growth and gain 2.2% and then 3.2% in 2021. An important notice is that the forecast was made before the primary election and the peso sell-off. So, the outlook might be worse now, which is undoubtedly not an inspiring piece of news for YPF. To conclude, the selective default and contraction of the Argentinian economy jeopardize revenue growth of YPF and put pressure on margins.

A look at most recent financials

In 2Q19, the company delivered startling results, e.g., adjusted EBITDA jumped 67.8% compared to 2Q18, revenue increased 72.3% compared to the same period. At the same time, net shale production soared (rose 57.5%), and capex expectedly headed higher, see the presentation.

Yet, there is a flip side. First, total production has dropped 5.3% to 515.7 kboepd. Second, the reporting currency was peso. If we take a look at LTM dollar figures, all relevant metrics do not look that stellar.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential. USD/ARS exchange rate may differ from the one YPF used in its report.

Apart from that, the company switched to a loss in H1 2019 (but, yet, remained profit-making on an LTM basis) due to nearly doubled selling and administration expenses, which is surely not a healthy sign. Also, LTM FCFE is $722.6 million, while 2Q FCFE was $ (71.5) million.

Next, it is worth looking at both the peso and dollar-denominated total revenues trend in the last 5 years:

Author's creation. Data from Morningstar

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

To sum up, the company has been consistently increasing revenue reported in pesos in the last 5 years, but investors should not overlook that USD revenue trend was lackluster, and the robust top-line growth was mainly achieved on the back of weakening national currency.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So, both LTM and H1 2019 results were mixed, and it is tough to use them as a rationale behind a bullish thesis.

Leverage: a dour outlook

The principal problem is that YPF has sizeable dollar debt, especially after it raised $500 million in June. The issue is that if peso slides, revenues go up, but it does not mean that YPF receives more dollars to meet bondholder claims in that case. It is not coincidental that, on September 6, Fitch affirmed YPF ratings at 'CCC,' citing uncertain operating environment and declining production profile. As a reminder, 'CCC' is a junk bond status, and banks are not allowed to invest in such securities.

Crucial pipeline tender in Vaca Muerta shelved

The key asset that underpins YPF's future growth is Vaca Muerta, the shale play where also operate such big names as Chevron (CVX) and Total SA. The issue is that amid political uncertainty and default, the prospects are not dully evident. For instance, the crisis was the main culprit of the postponed timetable of the pipeline tender. The pipeline is essential for debottlenecking and gas production growth. Also, if YPF faces issues with paying interest on dollar debt, it could curtail capex deployed to shale and thus inevitably suffer from lower production.

A brief relative valuation

To figure out if YPF is correctly priced or not it is also worth using the peer group comprised of Colombian Ecopetrol (EC), Brazilian Petrobras (PBR), and Argentinian Pampa Energia (PAM). To compare them, I will use EV/EBITDA, EBITDA margins, and ROTC provided by Seeking Alpha Essential.

Author's creation

In the peer group, YPF has the lowest margin, ROTC, and EV/EBITDA, and appears to be relatively appropriately valued despite being relatively cheap compared to the US market with a 0.47x P/B and 9.49x P/E.

Final thoughts

The political uncertainty, contracting economy and default in Argentina are not supportive of a bullish thesis.

Recently announced partnership with Norwegian Equinor (EQNR) is somewhat positive for both. In some sense, that illustrates foreign investors have become more confident that the notorious 2012 expropriation would not repeat in the future. Also, YPF expands footprint in renewables and improves its ESG score, which is also a healthy sign.

The sell-side is bullish on the stock. I hope the company will bear out the headwinds, but still, I am more skeptical; given all the issues the corporation has to address, I rate YPF as “Hold.” I see YPF stock as only apt for trading the news, as it seems that the price reacts to positive reports on the economic situation in Argentina.

