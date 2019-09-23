Boeing Appears To Be Ready To Break Out

Boeing (BA) has been a big part of my portfolio for years now. I began accumulating my current position back in August of 2014 and have since added several times. I haven’t bought shares since January of 2016, however; because of the strong unrealized capital gains that the stock has generated for me, my BA stake quickly became overweight. I was content to hold an overweight position here even though the stock is cyclical (something that I tend not to prioritize in terms of portfolio weighting because of the relatively unpredictable earnings that cyclical names produce) because BA is best in breed and offered nearly unparalleled dividend/dividend growth metrics. Being that BA was a top-10 position for me when disaster struck in Ethiopia earlier in the year, one might assume that the unexpected issues that the company was facing would have been cause for excess concern for me as a shareholder. However, although I felt terrible for the victims of the crash, I was able to maintain an even keel as a shareholder, realizing that an emotional reaction to the news would likely be a mistake.

Earlier in the year, right after the 737 Max issue arose, I wrote a piece titled, “I’m Not Letting Fear Affect My Outlook On Boeing”. Thus far, that decision appears to have been the right one. Not only has Boeing's stock shown extraordinary strength in the face of the negative news headlines, 737 Max groundings, and disappointing short-term order/sales figures, but, in recent days, we’ve seen the stock reach new post-crash highs and it appears that BA shares may be looking to break out. So, with this in mind, I wanted to take a look at the value that Boeing shares present for those investors who’ve been on the sidelines, afraid to get back on board with this beaten down stock.

As I write this, BA shares are trading for $383.97. This is their highest mark since April. The improved sentiment surrounding the stock appears to be due to management’s belief that we’ll see 737 Max jets back in the air in Q4. 737 Max flying again will certainly be a boon for the company. BA has seen orders and deliveries fall precipitously this year. Production has remained high, though there are fears that it will have to slow as well if the planes are not approved too. The company reduced its production rate to 42 per month during Q2. I suspect that further decreases will likely spook investors because right now, it appears that the market is confident in a quick uptick of deliveries as soon as global regulators approve the updates to the 737 Max platform. Management discussed plans to potentially get production back up to 57/month in 2020 (assuming deliveries start to experience an uptick). Planes sitting in storage aren’t generating cash flows for Boeing in the present, though they certainly can in the short term. By maintaining production, management continues to send bullish signals to the market, which is why investors have been content to ignore deteriorating fundamentals in the short term.

For instance, during Q2, the company’s operating income was -$0.6b (down from $4.68b a year ago). Free cash flow was negative as well, coming in at -$1.01b. Their earnings per share result was probably worst of all, at -$5.82 (this huge negative figure was due, in large part, to a charge related to the Max).

Negative EPS like this seems pretty terrible, though the charge was essentially in line with what the market was expecting. Management noted that the company’s wide body segment was doing well, resulting in 90 deliveries for the commercial aircraft segment. Defense, space, and security had a great quarter, posting revenue growth of $6.6b (representing 8% y/y growth) and earnings from operations of $975m, up 159% y/y. Services revenues were up 11% in Q2 and earnings from this segment increased 14%. In short, while the narrow body issues are holding down commercial aircraft (which is BA’s largest operating segment), the rest of the company continues to perform exceedingly well and this is what analysts and long-term investors continue to hang their hats on. Once the 737 Max issues are resolved, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for this company to pick back up right where it left off, producing strong, double-digit growth across all segments.

Although BA’s stock price has traded in a fairly defined range between ~$330 and ~$380 for much of the year, the company’s fundamentals have taken a bit of a hit due to deliveries of the 737 max dwindling. These mid-sized planes make up the bulk of Boeing’s backlog (which sat at $474b and ~5,500 commercial planes at the end of Q2). This backlog shows the strength of the company’s position in the global aerospace market. While BA has experienced issues in 2019, the fact remains this company is a part of a duopoly that operates within a major growth space. Sure, there are Chinese and Russian competitors attempting to take market share, but for the time being, the commercial aerospace market will continue to be dominated by Boeing and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). The market appears willing to focus more on the backlog and the strength of Boeing’s growth potential moving forward, but even so, it is extremely important that the company’s narrow bodied jet program gets back on track to remove doubts and questions on the stock’s outlook.

I continue to have faith in this management team and its ability to solve the safety issues with the 737 Max and work with various governing bodies across the globe to get the planes off of the ground. This is why I’m content to look past the negative cash flows and precipitously falling earnings. In short, I think that these issues will prove to be one-time things, and 9 months later, my long-term outlook for Boeing remains bullish.

Valuation

So, with all of that said about being willing to overlook what was going to be a tumultuous 2019 as a throw away year of sorts, let’s take a look forward at 2020 analyst consensus estimates.

Prior to the 737 Max issues becoming apparent, there’s no wonder that Boeing shares were off to the races. The company closed Q4 with record operating earnings, and double-digit revenue growth in all 3 of its major segments (commercial airplanes up 14%, defense, space, and security up 16%, and global services up 29%).

This services segment in particular was catching analysts' eyes because this reoccurring business model is so attractive to those hoping for predictable cash flows and the growth of the services offered gave the appearance of higher switching costs, and therefore, an even wider moat than previously imagined (which is impressive to say since we’ve already discussed the duopolistic nature of the commercial aerospace industry and the incredible high barriers to entry that BA’s competitors face). Also, this services segment should help to smooth out earnings across the cyclical peaks and troughs, because while airlines will likely cut back on spending and not order $100m+ planes during economic slowdowns, they can’t stop servicing their fleets. I think the growth of this high margin segment (service margins were 15.1% during the most recent quarter, which is slightly above the historical margins we see from the commercial and/or defense segments) played a major role in the market’s willingness to pay historically high premiums for BA shares in late 2018/early 2019. Once the 737 Max issue is in the rear view, I think the market will once again focus on the potential of this segment which bodes well for BA shareholders.

At the end of 2018, the backlog was approaching 6,000 planes. And, 2019 guidance was impressive with management calling for EPS in the $20 area, revenues of roughly $110b, and deliveries of ~900 planes. In short, this amazing cash flow story wasn’t expected to end and investors were excited to pay a premium for such lucrative prospects.

Well, then disaster struck.

Yet, it appears that analysts are essentially willing to bet that the expected 2019 performance will simply be kicked down the road to 2020 (and then some) when looking at the consensus estimates for 2020 and beyond.

Right now, the consensus number for 2020 EPS is $22.85. This represents ~14.25% y/y growth compared to the original 2019 EPS guidance. That $22.85 figure also represents roughly 500% growth compared to the ~$3.75 EPS figure that analysts expect Boeing to print in 2019. In other words, as soon as the 737 Max planes are cleared to fly, most professionals who track this stock expect it to be business as usual. That’s essentially the same outlook that I had originally as well. Granted, I didn’t expect the 737 Max fix to take so long. I didn’t expect 2019 EPS and/or cash flows to drop so low. But, regardless, these short-term headwinds don’t change my long-term outlook of this stock as a blue chip manufacturing name.

So, assuming that the 2020 $22.85 consensus EPS figure is close to being accurate, BA shares are trading with a ~16.75x forward looking multiple on them. This represents a slight discount to the 20-year and 10-year average TTM P/E figures of 19.6x and 18.5x, respectively.

Personally, I’m a bit skeptical when it comes to the current analyst estimate for 2020. Obviously, I’d love to see a bottom-line number nearing $23/share; however, I think a lot has to go right between now and then, and therefore, I’d only be interested in purchasing shares with a significant margin of safety. Right now, I think BA’s fair value is ~$330. It’s worth noting that this figure would increase immediately after the 737 Max issues are resolved, probably rising another 10% or so to the $360 range. Yet, until then I’m sticking with $330 which represents a ~16.5x forward multiple on my current 2020 EPS estimate of ~$20/share.

With this ~$330 fair value estimate in mind, I’m sticking to the original ~$300 price target that I mentioned in my prior BA article when it comes to adding shares to my already overweight position. Below $300, I think BA offers a wide margin of safety and a strong dividend yield that would be too much for me to pass up, regardless of the dark clouds looming over the stock today.

And speaking of the dividend, it’s certainly worth noting that BA paid out $1.2b in dividends during its most recent quarter while generating negative earnings, net income, and free cash flows. Usually, this would be a huge red flag for me and represent an unsustainable practice. Yet, we once again arrive at the idea that BA’s issues are isolated in nature and not systemic.

Conclusion

Really, that’s what any ownership thesis here is based upon. Bullish investors believe that BA can climb out of the hole that the 737 Max issues created while bears believe that this hole is much deeper than the bulls realize. Call me naive, but I’ve seen this company get through plane specific issues before (the battery fires on the 787 Dreamliner come to mind) and I’m sure that they can do it again. I have faith in this management team, and while I will agree with anyone who says that hope isn’t an investment strategy, I think Boeing’s illustrious history speaks for itself, and while the 737 Max issue is significant, I don’t think it signals the downfall of one of America’s corporate crown jewels.

Before the sell-off earlier in the year, BA shares were trading for nearly 30x earnings. I thought that multiple was rich, but prior to the early 2019 rally, BA spent several years trading in the 21-25x range. Using the 23x mid-point of that range and the $22.85 2020 estimate, we arrive at a potential share price of $525/share in ~15 months or so. Heck, a 22x multiple on $20/share in EPS still results in a 15% move to the upside from where we trade today.

I’m certainly not going to hold my breath waiting for $500+ prices on BA shares, yet I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we see multiple expansion due to mean reversion if/when the EPS growth gets back on track. The potential for the 737 Max resolution has double-digit implications for this stock, and while it’s still uncertain when that will arrive, I have to believe it will be sooner rather than later. Management has been frank with investors, saying that it will not give future guidance until they have more news on the 737 Max situation. Yet, considering the fact that 24 professional analysts cover this stock, I’m willing to give their average estimates a bit of credence, which bodes well for BA in 2020.

I think the recent rally past the $380 level where I saw resistance is significant. If management is correct in its Q4 timeline for 737 Max approvals, the recent run-up in share price could be just be beginning of a much larger move for Boeing shareholders.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.