High-End Data Center Opportunities Driving Inphi

The Cisco-Acacia demand could create some opportunities for Inphi in merchant DSP, but 100G PAM4 and 400G-ZR are more exciting opportunities.

Tech investors love growth, and with many semiconductor stocks grinding through a rut, Inphi’s (IPHI) strong double-digit growth is definitely bringing the stock plenty of the right kind of attention. Customers like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) continue to invest heavily into high-end data center capacity, driving strong demand for Inphi’s high-performance optical components, and the Cisco (CSCO)–Acacia (ACIA) deal could shift more DSP business toward Inphi as Acacia customers reconsider their supply chains.

I love Inphi’s business, but the stock is a little harder for me to embrace now. I thought the shares had upside back in May on the back of that above-average growth potential, but the 25% move was more than I expected. I know growth stocks can live in their own world when it comes to valuation (for a little while, at least), and I’m not betting against Inphi, but the Street already seems to be counting on a significant ramp in data center spending in 2020 and beyond.

High-End Data Center Demand Remains Healthy

The second-quarter earnings season had mixed news for companies exposed to data centers (including names like Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Xilinx (XLNX)), but not all data center exposures are equal. In the case of Inphi, this semiconductor/optical company is much more heavily-leveraged to the highest-end data center customers, and demand there has been relatively better.

With Amazon continuing to spend on 400G and Google on 200G, Inphi posted 72% year-over-year revenue growth in its Data Center business in the second quarter, with management calling out strong demand for 50G PAM4 products for 200G/400G deployments. Continuing the good news, Broadcom’s (AVGO) more recent earnings report likewise supported the idea of ongoing strength in spending on the high end, with management calling out healthy demand for Tomahawk products used in 200G/400G deployments.

Growing demand for high-performance intra-DC interconnect is not a new driver for Inphi; it’s been a core part of the story for some time now. Still, the confirmation of healthy spending trends is nevertheless encouraging, particularly as spending is likely to accelerate in 2020 as the price of various components declines.

Inphi is also demonstrating that it has an opportunity to grow alongside its customers. Microsoft is a major customer for Inphi’s ColorZ interconnect technology (which supports 100Gbps speed over 80km), and Microsoft’s recent announcement of a 10-year partnership with Reliance Jio for data centers across India should increase Inphi’s addressable market over time.

The Cisco-Acacia Tie-Up Is More Of An Opportunity Than A Threat

When Cisco announced the acquisition of Acacia, it disrupted what has been a very concentrated market for merchant suppliers of coherent DSPs. Although Cisco has pledged to continue to supply external customers, Acacia and NTT Electronics are now the only “independent” suppliers, and Inphi management has said that they started fielding calls from current Acacia customers within 24 hours of the Cisco deal announcement.

This isn’t a huge business at present for Inphi (I’d estimate around 10% to 15% of revenue), as most analog customers use proprietary DSPs in long haul apps, leaving most of the opportunity in metro. What’s more, Inphi has historically competed more on the lower-speed end of the merchant DSP market relative to Acacia.

I’ll be curious to see how Inphi approaches this opportunity. I have little doubt that there will be current Acacia customers looking to diversify their supply options for high-end DSPs, but supplying the higher-speed end of the market will presumably require Inphi to up its R&D spending, and tech investors can be extraordinarily (and frustratingly) short-sighted about punishing short-term R&D investment aimed at driving longer-term revenue growth.

Attractive Long-Term Opportunities Remain In Place

The key attraction and driver for Inphi remains the exceptional growth in data traffic within and between data centers, and the increasing demand for higher-bandwidth “plumbing” to carry and manage this traffic.

Microsoft has been a good customer for Inphi’s 100G ColorZ interconnect solution, and I would expect Microsoft to be a core partner for Inphi’s future 400ZR ambitions. This platform should sample before the end of 2019 and go into volume production later next year.

On the intra-DC side, I mentioned the healthy demand for 50G PAM4, as it seems that the weakness/slowdown in data center spending has been more on the 100G and below side of the business, where Inphi doesn’t really participate. Spending on 200G and 400G, although highly concentrated among a small number of companies, remains healthy, and Inphi should get a boost from demand for 100G PAM4 solutions.

Looking at the long haul/metro business, Inphi’s M200 DSP has actually displaced a few ASICs at Tier-1 customers and the company is starting to ramp for 400G/600G TiA/driver demand growth. The company is also on the front end of demand for components used in 5G backhaul, and this should materialize in 2020.

The Outlook

Business is going well at Inphi, but U.S. government policy has created considerable uncertainty with the company’s business with Huawei (a 10%-15% customer). Stronger DC growth has helped offset this, but the net effect is that Inphi’s profit outlook hasn’t changed all that much since my last update, and it’s tough to support a substantially higher fair value, even though management is executing well and the growth story is still very strong.

I’m not at all surprised that Inphi looks expensive on a long-term discounted cash flow basis (that’s entirely normal and expected with high-growth chip companies), but it’s hard for me to push my margin/growth-based EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA models to get a fair value much above the high $50s.

The Bottom Line

Stocks don’t go up just because they’re undervalued, and they likewise don’t go down just because they’re expensive. If Inphi can remain a growth standout in the chip sector, particularly with beat-and-raise quarters and bullish outlooks on high-end data center demand trends, the valuation argument will get kicked a little further down the road. On the other hand, if Inphi stumbles, the shares could get whacked hard. That’s not a risk/reward balance that appeals to me now, though this would be a name I’d reconsider at a lower entry price.

