ABM Industries Looks Attractive On Another Sell-Off - But Maybe Not Yet

This still is a long-term compounder with defensive characteristics available at 14x free cash flow - a combination rarely an offer this late in a bull market.

But it's important to understand that ABM is cheaper than it looks - and operating in one of the toughest environments possible.

Disappointing commentary on the fiscal Q3 conference call seems to have pressured ABM stock, which had mostly recovered from a significant 2018 decline.

Shares of ABM Industries (ABM) have seen their second significant decline in the last two years. The first began in December 2017. The initial catalyst was a Q4 miss and soft guidance for FY18 (ending October). From there, worries about a tight U.S. labor market - which pressured margins for a company with mostly fixed-cost contracts - added more pressure.

ABM shares wound up falling some 40%: an enormous move for a relatively sleepy provider of janitorial, parking, and facilities solutions, particularly amid a rising broad market. But the move, at least from a near-term perspective, did make some sense. ABM had levered up to acquire GCA, a deal investors initially liked but that looked much more troublesome in the context of the new labor market. A target of 5% EBITDA margins in the legacy business appeared blown up. And the combination of a leveraged balance sheet and thin margins led to pressure on an equity that didn't look all that cheap to begin with.

That said, I did think last June that the sell-off had gone too far. While that call turned out to be early, investors eventually came around. ABM bounced from December lows of $26 to late July highs of $42. But, once again, the stock has pulled back.

It's not entirely clear what drove the immediate reversal - but the Q3 report this week certainly didn't help. Earnings themselves look reasonably fine, but commentary on the Q3 conference call was not. Indeed, ABM reversed during the call: the stock opened up 4% the day after earnings and closed down more than 5%.

But this sell-off, too, seems to provide an opportunity, even if it's not quite as compelling at $36 as it was at $26. This still is a long-term compounder that has generated nearly 10% annualized returns over the last quarter century, outperforming the S&P 500 over that stretch. It's a defensive stock at a time when defensive issues seem to be garnering a premium, not a discount. It's cheaper than headline P/E multiples suggest. And it's operating in an environment that actually is hugely unfavorable.

The one big problem coming out of Q3 is that there's an enormous catalyst issue. Management on the third quarter call clearly was tempering expectations for fiscal 2020, a quarter before official guidance will be disclosed. Given trading last year, it's tough to believe that ABM will rally any time soon if management is correct.

A Lack of Confidence On the Q3 Call

I wrote after Q2 that it looked like ABM, both as a stock and a company, was back on track. ABM had muddled through the tighter labor markets, with margins down last year excluding the acquisition of higher-margin GCA. First-half revenue growth of 1.8% (excluding the modest impact of an accounting change) including the impact of higher-than-usual churn, as ABM walked away from some business.

Still, it looked like the worst was behind ABM. And trading in the stock coming out of the second quarter report - a continued march to $42 - seemed to suggest that the market disagreed.

On its face, Q3 seems to support the case. Top-line performance was in line with Street expectations, while EPS beat by $0.02. Organic revenue growth of 2.3% was a step up from 1H levels. EBITDA margins expanded 20 bps.

Admittedly, none of those numbers sound especially impressive. But in a very tight labor market, ABM at least is driving growth and keeping margins positive, let alone intact. The performance is solid, at least from a headline standpoint. Again, those headline numbers drove the stock higher at the open.

And, again, ABM reversed on the call. And there are several reasons why. One minor issue is that free cash flow guidance for the year was pulled down from a previous target of ~$200 million to $175 million. CFO Anthony Scaglione cited "DSO slippage", mainly in the Technical Solutions and Aviation businesses, as the factor.

That can and should improve in FY20, but there were concerns elsewhere, too. Notably, CEO Scott Salmirs said in his prepared remarks that "we're also beginning to see uncertainty with the economy impact client decision-making". As a result, the CEO told listeners that next year on the top line was likely to look much like this year. Combined with disclosure of a weak buying season in the Education business (~13% of revenue), any hopes for an immediate recovery in terms of retention and revenue seem dashed.

The issue is that FY19 has seen a benefit from the company's Technical Solutions business. That segment is much more project-based - and thus lumpy. It's grown 16% so far this year - but as Scaglione said on the Q3 call (repeating what he's said previously), historical growth rates are closer to 10%.

That end market is the only one that's actually grown for ABM on a reported basis this year. (Inter-segment eliminations also have come down sharply, however.) So while the environment outside of TS looks weak into FY20, there's also the risk that project demand will slow - leading to consolidated organic revenue growth going forward below even the 2% level seen YTD.

Indeed, what's interesting about the Q3 call is that it actually sounds like ABM had a terrible quarter. After a brief discussion of the numbers, Salmirs' prepared remarks focused on wage pressure, a still-lagging price environment, and retention challenges. That was followed by the commentary on apparently weakening customer sentiment. It certainly sounds like the operating environment isn't going to get better any time soon - and may get worse.

The Margin Problem

The bottom-line outlook for FY20 seems similarly muted. Scaglione cited investments in HR and IT as potential pressures on FY20 margins, after (as noted) a decent year so far. He told analyst Sean Eastman to focus on segment-level margins, not the consolidated figure, but also admitted "there is a chance it [operating margin] will head down next year, all else being equal."

From a long-term standpoint, this isn't necessarily a huge problem for ABM stock. The investments are necessary, particularly on the HR side where ABM simply has to fill vacancies quickly (or else the few available applicants are picked up elsewhere). And there should be some ROI in FY21 and beyond.

But from a near-term standpoint, the commentary surrounding both revenue and margins does suggest a potentially challenging year in fiscal 2020. ~2% organic revenue growth is probably a reasonable target, given that Salmirs said in the Q&A that "we think next year will look pretty similar to this year". The figure could be lower if Technical Solutions, which has driven that 2% growth, returns to historical levels.

Meanwhile, guidance for this year suggests EBITDA margins of 5.1%-5.3%, per detail given in the Q3 earnings slides. There's some potential modest help to FY20 numbers from interest expense and (possibly) intangible amortization, but that aside ~10 bps of margin compression leads to basically flat EPS next year.

That's not where consensus is at right now: the Street still sees $2.12 in FY20 against $2.01 in FY19. Forward estimates have come down $0.12 since earnings - but they may not, yet, have come down far enough.

The Case for ABM (Eventually)

Much like the call, the analysis so far seems rather negative in the context of decent results. But from a long-term perspective, that's kind of the point.

As far as the bull case for ABM goes, there are two key aspects to remember at the moment. The first is that the stock is much cheaper than an 18x+ multiple the midpoint of FY19 EPS guidance suggests. ABM keeps intangible asset amortization in even its adjusted net income numbers. That figure, this year, should be roughly $60 million: after-tax, a $0.63 impact.

Back that out, and the stock trades at about 14x earnings. Roughly the same is true for free cash flow, based on FY19 guidance.

There are not many defensive stocks in this market trading at anywhere close to 14x earnings or free cash flow. And that leads to the second point: FY19 (and even FY20) earnings are not peak earnings. Again, the environment right now, as Salmirs has detailed in recent quarters, is not favorable to ABM. The company is muddling through and awaiting a more normalized labor environment.

It's too aggressive to argue that ABM necessarily is countercyclical, or that recent performance (particularly on the margin front) represents a trough in terms of margins and profits. The Business & Industry segment, after all, represents about one-half of revenue.

But there are defensive characteristics here, and Salmirs said on the call the company was better-positioned for a recession this time around. Technical Solutions projects, in particular, can drive energy cost savings and other benefits for customers looking to cut costs. It's not as if ABM collapsed during the last one: revenue declined just 4% in fiscal 2009 and rose modestly in FY10.

In other words, there's still a lot to like here. Salmirs has led the company through this tight labor environment rather well. Commentary (and not just on the Q3 call) has been measured and honest. This has been a good business over time, and a quality investment as well. And in a bull market now more than ten years old, the defensive attributes of the stock are attractive.

There are growth levers left to pull, too. The Technical Solutions business has a growing offering for electric vehicle charging. ABM has focused on cross-selling in recent years, and still has more improvement to come on that front. Salmirs noted that some lost customers have come back, after moving to regional competitors who offered the lowest bid - and wound up not being able to properly staff or service at those quotes.

14x cash flow is an attractive multiple to pay for this business. I thought after Q2 that fair value was closer to $45, and I still believe that's the case long-term. But Q3 does create a potential issue simply from a near-term standpoint. We've seen how the market reacted last year when earnings growth stalled out. ABM isn't seen as defensive enough to be part of a "flight to safety" if investor nervousness returns. Even looking to Q4 results in December, when the company will deliver FY20 guidance, there seems a reasonable chance of a below-consensus outlook - which is what kicked off the decline that began in late 2017.

From an investment standpoint, Q3 does little to change the bull thesis I've detailed for over a year now. But from a trading standpoint, it makes the near-term outlook a little dicier. And it suggests that a more attractive entry point might be an offer over the next five quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.