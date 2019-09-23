The Intelligent Preferred REIT Investor

Be very wary of headlines touting near 10% yields from preferred stocks; odds are they come with significant call risk, poor tax treatment, and significant principal risk.

Many sources online make no differentiation between the taxation of different types of dividends and the separate impacts they may have come retirement.

This article serves as a foundation for not only how to evaluate preferred stocks but also includes several recommendations and why we consider them attractive.

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research.

Preferred shares are hybrid securities with similarities to bonds and common equity. While dividends from preferred shares generally pay a fixed amount similar to interest from a bond. Some preferreds’ dividends are floating rate and the asset class is uniquely taxed.

Keen investors should pay close attention to the next section if the highest for a given level of risk is their goal while investing in preferred stock. This article serves as a foundation for not only how to evaluate preferred stocks but also includes several recommendations and why we consider them attractive. Photo Source

Free Alpha through Tax Management

While this segment is not designed to be comprehensive, it should equip preferred investors to handle most situations. As of the current tax law, qualified preferred dividends are taxed at a lower rate than standard income. Those in the highest tax bracket pay 20% on qualified dividends while most individuals pay only 15%. Investors at or below the 15% marginal tax rate pay zero tax on preferred dividends.

This has broader impactions as an investor begins to sort through the 800+ preferred share issuances in existence. Pass through vehicles, such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REIT”), Business Development Companies (“BDC”), Master Limited Partnerships (“MLP”) and Limited Partnerships (“LP”), are treated much differently by the IRS than traditional C-Corporations.

Their preferred shares are also treated differently.

C-Corps can have preferred shares with “qualified” dividends. While the tax rate for qualified dividends ranges from 0% to 20%, bond interest is taxed as ordinary income. An individual’s tax bracket and the tax classification of the firm issuing the preferred stock is often more significant to the investor’s total return than the stock’s stated distribution yield. Which do you guess most investors focus more heavily on?

Let’s walk through an example in a taxable account to demonstrate how critical taxes are.

Headline Number Versus Reality

A married couple is in the 32% federal income tax bracket which is the ceiling for the 15% favorable qualified dividend income; the tax rate rises to 20% once 35% is applicable. The preferred issuance yields 6.25% and pays qualified distributions resulting in an after-tax yield of 5.3125%.

This married couple comes across a REIT preferred stock that yields an enticing 7.25%, and after a little quick math, realize its yield is a full 16% higher. We are ignoring call, maturity, and default risk in this example. After adjusting for the ordinary rate paid on these dividends, the after-tax yield is only 4.93%. That’s 7.7% lower than the “lower” yielding corporate issuance.

What else can we derive?

Are preferred stocks issued by pass-through vehicles always a bad deal?

Far from it. If you have capacity in a qualified account (e.g. IRA or 401k), particularly a ROTH IRA, MLP/REIT/BDC preferred issuances are excellent income investments with no tax drawbacks.

Assuming the same risk, the higher income derived from non-qualified preferred dividends is advantageous in this situation. For taxable accounts, however, do the math to ensure the investment makes sense. Even within qualified accounts the rules vary; for a ROTH IRA the dividends are never taxed while in a traditional IRA they are.

Many sources online make no differentiation between the taxation of different types of dividends and the separate impacts they may have come retirement.

Be very wary of headlines touting near 10% yields from preferred stocks; odds are they come with significant call risk, poor tax treatment, and significant principal risk.

While covering these key variables is the author’s responsibility and should be done, ultimately this exercise falls squarely on investors. That’s why we focus on educating investors alongside providing what we believe are best of breed recommendations.

With that, let’s discuss our top selections after combing through hundreds of preferred issuances. It is a diversified group that should help anyone looking for good risk-adjusted yield regardless of account type or tax bracket.



Photo Source

KKR & Co., Inc (KKR)

KKR is a leading global investment firm involved in private equity, private debt, energy, infrastructure, and hedge funds. KKR’s 2018 conversion from a Limited Partnership to a traditional corporation made its preferred shares eligible for the 15% and 20% reduced tax rate and corporate dividends received deductions.

The transition to qualified dividends is more significant for investors than it might appear as noted previously. Not unlike most large capitalization firms with favorable credit standings, KKR’s previously long list of preferred issuances has narrowed to two: (KKR.A) and (KKR.B).

The litany of bank preferred issuances that once existed are mostly gone as the banks have called the fixed-rate shares and issued new debt at lower rates. Neither KKR issuances are cumulative but that’s less important when backed by a company of KKR’s strength coupled with the individual issuance ratings of BBB+.

For context, KKR’s two preferred issuances are among the highest rated by S&P 500 of all preferreds. Call dates are nearly identical and at the end of Q2 and Q3 2021. KKR.A’s 6.75% issuance is trading at $27.0 per share but traded briefly below par value of $25.0 in December of last year.

Investors should pay no more than approximately $26.65 to mitigate potential losses due call risk. For BBB+ rated issuances, these two KKR preferreds carry very favorable cash yields. During the next sell-off, look to acquire either issue within $1.0 of their $25.0 par value for an optimum entry point.

This will result in a decent income stream even if KKR calls the issuances the instant the call date occurs. KKR’s preferred shares work well in taxable and qualified accounts due to their qualified distribution status. Williams Equity Research has worked with KKR several times in the past on the private equity side and has a favorable opinion of its management team.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

Gladstone’s publicly traded Business Development Company is a top tier BDC based on portfolio quality and management and has two preferred stocks: (GAINM) and (GAINL).

Williams Equity Research has authored articles on GAIN in 2018 and 2019 and is very familiar with the firm.

The two preferred stocks’ cash distributions are nearly identical as are their share prices. Both are cumulative meaning any suspended distributions accrue as a liability and must be repaid in full prior to resuming common share distributions.

Given investors own common BDC shares mostly or entirely for their yield, cutting the distribution to zero is the nuclear option. This may seem like an exaggeration, but keep in mind thate BDCs, like REITs but unlike MLPs, are required by the Investment Act of 1940 to distribute a large percentage of taxable earnings (90%) quarterly or risk losing their one-level tax paying status.

Even the weakest BDCs tend to maintain distributions at some level including the likes of Medley Capital Corporation (MCC).

GAINM and GAINL have current yields of 6.15% and trade below $26.0 per share. The share price is important for several reasons.

First, GAINM’s call date has passed so meaning purchasing shares well above par is unwise. GAINL’s call date is coming up soon in 8/31/2020 but will pay $1.59375 over the next year closing the gap even if shares are called immediately. In finance terms, that means its yield-to-call and yield-to-worst are still positive at approximately 4.0%.

As mentioned initially, Williams Equity Research likes GAIN’s common shares and authored bullish research when the stock traded in the single digits. That was before GAIN seemingly joined the “top BDC club” on Seeking Alpha making it much “safer” to write about.

Despite that, there are investors that may prefer to trade GAINM and GAINL’s 0.80% lower yield than the common for their much more stable price and higher position in the capital structure. If possible, GAIN’s preferreds should be held in a qualified account and particularly so if the investor is in a higher tax bracket.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI)

OFS is a newer organization but is senior management has an average of 20 years’ experience in the credit markets. OCCI’s yield is much higher than GAIN’s at 11.5% but management undertook significant measures to try to improve the initial public offering including paying all listing fees. OFS issued preferred stock under ticker (OTC:OCCIP) in order to add leverage to the BDC.

Despite the stock only existing for about a year, the BDC has quickly put cash to work and intelligently added leverage. While we do not currently have a rating on OCCI’s common stock, the Series A preferred due 3/31/2024 and 6.875% yield makes an attractive combination.

Trading very close to its par value of $25.0, this preferred stock is another good fit for a qualified account with a modestly better average yield given the financial strength of the underlying company. That comes with the greater uncertainty of a much shorter track record than some peers.

VEREIT Inc (VER)

Our history with VEREIT goes back to the days of Nicholas Schorsch and American Realty Capital. After accounting scandals and a series of questionable growth strategies, executive management was replaced and Glenn Rufrano took over the organization to rebuild the company from the ground up.

Williams Equity Research ad Brad Thomas have been fortunate to meet with Mr. Rufrano several times during this period. The turnaround was not easy, but VEREIT has made substantial progress and is once again a solid REIT. (VER.PF) has been partially called so we need to be cognizant of this risk.

Acquired near par, however, this Series F cumulative issue pays a healthy 6.70% yield. Given VER’s recovery, reduced leverage, and heavily diversified asset base, this preferred issuance is attractive near par. Along with the two preferreds from OFS and GAIN, it’s ideal to hold this in a qualified account.

Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge is listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchange with assets throughout North America. It has among the strongest dividend track records of any traded stock.

Source

Enbridge is no small player; it delivers 25% of all crude oil on the continent and 20% of total natural gas. It also owns the largest natural gas utility in North America. From a risk perspective, 98% of 2019's estimated EBITDA is regulated, take or pay, or fixed fee. This has caused adjusted EBITDA to rise consistently over time.

Source

This includes periods of economic turmoil and commodity price collapses. In addition, its 4.7x Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is high in absolute terms and average for the peer group but is on its way down.

Source

A $19 billion pipeline of new growth projects will permit it to continue delevering while supporting the distribution to common units, preferred holders, and creditors. Critically, Enbridge's unsecured debt ratings are investment grade and were recently upgraded.

Source

We like Enbridge as a company and continuously monitor the attractiveness of both its common units and preferred shares.

(OTCPK:EBGEF) is an Enbridge preferred issuance yielding approximately 7.5% backed by a $67 billion investment grade firm. The dividend is qualified resulting in more favorable taxation and does not issue a K-1 like many peers' preferred issuance. EBGEF's current late is locked for nearly five more years but as the probability of "lower for longer" in the interest rate market grows, it's important to realize that the floating rate component means the rate would reset lower when the aforementioned time frame expires, all other things equal.

Let's break this down. First, it'll be at least 4.5 years before the payment resets which is a long ways off. Second, other income producing and interest bearing securities will also decline in yield over time if low interest rates persist. Either the price of the security will rise to offset the yield premium or business fundamentals will change with the same end result.

That's just how the market works. Using a three month treasury of 1.86%, today's cash distribution would result in an yield of 6.5%. This is still quite strong and assumes rates stay near record lows for the next five years. We can live with this risk.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Enbridge's preferred stock has taken a big hit in recent months falling to only 70% of par. This is very rare for an investment grade backed issuance even with the floating-to-fixed provision. The shares are redeemable but only on March 1st every fifth year after 3/1/2019.

Enbridge's fixed rate issuance (ENB.PR.A) has actually increased modestly in recent periods reinforcing the idea that the volatility is specific to EBGEF. An interesting bonus feature to EBGEF is the ability to reset the distribution to the three month U.S. treasury instead of the five year. This may seem silly until you consider a strongly inverted yield curve. At least one million of the eight million shares must vote this way to make the option available.

In Conclusion

We hope this hand selected group of diverse preferred stocks we consider to possess uniquely attractive attributes has been helpful. As always, a thorough understanding of the issuing company and your unique tax situation is recommended.

Note: I am in the process of updating my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, and my co-author and I plan to include an entire chapter on REIT preferreds and bonds. Happy REIT Investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. We offer real-time macroeconomic analysis and commentary you can apply to your portfolios and we’ve discounted the introductory price by 10% (a $60 value) … Act Now to Start Your 2-Week Free Trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.