Lam Research: Switch To Calls

Since publishing my bullish piece on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) just under a year ago, the shares are up about 62% versus about 8.5% for the S&P500. Also, after a very bumpy ride, the put options that I recommended selling expired worthless, which was also quite a good outcome in my view. In this article, I’ll look in on the name and see if a bull case is still warranted at these levels. While the stock remains relatively inexpensive, the discount is no longer so extreme, and therefore it is less compelling now. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll come to the point. While I think this is a great business, I am recommending switching to call options at this point. These offer much of the upside of common shares at far less risk. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

Since my latest article on Lam Research, the company has published financial statements, and these continue to impress me. Virtually every financial measure that matters to me is improving nicely, with net income up at a CAGR of 23% since 2014 for example.

In addition, on the face of it at least, management has continued to treat shareholders well. Specifically, in 2019 share buybacks increased 43% and dividend payments increased by 121%. These jumps in buybacks and dividends have brought the capital returned to shareholders since 2014 to about $9.3 billion ($7.7 billion in buybacks, the balance from dividend payments).

The one thing about the financials that is troubling to me is the capital structure. Specifically, this past March, the company took on an additional $2.5 billion in three senior notes ($750 million of which is due March of 2026, $1 billion of which is due March 2029, and $750 million of which is due March of 2049). The rate of interest on these is 3.75%, 4%, and 4.875% respectively. These are different than the $700 million in notes that were used to acquire Novellus in 2012, for instance, in that, as far as I can tell, the proceeds were used to boost dividends and buybacks. This is troublesome to me because it’s not obvious to me that the present value of those future interest payments is worth a few more dollars of dividends or a reduction in share count.

The Stock

In my view, one of the most compelling arguments for the bull thesis in October of last year related to the interplay between the massive profitability on the one hand and the multi year lows on the stock price. As per the chart below, the stock is still quite inexpensive on a price to free cash basis, but it’s 30% more expensive now. That 30% makes it 30% less compelling an investment to me.

Options As Surrogate

To sum up so far, then, we have financial numbers that continue to mostly impress me, though I think the hit to the capital structure this past March is troublesome. At the same time, the stock itself is 30% less cheap than it was this time last year. I still very much like the company, but I must admit that it’s a less compelling story than it was 11 months ago.

I think there may be further upside from these levels, but I simply can’t afford to commit this much of my capital to this name. I am compelled to rebalance, to make other purchases. Additionally, although the dividend per share has risen dramatically over the past year, the current yield is uninspiring in my view. For that reason, there’s little harm in giving up the dividend in my view.

In my opinion, a great way to maintain exposure to the upside here while drastically reducing risk is to use call options in lieu of share ownership. At the moment, I think the best value is to be found in the Lam Research March 2020 calls with a strike of $240. These last traded hands at $18.72 per share. Thus, an investor who buys these call options gains access to much of the upside from the shares for the next six months for only ~8% of the capital at risk. I consider this to be a very reasonable middle ground approach at this point. If the shares continue to rise, the return on the calls will be exceptionally good. In my view, it’s just as likely that the shares can drop below $220, and if the shares swoon, the calls will suffer, but I’d rather lose call premium than a significant portion of my capital.

Conclusion

It may be the case that the shares continue to run from here. If that happens, call option holders will benefit nearly dollar for dollar relative to common shareholders. Those call option holders, though, will benefit at far less risk than is taken on by common stock holders. At the same time, the rate of growth may decline, or the shares may actually fall in price, and in that circumstance the call option holders will fare less badly in my view. I think it’s always best to leave a party a bit too early than a bit too late, and for that reason, I’ll be selling my shares and replacing them with calls over the coming week. While I still like Lam Research, I think it prudent to rebalance out of it at the moment and I recommend investors do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling the shares and buying the options mentioned in this article over the coming week.