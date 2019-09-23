Triple Point Social Housing REIT - An Attractive Yield But With Political Risk

Steer well clear of the major commercial retail property holders - the sector is going through that internet shopping attack and structural change.

The British commercial property market has very large problems but there are some attractive corners of it.

The British Commercial Property Market Still Has Special Situations

In general the British commercial property market is in worse than the doldrums. The big listed companies - those concentrating on retail property are those large companies - are being horrendously hit by the irruption of internet shopping and thus collapses in High Street valuations.

However, as we noted before with Tritax Big Box there are special situations that look interesting.

As a REIT with a 5% yield then I think that the current - and back in January - levels are undervaluing Tritax. The higher levels of June and July look more reasonable to me. Thus I regard this current price level as an opportunity to invest before the correction to those higher levels happens again.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Is Another Such Opportunity

Triple Point (SOHO.LN) is another such little specialty in that commercial property market.

The business owns 320 odd properties across the country. They specialise in residential but for various special needs groups. The people doing the actual rental are therefor the varied social housing groups who need to rent such properties for their charges.

The shareholder list is impressive:

(Triple Point Shareholder List From Market Screener)

This Is Virtually Government Guaranteed

There is no formal government guarantee on the income. But it is essentially government making those rental payments. And there's not going to be an abolition of the need for protected and secure housing for the unfortunates of our society.

So the basic concept of the business is going to continue and it's going to be government paying for it in some form.

However, There Is Political Risk

It's always possible that we have a Labour government in the near future. One that decides that it wants to nationalise all sorts of things. However, a REIT of this size is going to be a long way down a list of what is to be taken over. Further, basic laws - both EU and domestic - insist that any nationalisation would have to be paid for in full. Therefore the nationalisation risk is of losing an attractive income but being paid out asset value in full as that happens.

No Gearing And An Attractive Yield

The fundamental numbers look strong too:

(Triple Point Financials From Hargreaves Lansdown)

There is no gearing and it's trading at a 14% or so discount to asset value.

That discount is political in nature. Such REITs were doing well until a couple of years back when Labour started making noises about nationalisation. Most have recovered sine to be trading at above asset value as a result of their yield. This one hasn't.

The Triple Point REIT Deal

We've a secure even if not secured income stream dependent upon government requiring housing for special needs people. We're at a discount to asset value with no gearing. Plus a 5.4% at pixel time yield.

The political risk is of a Labour government nationalising. Which, if such a process reached this far down the list would likely mean the swapping of the REIT stock for gilts - that has been the announced Labour method of nationalisation for other companies.

My View

I don't think any nationalisation would reach this far. But even if it did the end game is the losing of that 5.4% yield to be replaced by the standard gilts one - plus the vastly more liquid market to dispose of said gilts. The discount and thus that yield are extant because of this risk. Or more accurately because in my view the market is overestimating that risk.

My view is that the risks are small and that the income is more than attractive enough to take it. Especially since my assumption is that any takeout in the nationalisation process would have to be at asset value, ie a premium to the current price.

The Investor View

As a REIT we're not going to go into this for capital appreciation to any great extent. But a 5.4% yield backed by government payment of the underlying rents looks very attractive indeed. Especially supported by both the asset value and also that assumption that any political takeout would have to be at above current market. A good buy for those seeking UK income.

