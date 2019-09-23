Building Wealth With Brookfield Property

My portfolio was constructed to meet three goals: First, I wanted income, and as an early retiree I recognized that the best source of income for me would come in the form of dividends. Secondly, I wanted growth, both in terms of my capital investment but also in terms of my income. Finally, I wanted safety. I wanted to know that a deep moat was protecting my investment and would be there for many years to come. As someone who is a buy and hold investor my plan was never to be moving in and out of the market, I wanted to buy good companies and hold them for a very long time, companies like Brookfield Property Partners (BPY),(BPR).

Generating Income through Real Estate

Real Estate has always been a good income investment, as steadily appreciating values combined with a high demand for rental units has created income for property owners around the world. Although reality TV shows make it seem easy the truth is that real estate investing can be a lot of work, requires a lot of up front capital, comes with significant risks and not everyone makes the kinds of money you see on screen. For those who like the idea of owning a tangible income producing asset like real estate, but don’t want the associated concerns, an alternative way to invest is through an asset management company like Brookfield Property Partners.

With $194 billion of assets under management, this is a global company owning some of the most iconic properties around the world. Recognized as having some of the best managers in the business Brookfield has an ability to identify undervalued properties, invest their development, financial and operational expertise and produce out sized returns. Always forward thinking they look to where the market is going, rather than where it has been, identifying opportunities that others might have overlooked. The other advantages are that you can invest as much, or as little, as you want as part of a well diversified portfolio and your risk is limited to the value of your investment as with any other stock investment.

When I originally looked at Brookfield, I was drawn in by the generous dividend which currently sits at over 6.6%. I was also intrigued by the fact that the company sells at a discount to book value, which currently is running at about 25% according to the company. Combining these two points, and the fact that I would not have to be taking on significant debt or fixing toilets made this an easier decision for me.

The fact that the company trades below its intrinsic value limits the downside risk in the event that there is an economic slowdown with the added benefit of above average yield backed by best in class assets. I am also very happy that the company continues to invest in itself through share buybacks and has been consistent in raising the dividend at a 6% rate for the last several years. This provides me the income stream I want and the security I need.

Source: Brookfield

A period of rapid growth

BPY was initially launched in 2013 as a means of bringing all of the real estate holdings of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) under one roof. When originally launched 80% of the portfolio was held in private securities and managed by other companies leaving minimal control. In the six years since BPY has completed five strategic transactions to guide them to where they are today. More importantly, they have transitioned the company to where they now control the bulk of their assets and can bring management and strategy all under one umbrella to implement a more consistent approach to developing these assets. In six years, they have brought all assets on balance sheet, grown earnings at a 9% rate and dividends at 6% rate creating considerable value for their partners and their shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the past six years BPY has almost tripled in size and although it would be nice to say that it has been a smooth ride, the reality is that it has been a little bumpy at times. Part of that bumpiness comes from the nature of their approach to doing business. Brookfield is a contrarian investor, where most people try to ride trends Brookfield goes against them. This can be seen in major purchases like Canary Wharf, which was on the verge of collapse when Brookfield stepped in, and both Rouse and GGP which were acquired as traditional retail had fallen out of favor. Brookfield’s strategy is to look for high quality assets at value pricing, and then adding their capital and operational expertise to transform that opportunity into something considerably more valuable and on a large scale.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Great base to build on

Accumulating the kind of scale and asset base on a global basis that Brookfield has requires generating a significant amount of capital. Brookfield has done this through a combination of partnership with their parent company Brookfield Asset Management, funds from operations, debt and the issuance of new equity. In a perfect world all of these acquisitions would have been funded internally but the reality is different. In particular, the issuance of new equity has prevented the share price from truly reflecting the current value of the assets they have accumulated which finds them currently trading at a 25% discount to IFRS.

The good news is that according to CEO Brian Kingston, the business as it sits today has them everywhere that they want to be and provides them all the opportunity they need going forward using internal levers. The business is global but more important is the fact that as they sit today they have acquired a significant amount of opportunity within their development pipeline which creates transparency about capital growth going forward.

Source: Brookfield

Investing in themselves

In the first two quarters of 2019, BPY has invested more than $460 million dollars in share repurchases believing this represents the highest returning investment opportunity available to the company today. This thesis is based on the discount the shares trade at compared to the replacement value of their assets. The struggle to boost share price has been an ongoing one for the company as they are still being punished for their 2018 purchase of GGP and the large percentage of their portfolio that is currently being held in retail properties.

This approach is different than in years past where the company was criticized by investors for their eagerness to issue additional shares to fund growth diluting shareholder value. This seems to be a trend in the Brookfield Companies where they are looking more towards funding growth through cash flows and asset sales vs. issuance of additional shares. Let’s hope this new approach is reflected in the share price which has lagged for a few years now during this rapid expansion they have undertaken.

What makes Brookfield different than many other asset managers is their eagerness to recycle mature assets into higher yielding opportunities. In the second quarter the company completed the sale of $1.3 billion in property netting them $331 million at their share which was at 9% above IFRS . They also entered into agreements to sell an additional $500 million putting the company on target to generate between $1-2 billion in total asset sales in 2019.

Some of these funds will go towards the recently announced development of their 2 million square foot office tower in New York, 2 Manhattan West which should be completed in 2023. This project which is part of their Core Office Holdings comes on the back of their recently completed 5 Manhattan West tower, which will be approaching full occupancy by the end of the year. The new development is already 25% leased almost 4 years ahead of its completion. In addition the company will be delivering two other projects in Manhattan and London later this year which should generate annual returns of around 10% on invested capital when fully stabilized.

In their Core Retail Holdings the company continues to enjoy strong returns with occupancy rates currently sitting at 95% expected to rise slightly by the end of the year. This underpins their strategy of holding only the highest quality class A malls located on prime real estate around the country. Since the acquisition of GGP the company has spent considerable effort trying to identify opportunities to better densify their properties while dealing with the challenges created by several high profile bankruptcies in the retail sector. The company is looking at these closures as an opportunity to bring in new tenants and introduce more mixed use developments. There are currently 12 such opportunities on the drawing table which the company anticipates will add an additional $3 billion in value to the portfolio as they are built out over the next couple of years. I would anticipate greater clarity on these projects at their upcoming investor day.

I believe that the greatest opportunity for the company will come in the next couple years as they start to build out their development program. Although some of these projects are currently underway according to CEO Brian Kingston the greater impact to NOI will start to show up in 2021 as the larger projects are completed and start to fill up. Almost all of the development programs include a residential component with others featuring hotels, office, medical office as well as entertainment and food offerings. I believe this is where many investors get confused, punishing Brookfield for their retail holdings yet failing to recognize the development opportunity once those properties are transformed and the value significantly enhanced. For patient investors like myself, I will be happy cashing their dividend checks while I wait to find out.

Taking a step back from their Investment fund opportunities

Brookfield has created their Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Funds called BSREP 1/2/3 which are 10 year funds targeted at institutional investors with significant upside once assets are liquidated. These funds are invested in and managed by BPY. The way these funds work is that they initially raise capital through partnerships with institutional investors. When the fund reaches a certain point, usually at about two years, assets are purchased and using the capital built out. This increases their value and starts producing FFO that can be used to sustain the investment and flow cash back to the investors. At the end of the ten year period the investment is sold creating significant returns to the partners and BPY. Brookfield had targeted investment of $6.2b in this LP investment strategy over the next 10 years creating an additional $800m cash flow and significant potential capital growth.

BSREP 1/2 raised $10 billion each and have been closed, fully invested and in the case of BSREP 1 has started to be sold down returning capital to investors. BSREP 3 is a $15 billion dollar fund of which Brookfield has committed $3.75 billion. In the case of BSREP 3 however, BPY has chosen to take less of a stake finding that their capital can be better deployed elsewhere including the repurchase of their own shares. These funds have been very profitable to Brookfield so the choice to invest in itself rather than this fund might be a good indicator of how Brookfield views their future prospects. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will take up their share and BPY does have the opportunity to revisit this in the future should their strategy change.

All eyes are waiting for the redevelopment of GGP

When Brookfield made their purchase of GGP in 2018 they acquired 8% of the highest grade retail space available in the USA. But it is not just the high quality retail that they were looking for, it was the real estate. These malls are located in some of the highest density, highest demand locations in the country. Through this acquisition Brookfield is now uniquely positioned to redevelop and scale GGP by being able to combine different forms of asset classes and bring expertise to sectors that many other developers don’t have. Multi-unit housing is a good example of this. With creative design and sufficient capital at its disposal, BPY now finds itself with underdeveloped space that can be transformed into much higher netting opportunities to drive operating performance. Any one of these properties would create significant opportunity and now they have 125 development sites across the US from the acquisition of GGP.

The company has currently identified their first 12 development projects that they have either started or will be starting shortly slated for completion by 2021. I believe this will be the story that investors are watching in the coming years and will shift the commentary away from retail development to real estate development as these properties start to come online.

Source: Investor Presentation

As an investor you look for clarity

As a real estate investor you often make your money when you buy, not just when you sell. If you pay too much for an investment up front it does not matter how much you put in you risk having a hard time reaching your investment goals when you go to cash out. That’s why I like Brookfield, a lot of the risk has already been taken out as a result of the 25% discount to IFRS they currently trade at. Add in the share repurchases, the growing dividend, the shift to internal financing, the growing cash flows and a clearer picture starts to emerge. Any movement back towards fair valuation will positively impact shareholders while current undervaluation in a stable asset class protects investors from downside risk.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition, they are targeting $600m in FFO growth from their development pipeline supporting dividend growth while supplemented by the sale of mature assets not included in FFO. They intend to use these assets to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt and continuing to drop their payout ratio. These actions are providing improved clarity that should decrease the valuation gap that currently exists and move BPY closer to the premium that is currently awarded Brookfield's other LP partners.

Many investors look to real estate as a hedge against uncertainty. It provides a stability within their portfolio while producing an income source that can grow and that they can rely upon. The risk, the capital and the skill set necessary stop many from investing in individual properties but with a company like Brookfield Property you can have the best of all worlds. I sleep better at night knowing that the managers at Brookfield are looking after my properties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.