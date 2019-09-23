5 Reasons Ascena Retail Group Will Survive

The company has taken steps to eliminate the weakest links of its business and return to profitability.

Business Overview

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is a women's apparel specialty retailer. It operates several well-known brands including Ann Taylor, LOFT, Catherines, Lane Bryant, and Justice. The company has experienced major struggles in recent years due to weak top- and bottom-line performance which have been caused by the same headwinds that have negatively impacted Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), and other major retailers.

Shares have been on a downtrend for several years now and are now trading at $0.30 on fears that the company will have to declare bankruptcy. The New York Post reported in late August that Ascena's management has been failing to return lenders' calls, fueling rumors that the company is preparing to file for Ch. 11 bankruptcy.

Compounding fears is the fact that Ascena has a debt-heavy balance sheet with a $1.3 billion term loan (maturing in 2022 with principal payments due starting in late 2020) with just $300 million in cash.

We believe fears of bankruptcy are excessive and that an investment in Ascena presents an attractive risk-reward profile at current levels. We will present five reasons in this article to support this thesis.

Capitalization Table (numbers in millions)

Share Price $0.30 Shares Outstanding 197.6 Market Capitalization 59.3 Debt 1,336.1 Cash 310.8 Enterprise Value 1094.6

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The company has long-term debt of $1.34 billion, which is in the form of a single term loan and has cash on its balance sheet of $100 million. Ascena also received $210 million from the sale of a majority stake in its underperforming discount retailer Maurices, which it sold to private equity firm OpCapita. We included this amount in the table above.

Reason 1: Company Can Spin-Off/Close Segments

Management has shown a willingness to spin off assets (as evidenced by the Maurices sale) in order to shore up its balance sheet. Maurices was part of the company's Value Fashion segment, which had been underperforming and unprofitable for several years.

It also announced plans in May to close all 650 of its Dressbarn stores, which are a group of women's apparel stores and another part of the company's Value Fashion segment. Management also noted at this time that "we have received overwhelming landlord support for our plan, which will allow us to implement our wind down in a manner that provides the best recovery for our landlords".

Once Dressbarn stores are closed, Ascena will be a much leaner operation with 2,869 stores, down from 4,622 at YE 2018. Net sales in 2018 excluding its Value Fashion segment (which consists of Maurices and Dressbarn) would have been $4.76 billion, which should be close to the company's annual run-rate sales number going forward. Profitability and comps numbers should improve as Value Fashion has been the company's worst-performing segment - Dressbarn comparable sales were down 10% on a YoY basis in fiscal 2018 and Maurices comps were down 4% during this same time period.

Reason 2: Ascena's Long-Term Debt Profile

Ascena currently has long-term financial debt of $1.34 billion, which is in the form of a single term loan (page 19 of 10-Q). The conditions of this term loan require Ascena to make quarterly payments of $22.5 million with a final balloon payment of $1.2 billion due in August 2022. Per page 20 of the 10-Q, Ascena prepaid future quarterly payments with $180 million such that its next quarterly payment is not due until November 2020.

Although the company does not have sufficient cash on hand to satisfy the balloon payment, it has a number of ways it could satisfy this debt obligation: selling another one (or more) of its underperforming brands, such as Justice or one of its plus-sized retailers (Lane Bryant or Catherines), or refinancing its debt (which is a feasible option in the event of an operational turnaround).

Reason 3: Ascena's Premium Fashion Segment Is Fine

Ascena's largest and most profitable Premium Fashion segment (consisting of Ann Taylor and LOFT) is doing well; comparable sales in this segment increased by 5% in Q3 2019, and this segment's net sales increased by 5% YoY to $1.785 billion for the 9M period ended May 4, 2019. By shedding its underperforming segments, Ascena is in the process of becoming a leaner, more profitable operation. Premium Fashion currently has an operating margin of 5.8% (based on FY 2018 numbers) and generated $138.7 million in EBITDA over the last nine-month period.

Reason 4: Bankruptcy Fears Are Overstated

Part of the reason for Ascena's share price decimation in recent months is attributable to bankruptcy concerns reported by the NY Post. According to this article, published in late August, Ascena's management is not returning calls from its lenders. This is "raising concerns about whether the publicly traded company is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection".

The company quickly rebutted these concerns in an email to Retail Dive, in which it reiterated that it "is in full compliance under its term loan, which is due in August 2022, and revolving credit facility and intends to remain so, is current on all obligations, and has substantial cash on its balance sheet".

We believe that bankruptcy fears are currently overstated because the company has a sizable cash position (including cash received from the sale of Maurices), has three years until its final balloon payment to satisfy its term loan is due, and has taken steps to right-size its business by cutting its underperforming segments and focusing on its successful ones. We also believe that the company's management and board of directors do not want to file for Ch. 11 (more on this below).

Reason 5: Share Ownership Profile

Per Capital IQ, David and Elise Jaffe, children of Dressbarn co-founders Roslyn and Elliot Jaffe, collectively own 21.8 million shares of ASNA (11.1% of outstanding common shares). David Jaffe is the former chairman and CEO of Ascena and currently sits on the company's board of directors. John L. Welborn, a managing director at Stadium Capital Management (a CT-based equity fund that owns 19.2 million shares) is also on Ascena's board of directors.

Because company insiders clearly have a large vested interest in keeping the company afloat, we believe that it is unlikely that the company is "preparing to file for bankruptcy protection", a concern raised in the NY Post article. Instead, we believe that management is actively working to avoid bankruptcy and right-size the company's balance sheet, as evidenced by its recent moves to liquidate assets and comments made on the last earnings call:

Beyond the $300 million savings from our change for growth program, we have identified an additional $150 million opportunity. We expect the majority of these incremental savings to be realized in fiscal 2020 and we continue to seek further cost reduction opportunities on an ongoing basis.

Risks To Thesis

The following are reasons that Ascena may indeed file for bankruptcy (which would wipe out existing shareholders):

Although management has said that lenders are supportive of its plan to close Dressbarn, there is a possibility that lenders will balk at management's attempts to end Dressbarn's operating leases. This would put Ascena on the hook for $302 million in rent payments, which is close to the total amount of cash that the company currently has on hand.

If the company cannot improve profitability and achieve an operational turnaround, there is a possibility that it will not be able to refinance its term loan in 2022, which would effectively bankrupt the company.

The company may need to sell additional assets in order to finance its debt, and there is a possibility that it will be unable to find buyers.

Conclusion

Although Ascena has a long and difficult road ahead of it, we do not believe that the company is at risk of imminent bankruptcy and that the company can survive provided that it stabilizes operations and cuts costs. However, there is considerable risk associated with distressed situations of this sort, and we would urge investors to exercise caution when considering a position in the company. We will update readers with articles on the site and welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.