Altria: This Aristocrat Yields 8% And Is Trading With Its Lowest Valuation In Over A Decade

I've got to be honest, it seems like just about every day that I wake up and check the financial news, I see something negative regarding the Tobacco space. Generally speaking, the T.I.N.A. environment is driving up share prices and valuations across the board in the dividend growth area of the market, yet Altria (MO) remains a noticeable laggard. Because of the performance discrepancy here and my penchant for buying beaten down, value stocks, I've spent a lot of time focused on Altria during the recent sell-off.

I hate writing about the same company over and over again, yet attractive values are few and far between in today's market. As an investor I always say that it's best to simply take what the market gives you. This sort of mindset helps to avoid chasing momentum and buying overvalued stocks. Well, I suppose the same thing goes for me as a writer as well. Also, I assume I'm not the only one interested in MO's plight because I know part of the reason why the negative headlines affecting it are so prominent across various media platforms is because of the page views they generate (love it or hate it, that's how news media works in the digital era). Admittedly, it's difficult to attempt to look past all of the doom and gloom, but in this piece I want to discuss why I'm ultimately content to continue to ignore the noise and to stay long Altria.

I've said that investors should ignore the noise surrounding their holdings and instead, focus on the fundamentals too many times to count. Noise is oftentimes sensationalist and generates more fear and greed than anything else. Typically, when I see blue chips beaten down, I assume it's an irrational move by the market which is more focused on the short-term rather than long-term potential. These are the opportunities that I love to capitalize on as a value/contrarian investor because lower share prices equal higher dividend yields. Higher yields on cost boost the compounding process when it comes to re-investment. What's not to love?

But, I do acknowledge that every now and then a blue chip fails. Tobacco has been facing significant headwinds for decades now. Could the recent backlash against vaping (which was viewed by many, including myself, as a strong growth market for these names) be the straw that breaks Joe Camel's* back? Only time will tell for sure, but in the meantime, I continue to believe that MO's fundamentals point towards an attractive risk/reward scenario with the stock stuck in the dog house.

*And yes, for those tobacco aficionados and sticklers out there, I'm aware that Joe Camel was a Reynolds' character, not Altria's - but the word play was too much to resist.

Today's bit of negative news that caught my attention was the e-cig ban in India. India is the world's second largest smoking market behind China and this is certainly bad news for MO because JUUL has plans to enter the India market in the near-term. One has to wonder if this Indian decision could be the first of many in the Asian region that was previously viewed as an unpenetrated growth area for e-cig/vaping companies.

Frankly put, I've been disappointed with JUUL's response (or lack thereof) to the recent scandals/negative news items regarding vaping in general. To me, the company's silence in the face of vaping deaths that have become international news items appears to be akin to an admission of guilt. As far as I can tell, JUUL's products haven't been connected to the deaths that have been reported in the United States. Illegal products sold on the black market with shoddy ingredients seem like the most likely culprit for the major health issues being associated with vaping. Assuming this is the case, I'm not sure why JUUL hasn't simply denied responsibility.

Side note: I say major, because I think most consumers understand that all smoking/vaping involves health risks of some sort. And you know what? I don't think the government should regulate consumer's decisions with regard to potentially doing themselves harm. I think it's important to keep the public informed so that they can make educated decisions. Yet, if someone wants to smoke, knowing full well that it is drastically increasing their chances of certain cancers and likely shortening their life span…well, more power to them. Who am I to judge others for self-destructive activities, so long as they aren't hurting innocent bystanders?

To me, a statement like this by JUUL would put MO shareholders at ease and probably cause a nice pop in the stock. However, I'm sure there are liabilities at hand. Obviously the public relations people working for JUUL/MO are well versed and know much more than I do about crisis management, but to me, honesty is always the best policy and unless the company made some sort of egregious error with regard to unforeseen health implications of using their devices (which, I suppose is possible, though I would have assumed that Altria's top-notch management would have made sure that there weren't major issues like this before investing heavily in the company), I don't know why JUUL hasn't just come out and said that their products don't contain the harmful chemicals/ingredients that are causing people to die.

If the issue resulting in deaths is in the delivery and not specific harmful elements in certain vaping products, then that is a major headwind for JUUL. Frankly put, it could be crippling. Yet, once again, I revert back to my respect for Altria's management team and my assumption that their due diligence before making their ~$13b investment in JUUL would have uncovered these problematic issues.

I have to admit that the recent slump in MO shares and the JUUL specific issues have caused me to question my deference with regard to Altria's leadership. Maybe I've been giving the men and women at the top of MO too much credit. Have I allowed the past to cloud my judgment in the present? Possibly, though I'll only ever know so with the benefit of hindsight, so in the meantime, I think it's best to give MO the benefit of the doubt because of their incredible track record.

Historically, this company has generated immense wealth for its shareholders, having navigated a wide variety of difficult environments successfully. You don't become a dividend aristocrat on accident. Doing so requires consistent top and bottom-line growth over a long period of time. Doing this requires not only strong business acumen, a strong brand, and a wide moat, but also the ability to innovate and evolve over time because eventually demand for even the strongest products and services will erode.

Historically, MO's management team has made many moves with regard to its product portfolio. Today MO is known for cigarettes, but this has been many things in the past. Altria was a food company in the past (MO spun off Kraft in 2007), for instance. Today, MO holds a large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), giving it significant exposure to the alcohol industry. More recently, MO made headlines with the aforementioned JUUL investment, as well as its investment in Cronos (OTC:CRON) in the marijuana space, and its purchase of Burger Sohne, a leader in the oral nicotine pouch industry. In short, MO is doing its best to diversify its product portfolio away from combustible tobacco and into growth industries moving forward.

The company acknowledges the volume declines in the cigarette space and I think it's smart of them to use the cash flows generated by combustible tobacco sales to diversify its product portfolio. M&A involves risk, as we've seen with the JUUL purchase. However, I continue to believe that vaping and/or marijuana could be huge markets for MO a decade or so down the road and I'm pleased to see management on the offensive.

When I invest in companies, I know that I'm investing in their management teams more than anything else. It's these men and women that foster my invested capital and when I have concerns about management quality, I'm always content to avoid exposure and move on to other names in the market. I'm not to that point yet with MO. I understand that overreacting to the present issues and potentially selling out here into the lows would likely be the fearful sort of mistake that investors have made time and again, leading to under performance.

Thankfully, I manage a highly diversified equity portfolio, so while MO is one of my larger positions, it still only represents about 2% of my wealth. It's during troubling times like this that I'm thankful for my discipline when it comes to asset allocation. I can stomach just about any amount of stock specific volatility when I know that only 1-2% of my wealth is at stake. The peace of mind that comes from having my risk spread out so thinly helps me to avoid over-trading and to maintain a long-term outlook. This is why I own so many companies, even though many critics over the years have said that my investments should be much more concentrated.

But, cigarette volume declines and vaping issues aside, let's talk about what matters most these days when it comes to MO: the valuation.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Today, MO shares are down another 1% and they're trading for $40.89. This share price means that the dividend yield is now above 8.1%. It also means that the ttm P/E ratio is less than 10x earnings.

MO's present valuation is now on-par with the company's valuation during the trough of the Great Recession. And, considering that the company is expected to produce EPS growth of ~5% next year (yes, even throughout all of this share price weakness, MO continues to generate bottom-line growth), we're talking about a forward P/E ratio of just 9.7x.

MO's average P/E over the last 5 years is ~18.5x. In other words, the stock is trading for roughly half of that 5-year average. Furthermore, the company's 8.13% yield is ~100% higher than the 5-year average dividend yield which is 4.04%. With these comparative figures in mind, it's clear that MO shares are being priced as if the company is going to experience significant negative growth.

But, as I said before, MO continues to grow its bottom-line and analysts expect the company to post mid-high single digit growth in 2020 and 2021. To me, there is a major disconnect going on right now with regard to the sentiment surrounding Altria and the reality of the company's operations. Sure, cigarette volumes are likely to continue to drop, but I don't foresee the pace of those declines coming so precipitous that the company can't continue to make up for it with the pricing power it possesses. As I highlighted in a recent bullish MO piece, this company owns the leading brands in a variety of different tobacco markets and that leadership isn't going to disappear. I understand that owning a leadership position in an industry facing secular headwinds isn't the most attractive place to be, but then again, when a blue chip stock is trading for single digit earnings multiples and offering an 8%+ yield, an investor hoping to achieve high single digit annual returns over the long-term faces little valuation risk and is supported by a dividend yield that meets his or her needs on its own.

Price declines can cancel out the returns generated by the dividend and MO shares continue to slump, but then again, if we experience mean reversion in terms of the P/E multiple, an investor buying MO shares today is not only locking in a yield on cost above 8%, but is also going to benefit from strong double digit capital gains. A 12x multiple on 2020 EPS expectations results in a $50 price target (this $50 area is where I think MO's fair value lies). This represents upside of ~25%. 12x would still be significantly less than the historical averages, so I don't think that's too much to ask for.

It requires a bit of intestinal fortitude to buy beaten down names like this because of the threat of catching a falling knife. Yet, without risk, there is no reward, and to me, MO is irrationally cheap. This irrational sentiment is what gives the stock such great upside potential and this is why I'm content to hold a large stake in the company, regardless of the dark clouds that appear to be looming over its outlook.

Personally, I've been waiting to see whether or not MO shares fell below the $40 threshold. Admittedly, that's essentially an arbitrary round number, but I already own a full position (it was overweight before the recent weakness knocked my relative exposure down a few pegs) and I haven't been in a hurry to add. However, at a certain point, the value and income proposition will become too great for me to ignore any further. The 8%+ yield is a good starting point for that. Single digit P/E multiples are the next. The Great Recession lows are the last trigger that I was looking for. It's rare to find high quality companies these days trading with those type of bargain barrel valuations. Now that MO is nearing my price target, the last thing that I needed to do before potentially adding to my stake was double check to make sure that the company's high yield is safe.

When attempting to determine the safety of a dividend, the first thing that I do is look at the payout ratio. During the trailing twelve months, MO has generated $4.03 of EPS. The current forward dividend is $3.36, which represents a ttm payout ratio of 83.3%. Generally speaking, this might sound high; however, it's essentially in-line with the company's long-term average and these ~80% payout ratios are the norm in the tobacco space where cash flows have been so reliable.

Then, I look at the forward EPS estimates. As I said before, MO is expected to post ~$4.20 in EPS in 2020, representing a forward payout ratio of 80%. This is even better than the ttm figure, which is expected given the reliable EPS growth expectations that I have for most dividend aristocrats.

If EPS covers the dividend, cash flows typically do as well. However, I still like to look at the FCF, comparing it to the dividend obligation and the debt load. MO's rising debt load is concerning. The company now carries ~$27b of long-term debt. This is more than twice the amount of long-term debt that MO had on the balance sheet a year ago, but then again, rates are low, the company maintains an investment grade credit rating, and free cash flows are stable.

We've seen a lot of large cap names raise debt in 2019 because of the extraordinarily low rates. I don't mind seeing companies take risks like this when the stakes are relatively low. Obviously I'd love to see MO improve the balance sheet moving forward, but at the end of the day, I trust this management team to use the funds that it raises with debt in a manner that produce much higher returns than the interest rates coming due.

And, the last thing I do is compare my work to the Dividend Safety Score provided by Simply Safe Dividends. I love the work that they do over at SSD and I have a lot of respect for their dividend safety algorithm. Generally speaking, my conclusion is similar to theirs and that is the case once again with MO. SSD rates MO's dividend safety score a 65 (on a 1-100 scale where 50 represents average dividend safety). So, in other words, MO's dividend is slightly above average in terms of safety.

That seems about right to me. In the past, I think it would have been fair to say that MO's dividend was very safe, but the impact of secular headwinds on the cash flows and the increased debt that has been added to the balance sheet in attempt to diversify the revenue stream and buy growth has reduced the safety a bit in my view. But, an above average score certainly doesn't represent a cut. I continue to expect dividend growth to mimic EPS growth for MO moving forward. 2019's increase was 5% and I think we'll continue to see annual increases in that mid-single digit range.

So, with the safe dividend conclusion in mind, I think that it becomes much easier to hold, or even buy shares of MO into this weakness. Investors are being paid handsomely while they wait for a rebound. This is yet another benefit of buying beaten down dividend growth names. It doesn't even require an extraordinary amount of patience to wait for a turnaround when you're collecting hefty checks along the way.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.