Namaste Technologies: A Failing Experiment

The company's dependency of the sale of vaporisers for the majority of its revenue represents an existential threat.

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) is a company that promised the world and more to its shareholders. The company, under the leadership of ex-CEO Sean Dollinger, was executing towards an inherent future as a cannabis e-commerce behemoth. Its ambition had an investor communications plan to match. There were the weekly updates to shareholders, the shareholder parties, the stock pledge. The company was different - in essence, an experiment by Sean to rapidly create wealth from what was effectively a ragtag combination of internet websites selling vaporisers. This experiment, for a while, was a successful one.

But things changed, as capital cannot remain dumb in perpetuity. Namaste Technologies’ financial standing, torrid under Dollinger, has somehow declined further since his firing. What is left is a failing experiment experiencing consecutive declines in revenue, rapid cash burn, and a dwindling cash balance. Namaste Technologies now moves forward with no clear direction and a hazy business model facing a minefield of risks that will likely see its current share price decline even more from where it currently stands.

A Hazy Business Model

Previous articles I have written on Namaste have highlighted how structurally unfit the company’s business model was for the Canadian cannabis legislation. How was the company ever going to be able to sell cannabis recreationally when the legislation was one that explicitly limited its private sale? The current status quo revolves around monopolistic, provincial-run online stores in most Canadian provinces. These are supplemented by both government and privately run brick-and-mortar stores, hence, even after the launch of NamasteMD and CannMart, and almost a year after the October 18 legalization date, the company continues to realize the bulk of its revenue from the sale of vaporisers

Once seen as the "healthy alternative" to smoking, vaping has been subject to substantial negative media coverage following the outbreak of 530 vaping-linked respiratory disease cases. This threatens to catalyse a negative shift in vaping's currently positive zeitgeist. Such a move would represent an existential threat that will only be compounded by the growing calls for governments to place more stringent regulations on electronic nicotine delivery products.

A growing body of research suggests vaping, while healthier than smoking, stresses the cardiovascular system and is linked to a heightened risk of seizures, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and coronary artery disease. The times are changing, and vaping is likely to become significantly less socially acceptable than it currently is.

We are likely on the cusp of a global policy crackdown, one that would mirror the late 20th-century policy shift towards combustible tobacco products. For Namaste, this change will likely be reflected as a revenue decline in the coming quarters and beyond. Fundamentally, this is a risk that is not just constricted to Namaste, but the wider cannabis industry that is dependent on the sales of higher-margin cannabis oils to keep its margins from crumbling.

The Financial Optics Point To More Downside

Namaste realized revenue of US$3 million for its quarter ending May 31, 2019, down 14% from the previous quarter. Revenue was also flat on a year-on-year basis. Non-existent growth in a market where other incumbents, mainly LPs, are experienced triple-digit increases in year-on-year revenue is again reflective of the business model not built around Canada's recreational cannabis laws.

Net income was also negative at US$6.4 million, albeit an improvement on the loss of US$8.2 million in the previous quarter. This did not translate into an improvement in Namaste's negative free cash flow, as at US$8 million for the quarter, it mirrored the Q1 2019 figure.

The collapse in Brazilian revenues reflects the suspension of its websites in the country. Australia and the United Kingdom, both the largest sources of the company's revenues, have also experienced a flatlining of revenues. It is hard to see where future growth for Namaste will come from as the golden era for vaporisers comes to an end.

The Amazon of Bag Holders

I first covered Namaste back in October 2018 in the article "Namaste Technologies: Possibly Building The Amazon Of Bagholders". The article set out with a somewhat high amount of granularity why the company made for a bad investment and why the unprofessional actions of its management constituted red flags.

The stock price has since fallen by over 73%, and the financial position of the stock has materially deteriorated in the quarters following Dollinger's exit. Fundamentally, the company’s business model makes very little sense within the current Canadian legislative context for the sale of recreational cannabis. While this might change in the future, especially if there is a change in government following the October elections, Namaste’s current zeitgeist is rightfully characterized by negativity following its failure to amount to nothing more than a red number in the brokerage accounts of the starry-eyed investors lured by the promise of the Amazon of cannabis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.