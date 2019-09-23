MiMedx - All In On This Home Run Stock

MiMedx's short thesis is still widely believed and defended. This means that there is still a lot of upside potential when that thesis is debunked.

MiMedx Group Inc. (OTC:MDXG) has concluded its independent investigation with the main ripple effects already in the rear-view mirror as the company and its shareholders are now looking towards the future instead of the past. With a clear line of upcoming catalysts over the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, MiMedx is in a great position to regain investor and institutional confidence in 2020 as it is now my largest individual single stock holding.

Best in class products and a pipeline of advanced candidates means that the company could shift back quickly into growth mode after its recent capital raise as it has the cash to aggressively grow its sales force again and fund its clinical programs once its financials are fully restated. Persistent and sustained short theories still abound, which means that there is even more potential for a short squeeze if and when the short thesis is fully debunked.

The conclusion of MiMedx's 15-month internal investigation means that the company now has an almost all new management team and a renewed Board of Directors including a new CEO and Chairman of the Board. It has been over three months now since the internal investigation has concluded and no smoking guns have emerged regarding actual accounting fraud or other criminal behavior as MiMedx is now intent on fully reporting the company's financials since 2016 with the help of top 5 accounting firm BDO.

Here's a timeline of upcoming proposed and scheduled events coinciding with an agreement by MiMedx with shareholders that could serve to add substantial value to the company's stock over the next year.

MiMedx Date Plantar Fasciitis Phase 3 study completion date Oct. 2019 Audited Restated Financials On or before Dec. 16, 2019 Knee Osteoarthritis Phase 2 study completion date Dec. 2019 Schedule and notice of 2019 annual shareholders' meeting On or before Jan. 15, 2020 Schedule and holding of 2020 annual shareholders' meeting On or before June 15, 2020

Table by Trent Welsh

MiMedx though, in its April 2019's strategic long-term plan, outlined the fact that filing and commercializing its BLAs with the FDA will require additional resources, capabilities and expertise mainly because of the company's internal investigation which has now finished up. Once the company's financials are fully up to date, anytime between now and the end of 2019, I would expect a pivot by the company back towards growing the company's sales force for its best in class products along with clarification on its pipeline of products and a strategic shift to prioritize its candidates and their commercialization as long as the data continues to impress as it has so far.

MiMedx's recent $75M three-year term loan facility this last June of 2019 should be more than enough cash to get the company's financials sorted out and keep its clinical studies on track as management's compensation from a recent proxy filing indicate that the company had 2018 revenues in the $350M plus range.

Restating the company's financials and getting relisted on the Nasdaq will be a game-changer for MiMedx, but its clinical candidates including positive data for diabetic foot ulcers, FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for knee Osteoarthritis, and terrific results so far for its Phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis candidate are what could propel the stock in future years after it regains investor confidence.

Here is a quick table showing my top 3 individual stock holdings as a percentage of my total portfolio of usually around 50 stocks and half a dozen mutual funds. My bet on MiMedx is now a very big bet for me, but it is still a bet that won't mean I'm out on the street if things don't come to pass as I fully expect.

Stocks ~ Percentage of My Total Portfolio MiMedx ~10.5% General Mills Inc. (GIS) ~7.1% The Walt Disney Company (DIS) ~6.6%

Table by Trent Welsh

I don't mind making big bets on risky stocks like MiMedx because I have lots of high-quality stocks that I believe in the long term to balance out my high-risk annual bets in case they go south. Or, if my big bets hit, my portfolio grows by leaps and bounds and I can expand my other stock positions that I still believe in as new stocks become my big bets in future years.

The short thesis against MiMedx is still aggressively defended and propagated by short sellers such as Marc Cohodes' unending bearish campaign along with other perpetual MiMedx bears like the Wall Street Journal. It has been months after MiMedx revealed the results of its internal investigation, and still no smoking guns have appeared that shareholders should be overly concerned about. Nor has there been any word of government agencies doing anything more than sniffing around at the edges of the former investigation in case there actually was fraud or something criminal going on.

As time passes, MiMedx is gaining additional supporters as Bloomberg has taken up MiMedx's cause blasting the short thesis with simple facts that are hard to deny. Short sellers like Cohodes have taken MiMedx personally, which is a great way to lose a lot of money, or in the case of longs, make a lot of money as the short thesis continues to be debunked over time. Shareholders continue to be cautious as the stock had a great initial run after the conclusion of the internal investigation, but many continue to sit on the sidelines until MiMedx reports its financials later this year.

MiMedx has a nice upcoming timetable of proposed and scheduled events that should put the company back in the good graces of investors as it gets its financials back in order, gets relisted on the Nasdaq, and pivots towards growing its sales force again while it finally turns back to its very promising clinical candidates in 2020 with key studies finishing up later in 2019.

I have been slowly building my position in MiMedx as I have always been doubtful of the short thesis concerning the stock with the result that it is now my single most valuable individual stock holding in my portfolio of stocks. The short thesis continues to be aggressively defended and MiMedx still has to report its financials by the end of 2019, which means there is still tons of upside in the stock in 2019 and beyond with its pipeline even after a nice 68%+ gain after the conclusion of its internal investigation. I continue to be very long MiMedx. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG, DIS, GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.