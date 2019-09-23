Clarification On Operations And The Plan Going Forward For GoGold

Costs savings from the SART plant are estimated to be $1.3 per silver equivalent oz given 500K of quarterly production.

Los Ricos 43-101 is estimated for March of 2020, which will give us a better idea of the size of the deposit.

Parral operations plan is for 550K-600K of silver equivalent ounces per quarter, which does look achievable given current growth trajectory.

Overview

I contacted GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) as I was looking for guidance on a few aspect of operations. I was able to ask Steve Low (Corporate Development at GoGold) a series of questions which, along with his answers, are compiled below. Other comments from me are clearly separated.

Parral

Parral has continued to produce new record quarters this year and stacking is above production. Do you have any guidance on what you expect max capacity to be and in what time frame that is achievable?

GoGold: We don’t have an official guidance, but our operations plan is built around production ramping to 550-600k silver equivalent oz per quarter and that’s where it levels out for the remaining 8 years of mine life.

With the new SART installation, where are you expecting adjusted cash costs and AISC to end up after the installation?

GoGold: We don’t budget for a drop in AISC which was $13.61 last quarter as we keep our financial model very conservative. We have a payback on the $2.6m in capital costs for the plant at 12 months.

I believe the remaining mine life is about 8-9 years depending on volumes, but there have also been discussions around other potential tailings resources. What are you now modelling the mine life to be for Parral and at what capacity?

GoGold: We continue to model the mine life at 8 years. There is another pile of tailings within trucking distance to the operations, but we won’t do a deal with the owners until we get closer to needing them. Probably in year 6. They would likely extend the mine life for two years.

Author comments: It is encouraging to hear that it should be feasible to get production above 500K silver equivalent ounces as assumed. Given the current growth trajectory, that shouldn't be too many quarters away.

Figure 1 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Even though no costs savings per ounce were shared in relation to the SART installation, we can quite easily back that out. $2.6M in a year is $0.65M per quarter. If we assume 500,000 silver equivalent ounces of production, the cost savings per ounce is about $1.30. As I have mentioned in earlier articles, there are other factors which point towards lower costs as well. I will keep my estimate for adjusted AISC at $11 per SE oz.

Los Ricos

The results have been very encouraging in terms of grade. At what point do you expect you will be able to better estimate the size of the deposit? I understand you might know this internally already, but at what time would you have enough data to share that publicly?

GoGold: We are adding a third drill in the next two weeks and probably a fourth in 4-6 weeks. Our goal is to have the initial resource estimate (43-101) around the El Abra zone by March of next year.

Going forward, what do you expect the exploration split to be between the main area and Cerro Colorado? Potentially other areas if that is relevant?

GoGold: The plan is to continue the drilling around El Abra as we see it as an open pit in the early part of the mine life and then long hole underground for the balance. The drilling at El Troce is encouraging as the mineralization we are hitting there would be included in the mine plan and reduce waste ore (strip ratio). Cerro Colorado is also interesting, and the mineralization is on a hill which would be almost no strip and that could eventually develop into its own mini-pit.

In the next 6 months we will begin some drilling at Monte de Favor where there was another mine around the same time as the Cinco Minas mine at El Abra. We are doing our desktop research to see if we can find old data like we discovered at El Abra. It is approximately 25km from El Abra, so if there’s something significant there, it would likely be a second stand-alone operation.

Author comments: The results have been extremely encouraging at Los Ricos to say the least. It is not just the really high-grade results, but the quantity of drill holes between 1 g/t and upwards. Many of the drill holes are also relatively near the surface. The below graphs shows all the main drill results at Los Ricos. The y-axis is cut on the first graph, there is one high-grade drill hole of 24.6 g/t not seen in the graph.

Figure 2 & 3 - Source: Drill Summary

By March, we will get a preliminary economic assessment which provides the first qualitative estimation of the size of the deposit. There will be a lot of uncertainty remaining at that point and delays do happen, but the stock can trade higher in anticipation of the results.

Other

Given the upcoming payments for Los Ricos, are you expecting to sell Metalla Royalty & Streaming to partly fund the project?

GoGold: We are producing free cash flow at Parral which has been covering the G&A and our exploration and we expect that to continue given current silver prices.

It is great to get some relief from metal prices, there is always the risk of less focus on expenses and increasing costs. Apart from the SART installation, are you doing anything else to make sure costs aren’t increasing in the company?

GoGold: Our largest consumable cost is cyanide and the SART plant will recycle much of the cyanide that was bound with the copper. This means adding less cyanide to the heap as the SART ‘gives back’ the cyanide that was previously bound with the copper. The operation doesn’t require pad expansion for another 2 years and the trucking is contract, so costs are pretty consistent.

Author comments: Production is increasing, costs are decreasing, and metal prices are higher. I have consequently expected GoGold to be cash flow positive, but always good to have the company confirm that as well.

I will continue to monitor the costs going forward, but the comment certainly sounds encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.