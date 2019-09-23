Sirius Minerals Has Failed In Fund Raising - There's No Obvious Way Back From Here

There's no obvious or even unobvious way back for the company from here. Hold if you have it but buying for a possible upside looks horribly risky.

Junior miners are always a high risk investment opportunity and it's the financing which is the truly great danger.

Sirius' Basic Problem

Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) has been attempting to open a mine for a slightly new variation on potash mining, a mineral called polyhalite. The deposit they have access to is large - the largest known of this particular mineral. But there are two basic problems here, the first and lesser being that it is a variation on the current industry standard.

The second and more important being that they've got to raise significant finance to be able to construct and open. They've just announced that those fund-raising efforts have failed.

On the 6 August 2019, the Company announced that it had decided to suspend the proposed offer by its wholly owned subsidiary of $500 million of senior secured notes due 2028, due to prevailing market conditions. The offer was to form part of the Group's Stage 2 Financing. The Company has today announced that, as a result of global market conditions, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the political environment in the United Kingdom, the Company and its advisors believe that a senior secured notes offering in compliance with the terms of the revolving credit facility commitment letter provided by JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., London Branch ("J.P. Morgan") is now unlikely to be achievable

What should or can be done about this? For current shareholders the loss has been made. There's little point in crystalising such losses at present unless for tax reasons. Hang on to see what happens. For new stockholders thinking of a likely upturn this is the sort of thing that usually isn't recovered from. It's most unlikely to that there will be anything other than a dead cat bounce here. The shares are now simply option value on such happening, no more.

That is, I wouldn't recommend selling out but nor would I push a speculation on a recovery.

This Is Not Good News For Sirius' Stock

As we can imagine, the news that they'll be unable to dig their hole and start producing has been bad for the stock price:

(Sirius Minerals stock price from Google)

The Important Question - What To Do Next?

It's unfortunate that something as high risk as an unfunded miner became a popular small investor stock - some 85,000 shareholders retail are involved by one count.

There always is risk associated with such companies and the risk is about the financing more than anything else. If that fails then there's not really anything there.

My reading is that this is pretty much it. Recovery from this sort of financing failure is rare, very rare indeed. Those sitting on a position that's now worth a pittance - compared to initial cost - might think it's worth hanging on. The current valuation is simply an option on the unlikely event of someone else financing.

As to people thinking of adding new funds to a new position. I wouldn't. The chances of a Hail Mary pass from another investor are too low.

The Financing

Leave aside the details of the financing. Take instead the considered view of some of the world's best investment bankers. No, this isn't a reference to JPMorgan, the lead here. Rather, this is a large enough operation that most of the market will have run a slide rule over it. And the general contention is that it's not worth financing.

Sure, it might be true as Jeremy Grantham keeps telling us that the world is soon going to run out of potash (hint: it isn't) but even so this particular example of a mine isn't going to turn a profit. In the view of those financiers that is.

The Grantham mistake is to look at mineral reserves and claim they're going to run out. Which, of course, they will. Because reserves are those minerals that have been prepared for general use in the near future. If we use them in the near future then that's what we prepared them for. What mining is about is preparing deposits to become reserves. That's what Sirius has been doing.

If they financed the mine, if they then started producing and made a profit then the polyhalite would become a reserve. If they could even prove all of this on paper then again it would be a mineral reserve. Because that's what a mineral reserve is, a deposit that we can extract using current technology, at current prices, and make a profit. And we can prove this.

The usual statistics are here. We need to understand this. Because it seems really odd that something that people are shouting we're about to run out of can't get financing, right? But what we're going to run out of in 30 to 50 years is mineral reserves. What Sirius has is a mineral resource and that's a very different thing. We've a thousand years and more of that for potash.

Which is why they're finding it difficult to gain the finance to convert this resource into a reserve. Because there are other places that look more financially attractive.

If the mine can't gain market financing then it needs another company to come in and do it. It's extraordinarily unlikely that the competing potash miners would do it. There's just not any looming shortage or hole they'd be looking to fill.

My View

I'm taking the view of those financiers. It's not worth the money needed to bring it into production. Therefore, it's not really worth anything. Anyone with a holding already might as well hang on to see what happens. Maybe there will be some Hail Mary pass or bid but I rate it as highly unlikely.

What I wouldn't recommend is buying in at this depressed level to see what happens. Those who have already made bad losses might as well see. But I consider the upside to be too small in probability to make it worth treating it as an interesting investment to start over with.

The Investor View

Junior miners are high risk and sometimes high reward. The risk means that often enough they're high loss too. Sirius, unless something extraordinary happens, should be marked down as one of those that created losses not profits. Extant shareholdings might be viewed as an option on a turnaround, however improbable. Starting a new speculation in the hopes of one looks too risky to be worthwhile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.