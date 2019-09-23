Mattel: The Odds Favor A Long Position

Investment thesis

Mattel (MAT) management is executing a classic turnaround playbook. Early results on cost reduction are evident with more opportunities in the pipeline. If management can demonstrate consistent revenue growth and cash generation to pay down debt, share price appreciation can be substantial. Downside risk at this level is limited.

Mattel is executing a classic turnaround playbook

MAT, the second largest American toy company after Hasbro (HAS), has about 345.5 million shares outstanding, trading recently around $11.40 per share. MAT has net debt of approximately $2.7B, giving it an EV of $6.6B.

MAT owns many brands and intellectual properties, “IPs”, among them Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Thomas & Friends and American Girls. Other lesser brands include MEGA, Polly Pocket, Enchantimals, Fireman Sam and Matchbox. MAT also licenses IPs from other companies. Some well-known licensed properties include Toy Story 4, CARS and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse from Disney (DIS), WWE wrestling (WWE), Jurassic World from NBCUniversal and some DC comic characters.

MAT’s revenue has declined since 2013 (Figure 1). In addition to its revenue decline, its gross margin has also declined, causing a collapse of its operating income. The results are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1: MAT net revenue has declined since 2013. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 2: Gross margin and operating margin history. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

As a result of operating loss, cash flow was pinched and MAT discontinued its dividend after 3Q2017. The decline in FCF is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: FCF and dividend history. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Figure 3 shows that since 2015, MAT has run an FCF deficit after dividend. MAT has leveraged its balance sheet to fund the FCF deficit. Its debt has ballooned as shown in Figure 4. As a result, its credit rating is now deep into junk territory with a Fitch rating of B-.

Figure 4: Growth of net debt. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports.

Two different CEOs had worked unsuccessfully to turn around the company since early 2015. The current CEO, Mr. Ynon Kreiz came on-board in April 2018. Mr. Kreiz and his team are executing a classic turnaround playbook. It is shown in Figure 5. The playbook involves three elements: cut cost to stabilize profitability and FCF, invest and change go-to-market strategy to drive revenue growth, and, longer term, restore and grow the full value of the franchise.

Figure 5: Mattel’s turnaround strategy. Source: Mattel’s 2019 Toy Fair analyst meeting.

First stage of cost cutting is well along

The new management team wasted no time and started the cost cutting in 2018 under the banner of “Structural Simplification”. In July, Mattel announced the reduction of over 2,200 positions, representing 22% of its global non-manufacturing work force. All told, the run rate savings exiting 2018 were $521M. Management expects that an additional run rate savings of $129M+ will be achieved exiting 2019, for a total of $650M+. Some of the savings are being reinvested in building brands and to promote sales, the second element of the turnaround playbook.

The Structural Simplification work is beginning to bear fruit. MAT has achieved improvement in its gross margin in 2018 on a YoY basis and in 2Q2019 on a TTM basis as shown in Figure 2. Similarly, Figures 2 and 3 show improvements in operating margin and FCF, respectively, over the same time periods. All these results show that cost reduction is beginning to stabilize the company.

Review of options for its manufacturing operation is in progress

MAT has concentrated production of most of its core products in company-owned facilities and generally uses third-party manufacturers for the production of non-core products. MAT’s principal manufacturing facilities are located in Canada, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Thailand. Management is evaluating several scenarios for its manufacturing, logistics and distribution footprint to align with its “Capital Light” business objectives.

There are several advantages of outsourcing its manufacturing operation, especially that MAT’s business is highly seasonal. Internal manufacturing requires that MAT keep a fixed cost structure even when business is seasonally slow. Outsourcing makes MAT’s product cost variable. Without a surge capacity, MAT keeps building inventory during the slow season, resulting in a higher demand for working capital and incurring risk of building excess inventory that has to be sold at a discount. There is also PP&E capex as well, part of which can become variable if manufacturing is outsourced.

HAS had recognized the benefit of outsourcing its manufacturing early on. HAS sold its manufacturing operation and assets in 2015. I will be extremely surprised if MAT management is not pursuing a similar strategy. Selling its manufacturing assets will bring in cash, which MAT can use to pay down debt. Because of the sensitive nature of such actions, management has kept its “Capital Light” project under wrap.

The key to value creation is revenue growth

Cutting cost is the easier part of the turnaround playbook. Growing revenue is where the challenge is. The global toy market has grown at a CAGR of 3+% for the last several years. MAT management expects the global toy industry to continue to grow in the next several years at 4+%. Growth of the industry will provide tailwind for MAT.

However, MAT faces several headwinds. Toys R Us closed its stores in the US in June 2018. Sales to Toys R Us represented 11.7% and 8.2% of net revenue in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The loss of such a large customer will take time to replace.

Table 1 shows MAT’s gross revenue by brand categories and highlights the challenge MAT faces in rebuilding its brands and revenue. Table 1 shows that only two brand categories, Barbie and Hot Wheels, which together account for 38% of overall gross revenue, are growing. The other 62% of its brand categories are declining. Turning around 62% of its business while maintaining the growth of Barbie and Hot Wheels is a tall order for this management team.

Table 1: Mattel’s revenue by brand categories. Source: 2018 10-K. Note: The Toy Box category consists of toys from MAT’s owned brands and partner brands.

I am sure that there are many reasons for the decline of the several brand categories, and I do not profess to know all the reasons. One challenge that both MAT and HAS highlighted is what HAS characterized as “children getting older younger” which describes the “phenomenon that children are increasingly sophisticated and have been moving away from traditional toys and games at a younger age”. In addition, “the variety of product and entertainment offerings available for children has expanded and product life cycles have shortened as children move on to more sophisticated offerings at earlier ages” (Source: HAS 2018 10-K). This challenge pitches MAT and HAS against electronic game companies and electronic device manufacturers as competitors for the overall toy market TAM.

There are probably Mattel-specific issues as well. When I compare the marketing approach of MAT and HAS, one glaring difference stands out. HAS consistently promotes and supports its brands by producing entertainment based on its brands, which appears on Discovery Family Channel and other major networks globally as well as on various other digital platforms, such as Netflix and iTunes. In addition, HAS produces both animated and live action theatrical releases based on their brands. MAT had not consistently executed similar strategy, but is starting to focus on this marketing approach. Management described in the 2Q2019 CC various actions in this direction.

MAT is aggressively signing up new partners. MAT signed an international licensing agreement with Sanrio for the iconic franchise Hello Kitty and a number of other properties. MAT expanded its global licensing agreement with Disney and Pixar to develop products inspired by all of Pixar’s existing film properties as well as the upcoming movie releases. Despite losing part of the DC licenses, MAT extended its agreement with Warner Bros. consumer products and will continue to be the lead toy licensee in the girls, preschool, vehicles and games categories for the existing DC Universe franchises as well as new contents for DC Super Hero Girls.

The question is if and how soon these turnaround strategies will translate to actual revenue growth. Management is guiding to a flat revenue for 2019. For the 2Q2019 TTM, net revenue is flat against 2018. With 2H typically at 65% of annual revenue, there is still much uncertainty in the outcome of 2019 results. If MAT can indeed arrest the revenue decline or show a small growth, it would set a good foundation for future revenue growth.

At current prices, the odds are in favor of a long position

At current price level, MAT shares are trading at an EV/revenue multiple of about 1.5x. HAS’s multiple is 3.3x. Other valuation metrics (such as P/E, EV/EBITDA) are less meaningful as the earnings and EBITDA for MAT are at very low (or negative) value. When MAT’s management demonstrates consistent revenue growth, EV will get a lift from both an expanding revenue and an expanding EV/revenue multiple. In addition, when FCF expands and excess cash is used to pay down debt, share price will benefit as well. Hence, when revenue grows, the leverage on share price can be substantial.

At such low valuation, the downside for the share should be limited unless there is a global recession. With a broad set of IPs, and further cost cutting and synergy opportunities, MAT can be an attractive candidate for acquisition by a competitor or by private equity, limiting downside risk.

Takeaway

MAT management is executing a classic turnaround playbook – cutting cost and investing part of the savings to drive sales as well as changing its go-to-market strategy. With MAT at a very low EV/revenue multiple compared to HAS, progress in growing revenue and paying down debt will result in substantial increase in share price. However, growing revenue will take time and MAT faces several headwinds. At the current price level, downside is limited short of a global recession.

