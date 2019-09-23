MDC Holdings: 27% Annualized Yield On Monthly Covered Calls

MDC is trading at inexpensive multiples and should drift higher based on overall fundamentals and recent strong order announcement.

The core of my strategy is generating income by selling monthly covered calls on stocks with solid fundamentals that recently delivered a strong, surprising announcement. Generally these types of announcements are earnings reports, orders updates or positive industry developments that create an inflection point in the stock and makes it gap up strongly the day of the event. That re-pricing of the stock creates a post-earnings-drift (NYSEMKT:PED) type of move, in which the stock starts attracting new buyers and outperform the market as it de-rates from prior-event valuation levels.

This type of inflection point creates a new perspective and valuation floor to the stock, reducing its volatility and potential downside for the next several weeks. This should work well for a covered call type of strategy. In a very summarized concept what I am trying to do is combining 3 different vectors in one trade:

Fundamentally strong company Positive Surprise on a significant event or catalyst Solid annualized income via well protected covered call.

Based on this explanation I recommend to sell 42 strike October 2019 Calls on MDC Holdings (MDC), a leading entry-level homebuilder. This trade provides an annualized yield of ~30% (2.5% gross) and 4% downside protection.

Fundamentally Strong Company

At a valuation of 1.6x adjusted BV or 1.5x GAAP, MDC offers one of the best risk/reward optionality among any of the mid/large cap homebuilders. Specifically I would like to highlight these 3 key strenghts:

MDC improving ROIC metrics, now projected close to 14%. This is one of the highest in the homebuilding industry Conservative balance sheet, only 23% net debt/cap Combination of improving gross margin and accelerating inventory cycle, thanks to MDC’s growing traction of re-desigined lineup of affordable entry-level homes.

In a recent report, Raymond James analyst Buck Horne highlighted:

“We continue to see MDC benefiting from its distinctively re-designed affordable homes, coupled with increasingly favorable market conditions across its core footprint. With MDC's revised 14% projected ROIC moving into the top tier of homebuilding peers, our $49 target price is achieved by applying either a 1.9x ABV multiple or an 11.3x FY20 P/E multiple, which by our math represents ROIC-adjusted parity with peers”.

MDC leading margins, order and ROIC metrics make it one of the best stocks in the homebuilder segment.

Positive Surprise

On September 11th , after the market closed MDC preannounced orders for the first two months of 3Q19. Orders for that period were up 63% yoy, well above consensus estimate of 25% for 3Q19. This was a result of 40% better absorption (3.75 per month), and a 17% increase in communities. That strong, surprising event drove the shares ~5% higher, outperforming the overall sector.

Even in a lower interest rate and solid job growth environment, MDC’s +63% July/Aug Order Growth is well analyst’s bullish expectations—the +63% Order growth sets up MDC to outpace Street-high +30% 3Q19 Order estimate. Should trends hold, MDC’s 3Q Orders will likely fall a scant 6% sequentially, materially outperforming the historical -25% decline. Although community count increased 17% YoY, the +40% July/Aug Order absorption improvement drove the result, which should have favorable pricing implications.

I believe this significant, positive surprise will keep driving shares higher and reducing prive volatility in the short term, which can be positively captured via a covered call strategy.

Solid annualized income via well protected covered calls

One important rule in any kind of covered call strategy is to focus on companies you are comfortable holding even if at the time of expiration they close below the strike price you sold the calls. In other words, if the strategy is to sell 1-month calls to get a solid yield and at option expiration the stock closes lower, you are comfortable holding it at a reduced cost basis price (cost minus premium collected) and would be ready to write a new Call premium on the following month, collecting even a better overall yield and reducing the cost basis on a company you are fine holding it.

Said all this, I like the idea of selling MDC October 42 Strike Calls, getting a premium close to $1.50 and collecting a ~2.5% monthly or ~30% annualized return on the trade. I get a downside protection of 4%, which implies that my cost basis would be reduced by 4% if the stock closes below $42 at option expiration.

I selected 42 strike because after the event, MDC opened at $41.63 and traded above $42 level on the whole day. I have observed that stocks tend to respect the after-event open level for the next month and trade above or closer to that.

Conclusion

As I explained in the introduction, a fundamentally solid company that posts a strong, surprising event tends to see its stock higher for the next weeks or even months. That happens because institutional investors can not allocate all their new orders in the same day that the event happens and keep accumulating shares over a multi-week or even multi-month period.

That's why, as this period of accumulation happens, the stock volatility gets sequentially compressed and the price starts to trade in a clear and defined range.

That's why I like to sell covered calls on a stock I am comfortable owning and keeping even if it closes below the strike I sold the options at expiration.

MDC is a leading homebuilder in a segment (entry-level) that I expect to keep outperforming. Considering how strong reported orders were in comparison to consensus estimates, I expect shares to keep outperforming and drifting higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.