Denbury Resources: 2021 Bonds Have 9% Current Yield, +40% Upside

If you are looking for the safest bonds in the world, stop reading this article. It's not for you.

This article reviews why the bonds sold off, why they are attractive, and who might want to consider investing.

Energy prices have been volatile, and so too have the prices of energy production companies. However, not all energy production companies are the same, and the risks and market fear is overblown in some cases. For example, we believe energy production company Denbury Resources (DNR) offers a unique investment opportunity, particularly through the high current yield (+9%) and significant price appreciation potential (+40%) of its 2021 bonds, which mature in just under two years, thereby offering a 27% yield to maturity.

This article reviews the company, the causes of the discounted bond price, what we like about the bonds (e.g. the unique business, improving financials, management team, lower capex requirements, and relatively less volatile operations). We conclude with our thoughts about who might consider investing in the bonds.

Overview

Denbury Resources is an independent oil and natural gas production company, with upstream exploration operations based solely in the United States. Denbury holds assorted onshore oil and gas acreage concentrated in two key geographies: the Gulf Coast (TX, LA, MS, AL) and the Rocky Mountains (WY, MT, ND). As of December 31, 2018, Denbury controls roughly 262 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved oil and gas reserves, 97% of which is crude oil.

Why The Bonds Sold-Off

Like almost all peer firms in the oil industry, Denbury has struggled since the oil price recession of 2015-2016. In 2016, Denbury's leverage ratio peaked at 8.96x Debt to EBITDA and the much of the debt traded with a Yield to Maturity near 50%. Since that time, Denbury has steadily decreased its leverage and has decreased its total debt load every year since 2014, even as the company experienced pressure on its ability to generate EBITDA.

(Source: Finra Morningstar)

Also worth noting, on March 21, 2019, the proposed merger between Denbury and Penn Virginia was terminated by mutual agreement between the two parties. The merger would have given Denbury access to Eagle Ford-based assets in which to deploy its Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques. Additionally, the merger was expected to decrease Denbury's overall leverage on a pro-forma basis, as Penn Virginia is currently levered at 1.7x, far below Denbury's current leverage around 4x.

Although the Penn Virginia merger would have aided Denbury in achieving its deleveraging goals, we do not view the termination of the merger as an existential threat to the company or its plans to de-lever. For example, CEO Kendall thinks the strength of cash flow alone should be enough to bring leverage down to the 2.5x target by 2021. Further, it is possible another deal of this type may emerge within the next 12-24 months as other firms with asset decline challenges will seek out Denbury's technological know-how. Specifically, EOR and CO 2 make DNR an attractive M&A target.

Why We Like the Bonds

1. Unique Strategy

Denbury is a unique energy business. The company's core competency is petroleum extraction by way of Enhanced Oil Recovery, also known as tertiary recovery. Roughly 60% of Denbury's reserves are related to the tertiary recovery business. Generally speaking, this process involves flooding previously exploited and declining wells with a gas (often hydrocarbon), in order to change the chemical makeup of the crude oil, making it more easily extracted. Denbury's innovation was to introduce carbon dioxide into the process, which the firm obtains from industrial manufacturing companies and from deposits on lands owned by Denbury. On its Jackson Dome property in Mississippi, Denbury possesses in excess of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of probably CO 2 reserves, with pipeline to distribute the gas to its other properties in the Gulf Coast region. Denbury notes six key advantages of its tertiary recovery strategy:

Lower exploration risk, given that production potential, is well-known at the start of an EOR project.

Lower decline rates than are present in primary oil recovery.

Good financial return metrics associated with EOR.

Limited competition (Denbury is one of the only pure EOR companies in the US).

EOR is less disruptive to the environment than is primary recovery.

Denbury is able to store CO2 in previously depleted oil fields.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

Also worth mentioning, Denbury is geographically advantaged as 60% of production receives Gulf coast premium pricing

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

2. Improving Debt and Cash Flow Profile

Denbury is essentially a good company, with a weak (but improving) balance sheet (thanks to the oil price recession of 2015-2016). We believe the company's continuing ability to decrease debt levels (even in times of low oil prices), coupled with managements stated goal of fiscal discipline, give bond investors good reason to believe that Denbury can survive any future periods of oil price volatility, and ultimately pay these bonds in full.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

As we consider the leverage and debt trajectories over the past three years, in concert with the stated leverage goals of Denbury's management (more on this later), we feel confident that leverage will continue to abate, as Denbury's ability to generate EBITDA continues to improve. For example, the business has been (and is expected to continue) producing strong EBITDA, per the following table (including historical financials and future estimates from Wall Street analysts).

For more color on the improving debt situation, we can see in the following graphic that debt has been reduced through debt exchanges. Specifically, the company's ability to refinance demonstrates its ongoing access to capital markets, which will serve Denbury well in the years ahead.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

Specifically, Denbury has been able to successfully exchange old notes, issue new notes, and simultaneously reduce the total amount of debt outstanding. This is an indication that the capital markets have confidence in Denbury's cash flows, and bond investors should too.

And with regards to cash flows, that too is improving. For example, we can see in the following graphic, Denbury is targeting $120-$150 million in free cash for 2019.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

The 2019 free cash flow expectation is a significant improvement versus years prior.

(Source: FactSet, Left Brain)

3. Management Team

CEO Christian Kendall became CEO in 2017. He brought with him a new set of directives for Denbury which reflect a more conservative style of management. He says that he is managing the company for a sustained period of $50/bbl oil. The strategy includes matching CapEx with Denbury's cash flows, reducing G&A expense (down 30% in 2018 YoY) and paying down debt to manage leverage.

Worth mentioning, insider purchasing has been on the rise. For example, Chris Kendall and Mark Allen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) have both recently increased their positions in the equity of the company, thereby giving us increased confidence in the debt-which is higher in the capital structure than the equity.

4. Lower Capital Expenditures

Relatively low capex is another significant competitive advantage for Denbury, and it is one of the reasons we like these bonds. Specifically, Denbury's differentiated, EOR-driven model drives the lowest capex spend relative to revenues as compared to peers. For example, the following graphic shows Denbury's capex is lower when compared to peers, and this directly helps cash flow available to manage debts, thereby giving us increased confidence in the bonds.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

For perspective, it is Denbury's low decline asses that limit capex outlay, particularly in the short to mid-term, which is particularly relevant to the security of these 2021 bonds. This compares favorably to other energy production company that must continually buy or lease additional land just to maintain production levels at 0% growth as their wells decline.

5. Less Volatile Operations

CEO Kendall is managing Denbury to be free cash flow positive at $50/bbl oil prices. This has been accomplished by developing a disciplined capital budgeting strategy, along with an aggressive plan to hedge production (2/3 of 2019 production is hedged with a price floor of $57.19). This provides upside exposure while protecting downside risks. Further, the company is well-hedged into 2020, thereby limited downside while simultaneously providing upside exposure.

(image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

Also, Denbury doesn't rely on exploration to add reserves. The production results of CO 2 flooding is more predictable and stable. Further still, Denbury's production decays slowly thereby requiring minimal capital deployments, which can be very helpful in weathering any downturn in energy prices.

Risks

The company faces a variety of significant risks (the yield is high for a reason). For example, Denbury has a huge amount of debt on its balance sheet (this is why the bonds are discounted in the first place). And the recent termination of the Penn Virginia acquisition eliminates the significant cash and debt benefits that it was expected to bring. Nonetheless, the debt and cash flow profiles are improving, and we believe the market is overreacting to the risks.

Another risk is simply volatile oil prices. Specifically, Denbury's wells deliver a product that is 97% crude oil. This crude-heavy of a mix is almost unheard of in the unconventional energy business. On one hand, this adds risk, however it can also be viewed as a major advantage over other E&Ps, given that the pricing environment for crude oil in the US is so much more robust than for natural gas.

The long-term availability of CO 2 is another risk for Denbury. However, the company already has possession of CO 2 reserves in both its Jackson Dome property and in its 1/3 ownership of Exxon CO 2 reserves located in Wyoming and outstanding contracts with Conoco Phillips. As the procurement of CO 2 can be one of the more difficult aspects of the company's EOR strategy, that Denbury has secured supply in the company's two main geographies is positive for long-term growth prospects. And especially valuable in the near-term considering the 2021 bonds mature in just under two years.

Environmental regulations are another risk for energy production companies in general, and for Denbury in particular. However, worth mentioning, Denbury's unique CO 2 EOR methodology reduces carbon footprint, and the company works to minimize environmental impacts, as shown in the following graphic.

(Image source: Denbury Barclays Energy Conference Slideshow 9/5/19).

Finally, worth mentioning from a risk-versus-reward standpoint, we believe Denbury's spread per turn of leverage is attractive. "Spread per turn" is largely an internal metric we use at Left Brain to measure yield on a risk-adjusted basis. The higher the number, the more compensation the investor receives for owning the security. We consider a ratio higher than 2 indicative of a favorable risk/reward dynamic (it's calculated by dividing yield to maturity by the Debt/EBITDA ratio). You can learn more about our philosophy on analyzing bond risks here, but in Denbury's case, the spread per turn is in excess of 2x (a good thing).

Conclusion:

Despite the risks described above, we believe Denbury's 2021 bonds are very attractive thanks to the unique business model, improving financials (particularly declining debt and rising cash flow trajectory), the management team, lower capex requirements versus peers and relatively lower volatility operations. And similar to last week's high return bond opportunity (Mallinckrodt 2020 Bonds), we believe this week's opportunity (Denbury) is worth considering within the constructs of a prudently diversified high return portfolio, so long as you have an ironclad stomach to deal with the potential price volatility between now and August 2021 when these 27% yield-to-maturity bonds mature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.