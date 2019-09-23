ENB Financial Corp. - A Small Community Bank In Pennsylvania Making Noise

The dividend is up over 7% vs. 2018, which is $0.305 through six months vs. $0.285 of last year.

ENBP & Pennsylvania Banking

Pennsylvania must be a great home for community banks, especially in the $500 million to $2 billion total asset range. In fact, there are dozens of community banks spread throughout the state, see the PA Bankers listing here.

I stumbled upon ENB Financial Corp. (OTCQX:ENBP), as it is in the $1 to $2 billion total asset space that I love, especially since that was the core banking area that I was an audit manager for in the community banking industry.

This is the sweet spot of banking, where you are growing organically, costs can be maintained, but you also could be ripe to acquire or be acquired. ENBP is no different, having steadily grown for consecutive years and reporting record income levels lately.

In fact, the company reported record earnings for the six months ending June of 2019. Net income was $5,692 million vs. $4,947 million from last year's comparable period. This is a growth rate of 15% from the prior year. How did ENBP get there? Was it all about cutting costs, or tax expense is down from Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)? Well, in short, no.

ENBP achieved these results due to higher net interest income, which is interest income on loans and securities, less interest expense on deposits and borrowings. In fact, net interest income is up 14.78% from prior year, driven by loan growth of 14.3%. I also am assuming that its rates are slightly higher on lines of credit that have been adjusting over the last 12 months from an increase in rates, though we have just received two cuts to prime (which will be seen starting in the fourth quarter).

The non-interest expense (which is salaries, building expense, marketing, etc.) did increase year over year by only 2.80%. This increase of $448 thousand was compounded though by a decrease in non-interest income (which is gain on sale of loans, securities, mortgage servicing income, etc.) of $702 thousand or 11.68%. This decrease in non-interest income is due to the death benefit proceeds/gain from a bank owned life insurance policy in 2018. Not including this, non-interest income would have been higher. However, the point is that ENBP is still setting record profits, even when its costs are going up and non-core business income has gone down. Amazing.

The balance sheet is not too shabby. Total assets are up from $1.05 billion in June of 2018 to $1.13 billion. This is a steady 7%+ growth and this is consistent with what the company is used to doing, as from 2017 to end of 2018, they grew at 6.2%. The balance sheet is fairly boring. What sticks out is its long-term debt is up $10 million from last year. This was more than likely used to continue to fund new loans in case deposits were not coming in as much as anticipated. However, this is not abnormal for a financial institution.

Overall, fairly solid financials. ENBP is showing steady growth on the balance sheet and strong growth on the income statement. Another community bank that could be ripe for your dividend portfolio. Speaking of dividends, it's time for part two of the analysis and run ENBP through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS^ Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $21.25 $0.62 $2.00 2.92% 31% 3.50% 2.89% 10.63

*Based on 9/19/19 close price

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - ENBP came in and kicked butt on the payout ratio. At 31%, it is leaving ample room to increase and juice the dividend going forward, if it so prefers. Further, this shows the company retains earnings, but also loves to give back in the form of dividends.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 22.37. Therefore, ENBP's 10.63 ratio is definitely below the 13 which is desired and is also consistent with what I've seen in the industry. Not too shabby and ENBP deserves a thumbs up.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.62 equates to a lower yield of 2.92% on the share price of $21.25. Not sure if this does it for me, as the average S&P 500 is near the 2.00% mark. Further, there are other community banks with higher dividend yields. With a lower dividend yield, we would require a higher dividend growth rate. If $1,000 was invested, this equates to $29.20 on a go-forward basis.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - This can make or break a decision here. ENBP has increased its dividend not once but TWICE this year. The company entered 2019 at $0.145. First, it increased its dividend in quarter 1 to $0.15 and then in quarter 2 increased it to $0.155. This represents a 6.89% dividend increase this year. The three-year and five-year growth rates are not great, as the company did not increase its dividends every year. Therefore, this is tough. The last 12 months have been amazing, but the years before that were not. Tough, tough call here.

Conclusion

ENBP is a perfect asset sized community bank with strong capital ratios, as well (14.7%, well above the 10% required to be well capitalized). In addition, it is steady with its balance sheet growth and it definitely is showing that growing the balance sheet produces dividends on the income statement.

I say paying dividends on the income statement, because the performance on that side has been significantly strong. The company is setting records in net income and has strong growth compared to last year and is primarily all centered on core banking - increasing interest income. Further, in the third quarter, I am anticipating similar results to quarter 2, as nothing significant should have changed the performance compared to how quarter 2 performed. This is even with one rate cut announced at the end of July.

Then, there is ENBP's dividend and the dividend diplomat stock screener attributes. First, there are pros, no doubt. It has shown dividend growth, increasing twice this year and has a great price to earnings and payout ratio, which would leave an investor's mouth water. However, it also has downsides. To start, the dividend growth is spotty, and it doesn't have a consistent history of increasing the dividend, even though it did it twice and had a stock split this year. The yield is also lower than what I would like to see. Therefore, with spotty dividend growth and lower yield, this investment may not fulfill my appetite right now.

I will monitor ENBP to see if its price declines to be closer to the 4% range to help offset/make-up for the spotty dividend growth. It didn't mean my attributes that I was looking for, therefore, I will not force a purchase, but this will be a stock I monitor.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.