Chewy Is Fine, Even If Sentiment Isn't

Sentiment shifts seem to explain the fade in CHWY shares - but from here only strengthen the opportunity.

I understand the knee-jerk concerns toward Chewy (CHWY). The company still isn't profitable, which raises the question of whether the company simply is buying its impressive revenue growth. Much like Wayfair (W), skeptics argue that Chewy simply is selling a dollar in value for 98 cents, a good way to grow the top line but an unsustainable strategy over the mid- to long-term.

That issue aside, valuation seems to be a question mark. A 2x+ multiple to FY19 (ending January 2020) revenue guidance seems almost cheap in this market. But low gross margins need to be considered: CHWY trades at ~11x guided gross profit dollars, a less obviously attractive multiple. Meanwhile, the current $11 billion market cap is over three times what PetSmart paid to acquire the business just two and a half years ago.

But I wrote in July that I thought CHWY looked like a buy, despite those worries. Last week's Q2 report did nothing to change that opinion. Sentiment toward recent IPOs and an apparently renewed focus on profitability seems to have shifted, which may explain the recent fade in the stock. The lower entry point created by that short-term sentiment only strengthens the long-term opportunity.

Q2 Earnings Look Solid

There's little, if anything, in the Q2 numbers to undercut the bull case for CHWY - and yet the stock slid 13% over the following three sessions. Revenue growth of 43% year-over-year was a touch better than guidance for a 39-42% rise, and a hair better than consensus estimates. Net loss of $0.21 missed the Street by $0.10, but that appears to be solely due to analysts underestimating stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes that expense, too came in ahead of forecasts.

Full-year guidance was raised - though it's possible the sell-off has come in part because it wasn't raised high enough. But here, too, the news seems good. Chewy topped the midpoint of its second quarter guidance by ~$23 million, and raised the midpoint of its full-year outlook by $62.5 million. The outlook for Adjusted EBITDA margins came up 20 bps on the low end.

The Margin Debate

It's possible the latter aspect of the report is what led analysts to be mostly neutral on the quarter and led some investors to sell. Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan asked about that guidance hike on the call:

...obviously, you raised the full-year revenue guidance and gross margins continue to see pretty good tailwind, but the EBITDA margin was only revised like 20 basis points higher on the low end. I mean are there incremental costs that you think as you go forward for the rest of the year that we should be aware of?

CFO Mario Marte responded:

Deepak, the way I would answer is that we do have incremental costs, that we're beginning to see those reflected in the Q2 results and us operating as a public company, Things like insurance and professional fees, and filing fees and the like. But we've accounted for that in the guidance we provided.

Gross margins, after all, improved 300 bps year-over-year. But SG&A deleveraged 60 bps even on an adjusted basis, per commentary on the Q2 call. Public company costs are a big factor.

And, again, a big part of the argument here comes down to margins. Chewy's revenue growth has been spectacular: from $73 million in fiscal 2013 to ~$4.8 billion just six years later. The attractiveness of the business model to customers isn't necessarily in question. Getting pet food delivered to one's doorstep for roughly equivalent prices to in-store options is a good deal.

The question is if Chewy can actually make money with that model. With gross margins of 23%+ in the quarter already nearing the low end of a previously disclosed 25-28% target, and even adjusted SG&A delevering, it's possible, if not likely, that analysts and investors saw the margin performance as disappointing.

Q2 Helps The Case for CHWY

That said, the numbers really aren't out of line relative to expectations, whether in terms of guidance or Street forecasts. And it does seem like sentiment toward stocks similar to CHWY might be playing a role. Recent (and unprofitable) IPO stocks Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) both have declined. There's been an apparent (and somewhat) odd focus on profitability in cannabis stocks all of a sudden. Shopify (SHOP) and Roku (ROKU) have quickly and violently reversed over the past few weeks.

This is an anecdotal argument, to be sure. Still, the attitude toward growth stocks the last few years has been that top-line growth will take care of everything else (including valuation); CHWY seems to have arrived on the public markets just as that narrative is growing stale.

Of course, many investors (myself included) thought that narrative was kind of foolish, and that growth stocks on the whole had become a bit detached from reality. It's not much of a bull case for CHWY to argue that it will bounce back once some form of "irrational exuberance" returns.

The bull case I see, however, seems strengthened by Q2 results, not hurt by it. Revenue growth is right on track. Notably, Autoship revenue grew even faster, rising 49% and accounting for 69% of the quarter's sales. That aspect of the story dovetails with the core argument for Chewy from a growth standpoint - that once consumers enter the Chewy ecosystem, their spending steadily increases over time:

source: Chewy S-1

Those steady and consistent increases in each of the annual cohorts appear to be continuing. And as satisfied Chewy customers, the graph seems to mimic our own usage of the platform since we joined a few years ago.

The importance of Autoship needs to be emphasized. Chewy, assuming a 68% full-year penetration for Autoship, has about $3.3 billion in revenue just from Autoship customers that is growing at a nearly 50% clip. I truly don't believe those customers are going to go anywhere.

The two competitors with the scale to even try and undercut Chewy on price in a bid for market share are Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). (Petsmart is building out its own e-commerce business; I'm skeptical it can catch up to Chewy, but it's possible.) Both companies have e-commerce EBITDA margins in the 10% range. Even accounting for higher incremental profitability, the ease of use for Autoship is going to offset any realistic discount those two giants can offer Autoship customers. If a household is spending $800+ on pet supplies (and our figure is higher), a 5% price reduction honestly isn't worth it. I have to believe many customers believe the same, and indeed the consistency of cohort growth suggests that is the case. Even Walmart's ramped emphasis on e-commerce/omnichannel over the past several quarters apparently has done nothing - not one single thing - to impact Chewy's growth curve.

Meanwhile, Chewy is enhancing the stickiness of Autoship by adding pharmacy and healthcare products. Efforts for veterinarians are on the way as well. It's not hard to imagine the company eventually having a 'pet portal', which allows customers not to just order food, but manage prescription orders, dosing, appointments, and other aspects of pet care.

And on the margin front, the news is good, expectations aside. Full-year guidance suggests EBITDA margins climbing to -2% to -2.3%. Gross margin (25-28%) targets alone can get the company past breakeven, and there may be some upside. Chewy increased its SKU count 10% in the quarter, with most of that coming from higher-margin hard goods.

From there, marketing spend can come down, if only at first as a proportion of revenue. The figure still was nearly 10% of sales in the quarter. And I was surprised to hear CEO Sumit Singh, in his prepared remarks on the call, cite "relatively low levels of aided and unaided brand awareness". My anecdotal impression had been different - but those low levels are good news long-term. Fewer potential customers aware of the service mean more potential new customers quicker. That in turn suggests stronger growth going forward, and a longer runway.

Admittedly, it also means marketing spend will stay higher for longer. Still, that will come down over time.There seems little reason why the figure can't get down to 5% of sales, particularly if nearly 70% of revenue is coming from Autoship. (For what it's worth, Amazon's marketing spend was 5.9% of revenue in 2018; for Walmart, the figure was under 1%. It's likely Amazon's figure purely for retail was lower than the consolidated total, as the company is spending behind Prime and AWS, among other offerings). That's another ~500 bps in margin expansion from FY19 levels.

And there's also improvement simply from the sum of modest efficiency gains. Again, this is a company whose revenue went from $73 million to almost $5 billion in six years. There's simply no way that after that exponential growth that Chewy doesn't have areas in which it can streamline its operations. New fulfillment centers are still being added, with the ninth center coming online in North Carolina.

Chewy isn't profitable yet. I'm still confident that it will be.

Valuation and Catalysts

There's still a reasonably open path to $10 billion in revenue within five years (~16% CAGR), and perhaps sooner. And I still see a reasonably open path to high-single-digit EBITDA margins, with 200 bps+ on the gross line, 500 bps from marketing, and a couple of points from scale and efficiency improvements.

That still suggests $800 million-plus in Adjusted EBITDA - and at 25x EBITDA, a market cap over $20 billion and a five-year double. I'm loath to call that case necessarily conservative, but there is upside in terms of revenue growth, margins and out-year multiples: market share is still under 20% even if the top line doubles, so growth doesn't necessarily end after a few years. Here, too, nothing in Q2 seems to change that outlook.

Admittedly, investors can - and obviously do - disagree on any of those points. And there is a catalyst issue at the moment. If investors are worried about long-term profitability, it will take Chewy some time to dispel those concerns. If growth stock sentiment has changed, that, too, might not reverse any time soon. The lock-up on shares expires in December, and there's a potential overhang from a secondary offering by Petsmart.

But I still like the story here, enough to put in a starter position on Friday. There's risk near-term, and Chewy still has to prove its ability to be profitable. As a very satisfied Chewy customer, I'm happy to take those risks, and believe I will be an equally satisfied Chewy shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.