Retail REITs: Downright Ugly, Just Plain Bad, And Surprisingly Good

Purely on the basis of these Debt-to-Equity and ROE numbers, we wonder why Macerich is so underleveraged compared to these peers, and note that its forward P/E is, well, weird.

At least three of the big names in the Retail REIT industry appear to be marching to very different tunes.

There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else. – Sam Walton

If you know a woman in her 20’s, there’s a good chance she spent many hours of her teenage years in a “Forever 21” store. Since that once-dominant retailer is on the verge of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, it seemed fitting to look at a few of the names that are strongly affected by retailer woes across the spectrum of brick & mortar stores – retail REITs.

As cited in the Wall Street Journal (September 12, 2019), consulting firm BDO USA LLP just released a report showing that retailers closed more stores in the first half of 2019 (over 7,000) than in all of 2018. The landlords who leased space to those retailers are staring at a lot of empty square footage that is generating zero cash flow. So, you might expect REITs that focus on retail properties to be suffering badly, and some are – but not all, and perhaps not even most.

As the chart above shows, at least three of the big names in the Retail REIT industry are marching to very different tunes. Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) has outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, slowing down a bit after a big first half but still going strong. In contrast, the much bigger Simon Property Group (SPG) has delivered investors a loss of over 5% for the year thus far, while Macerich Group (MAC) had sunk to a 33% loss by August, recovering slightly since to a still dismal -22%. Still, the average for the Retail REIT industry, represented by RTL, isn’t trailing the S&P 500 too badly YTD.

Taking a look at some of the numbers, on the basis of Debt-to-Equity and ROE, we wonder why Macerich is so underleveraged compared to these peers, and note that its forward P/E is, all things considered, weird. Its high P/E could be justified if its earnings are expected to increase dramatically, but even its trailing P/E says its past earnings are worth more than any “normal” stock’s earnings. So, Macerich is a special case that might be worth investigating.

Leaving Macerich aside, we compare SPG and BPR to IYR, which tracks the overall U.S. REIT sector. It is interesting how the IYR stayed close to the S&P 500 for most of the year, then started to outperform in August. In contrast, BPR had a fantastic first half of the year relative to IYR but has since faded back to just “quite good”, while SPG fell out of bed at the end of Q1 and has gone mostly downhill since then.

The period includes some big shifts, so we examined the rolling 30-day volatilities for these three REIT ETFs and, for comparison, the S&P 500 (GSPC). The top two performers on the graph, BPR and IYR, have the highest, most erratic volatility and the lowest, most stable volatility, respectively. Without even doing the math, we can see that IYR would have the better Sharpe ratio based on YTD returns.

Some retail REITs, such as BPR, are thriving; after all, bricks & mortar retail won’t be completely disappearing in the near future – online purchases still capture only about 11% of total retail sales, and some malls are reinventing themselves to offer experiences that go beyond shopping. Takeaway: retail REITs are not “one-size-fits-all”. Still, nothing lasts forever – not even if “forever” is in your name.

*Like this article? Don’t forget to hit the Follow button up above. You’ll get notified of my latest writings, and I’ll send you a free copy of Intermarket Analysis and Investing (40 reviews, 4.5 stars on Amazon). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.