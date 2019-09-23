A Bearish Signal From Credit Spreads

Late in 2018, as risky assets were rocked by volatility, there were a number of stories about the rising risk from the growing amount of BBB-rated credits. The logic went that BBB credit had grown meaningfully as a percentage of overall investment grade credit, and that since these companies were rated just above "junk" status that a wave of downgrades could cause forced selling and lead to widening credit spreads. The disruption in credit markets could cause a negative feedback loop to corporate financing decisions and harm other markets, including equities.

At the end of 2018, BBB corporate credit spreads paid bondholders an average premium of 1.94% over similar maturity Treasuries. Fast forward nine months and BB rated spreads - the next highest rated cohort, and the highest quality "junk" bonds - trade at just 2.06% over Treasuries on average, a figure that is "tighter" by 1.48% year-to-date. At the beginning of the year BB credit offered investors a premium of 1.60% over higher rated BBB credit. The spread differential between BBB and BB rated credit stands at just 0.60%. Today, lenders to BB credits are getting paid roughly what lenders to BBB credits were getting paid at the beginning of the year. If BBB credits were a worry spot in late 2018, getting paid roughly the same premium lending to riskier companies nine months later should be a worry point.

As you can see from the graph below, the difference between the spread compensation on BBB rated credit - the lowest rated bonds in the investment grade universe - and BB rated credit - the highest rated bonds in the below investment grade universe - is at its tightest differential since 2007.

Lower Treasury rates in 2019 have incrementally pushed credit investors out the risk spectrum in search of yield, and BB rated credits have been the natural recipients of those incremental flows. It is a relatively rational response. Historically, the spread differential between BBB and BB rated credits has been too high for the incremental default rates between the two ratings cohorts. The market segmentation between investment grade and below investment grade at this BBB/BB cutoff led to a market inefficiency that has seen BB rated credits produce higher long-run loss-adjusted total returns than lower rated, higher gross yielding credits.

Today, the yield on BB-rated credits is just 4.03%. It is difficult to see the BB rated part of the market producing adequate risk-adjusted returns for broad macro investors who moonlight in credit markets. Remember that when the BBB-BB spread differential was last this tight, the Fed Funds rate was at 5.25%. The all-in yield today for BB-rated credits is meaningfully below the yield on Treasury bills in early 2007.

How should Seeking Alpha readers use this information? We have entered unchartered territory in this elongated economic expansion. In the United States, economic expansions have tended to end as a result of misguided aggressive monetary tightening or through exogenous shocks. Market participants need to look for late cycle behavior that is creating the types of financial excesses that necessitate tighter financial policy to ward off growing imbalances that can make downturns more severe.

This tightening spread differential between BBB and BB rated credit hitting a new cycle low is a sign of growing risk-seeking behavior. Early in the economic recovery, Bernanke and the Fed were trying to push investors out the risk spectrum to ease credit markets, spur lending, and boost economic growth to foster their goal of full employment. With unemployment at 50-year lows, the Fed no longer needs to move investors out the risk spectrum, but rather rein in potential excesses that could threaten financial stability.

The BBB/BB spread differential hitting a new cycle tight does not mean a turn in the business or credit cycle is imminent. The low in this metric before the end of the last business cycle occurred in March 2005 (0.4%), two-and-a-half years before the stock market would peak. For Seeking Alpha readers, this differential is something to keep on your macro radar as a sign of later cycle behavior. For investors in the credit markets, risk premia at the top end of below investment grade may prove inadequate.

