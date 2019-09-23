Peak Positioning Technologies: A Chinese FinTech Play Quickly Heading Towards Profitability

Any investor who follows startup companies in the technology space knows that it can often take years of operations before a company becomes profitable. This hasn't been the case for Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:PKKFF) (PKK.C), at least for its most recent initiative. While the company wandered the desert for several years since listing in 2011 as a shell looking for the right opportunity, it appears that it has finally hit the jackpot with its startup Chinese FinTech business initiated in May 2018. After only five quarters of operations with this new business, Q2 2019 marked the first time in company history that it recorded positive EBITDA on double the revenue compared to the previous quarter. I believe that Peak is on the verge of something special in China, and risk-tolerant investors should closely monitor the company's recent past and future activities to assess it for a possible investment.

I have been an investor in Peak since 2014, having rode the stock from $0.02 to $0.20 and back down to $0.02 with its PKK listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. While it has an OTC symbol and operations are in China, all numbers in this article will be in Canadian dollars and will refer to the Canadian listing. During the time I have held it, the fully diluted float (assuming all warrants and options are exercised) has increased from about 200 million to nearly 900 million. Mistakes were made, and pivots were necessary, but that is all part of the risk of investing in a nanocap startup. I believe that PKK has finally found the right opportunity from which to build a foundation for a profitable and dividend-paying business. The exploding share count won't matter in the long run as PKK will eventually trade based on earnings multiples and dividend returns.

After over two years of a sliding stock price, PKK has more than doubled in price to $0.05 from a low of $0.02 on very heavy volume compared to historical trading volumes since its Q2 financial results were released late in August. This move was quite justified. The following chart presents the last five quarters of operations since going live with the new business in Q2 2018:

Source: Q2 2019 press release

PKK has demonstrated four quarters of sequential revenue growth and improvement of EBITDA, but Q2 2019 stood out as a breakout quarter for the company. Revenue doubled to $1.9 million compared to Q1 2019 while the company achieved its first ever EBITDA positive result of $340,000. Considering that most young tech companies out there need to achieve tens of millions of revenue per quarter before becoming EBITDA-positive, this is quite encouraging. Looking at these numbers in isolation without knowing anything else about what PKK does, an investor interested in risky startups should at least be intrigued. But, at $0.05, the company is approaching a $50 million market cap, so an $8 million annual revenue run rate, based on Q2 results, might not appear to be that much of a bargain until one realizes how PKK makes its money.

A new way of doing small business loans in China

PKK has developed a FinTech business in China that focuses on small business lending. There are many peer-to-peer lending platforms out there, but small business lending appears to be the final frontier across the globe, and China is no exception. PKK has focused on China because of the sheer number of small businesses out there - a projected 43 million SME by 2020 - and the fact that the Chinese government has been pushing banks to lend to small businesses. As the trade war with the United States continues, China is looking for ways to stimulate economic growth internally.

The government's push for small business lending is estimated to equal $418 billion US equivalent in new loans, but so far, the push hasn't gone as planned:

The Chinese government campaign to get more funding into the hands of small business owners is struggling. And a solution to the problem is being more urgent as the trade war with the United States starts to weigh on the economy. Small and medium-sized business [SMEs] account for most jobs in the country - up to 80 per cent by some measures. Each produces a single or a small range of products or services and operates on small profit margins that are far less resilient to economic disruptions than those at larger firms. The government has pumped money into the banking system to spur lending to smaller business and has recently stepped up its verbal intervention demanding action. Anecdotal evidence suggests the situation has improved, but only modestly. That is because the push to get banks to lend more to small firms is in direct conflict with the government's effort to reduce risk in the financial system.

This is the problem. The government wants banks to lend more while simultaneously reducing risk. Small businesses are risky in nature. This problem is an opportunity for PKK as it believes it has the tools and has hired the personnel that can help to manage that risk for the banks.

PKK has created multiple subsidiaries to address small business credit solutions in China

Over the last year, PKK has started or acquired multiple lines of businesses that address the small business lending problem/opportunity in China. The company's organizational hierarchy already looks quite busy, but this specific structure is needed to ensure that it can repatriate earnings back to Canada and pay dividends to shareholders once management deems it is appropriate to do so. The company has four operating subsidiaries lying under its Canadian and Hong Kong shells that each deals with different aspects of small business lending and supply chain management.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Asia Synergy Financial Capital [ASFC] (51% owned by PKK)

This 51%-owned subsidiary was the first business to go live back in May of last year. The company raised the equivalent of $20 million to meet minimum government regulatory requirements for being a lending institution in China. The bank has been profitable at the subsidiary level since it started, as evidenced by the consistently positive number in the non-controlling interest line item on the income statement:

Source: Q2 2019 financial statements

This line item exists to back out the profits owed to the minority interest (ASSC will also contribute to this line item in future reports). The increasing loan book is another piece of evidence that shows the business is doing well. PKK recorded $21.4 million in loans receivable (net of $200,000 in allowances) as of June 30, 2019, a 7% increase over the initial $20 million capital injection. This figure excludes any cash that may be under ASFC. While the Yuan to Canadian dollar exchange rate has fluctuated over the past year, it was pretty much flat between May 2018 when the business got started and June 2019 when the books closed and the value of assets denominated in Chinese currency was converted to dollars. So, the increase in the loan book is due purely to the successful collection of interest and re-lending of available capital and not to exchange rate wins.

The 7% increase is quite impressive, given that it is net of any operating expenses, and ASFC is not yet allowed to leverage. This is a function of a high interest rate received on the small business loans (generally averaging 16-17% since inception) and low default rate with the vast majority of payments being received when due. ASFC made up the bulk of PKK's revenue for the first four quarters of operations but dropped to just 45% of total Q2 2019 revenue as the other subsidiaries far outpaced ASFC's revenue growth for the quarter.

The nature of ASFC's lending business is solid, but it won't be the main source of heavy future growth until it becomes eligible for leverage lending or is able to accept deposits. This is to be expected and is part of the overall company's business plan. As lucrative as ASFC has been so far, it was meant to be a test case to showcase to the banks in China that PKK has the ability to collect high interest rates while managing risk of default through its small business lending risk management platform. This platform is known as the Cubeler Lending Hub, and I will get into more details about it in the ASDS section.

Asia Synergy Credit Solutions [ASCS] (100% owned by PKK)

ASCS was created when PKK purchased Wenyi Financial Services, a turn-key credit outsourcing service for banks and other lending institutions in China. Along with existing operations, a deal to service up to $1 billion equivalent in bank loans was signed with the Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank after the Wenyi acquisition closed. ASCS receives a 6% to 8% service fee for all loans consummated under this agreement.

Servicing these third party small business loans means that PKK is making 6% or more by loaning out OTHER people's money. If all $1 billion is loaned out, PKK has the potential to make over $60 million in top-line annual revenue. I go into greater detail about the very lucrative nature of ASCS in this article.

The upside of ASCS is enormous as PKK's ability to lend out money is not constrained by its own ability to raise capital as it is with ASFC. PKK could conceivably sign numerous deals of this size and collect 6% on the balance of loans outstanding. The major risks here are obviously managing the default rate while simultaneously trying to fulfill the $1 billion loan commitment in a timely manner. It's easy to loan out a billion dollars. It's not so easy to loan out a billion dollars to someone who you are quite sure will pay you back. To assist with the default rate risk, PKK entered into a partnership agreement with Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd. whereby it will guarantee the WRCB bank loans.

Of the $1.9 million in revenue for Q2 2019, over $400,000 was from ASCS, or 22% of total revenue for the quarter. So, while the WRCB deal has the potential to create $60 million in annual revenue for PKK, there is still a ways to go to lending out all that money in a responsible manner.

Asia Synergy Supply Chain [ASSC] (51% owned by PKK)

ASSC is a 51%-owned subsidiary created in June as a joint venture between PKK and Jiangsu Zhongpu Financial Outsourcing Service Ltd., or ZFOS. Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, ZFOS transferred part of its supply-chain operations to ASSC while ASDS contributed a royalty-free license to the Cubeler Lending Hub platform to ASSC. Cubeler will collect and analyze operational and transactional data from ZFOS clients in order to generate a series of financial reports to help qualify the clients for loans and financing either from ZFOS or from other partnering financial institutions.

This transfer of business should be seen as a very lucrative opportunity for PKK shareholders as ZFOS' business is quite significant. ZFOS has been servicing over 1,000 business clients for over 18 years, including providing warehousing, logistics and other supply-chain-related services to over 200 of them operating in a variety of industries. In addition to paying for the services offered by ZFOS, clients pay ZFOS an annual membership fee to be able to reserve services such as warehousing and transportation.

Mr. Haiqing Li, ZFOS' General Manager stated the following about the newly formed joint venture:

We have been looking for a way to better meet our clients' financing needs for some time now. We believe we will be able to do that now with the creation of ASSC and by leveraging our long-standing relationships with more than a dozen banks in Jiangsu province. We have an established client base with recurring demands for funding now paired with a technology platform able to rapidly qualify clients, mitigate lending risk and attract banks and other lenders to join our program. This joint venture truly is a win-win for both ZFOS and ASDS

PKK shareholders can feel good about the high praise from the new joint venture partner as evidence that Cubeler is indeed a useful tool to manage the risk of lending to small businesses when Chinese lenders need it the most. Of course, any joint venture partner will say anything to praise a new partnership. But ZFOS has put money where its mouth is. This business has already been shown to be significant to PKK as about 20%, or nearly $400,000, of PKK's revenue in Q2 came from the ASSC. That is after less than one full month of operations of ASSC. Whatever business ZFOS has transferred as part of its 49% ownership stake is material. The growing minority interest line I pointed out in the ASFC section will be further evidence that this subsidiary will contribute immediate profits to PKK shareholders.

Asia Synergy Technologies [AST] (100% owned by PKK)

AST was once the main source of revenue in 2016-17 through the Gold River product procurement platform. Now that PKK has refocused its efforts on the more lucrative divisions, this one has taken a back seat, but it is still useful as part of PKK's overall business offerings in China. The most significant recent announcement was a deal with an automobile dealer to facilitate vehicle purchase and financing transactions.

Asia Synergy Data Solutions [ASDS] (100% owned by PKK)

ASDS is the holding company of ASCS and ASSC, but it also holds a 10-year license to full use of the aforementioned Cubeler Lending Hub in China for a 3% to 5% royalty. Cubeler is a private company owned by several members of management of PKK that was created in response to a lack of good tools to facilitate small business lending. The platform analyzes data gathered from a small business's accounting software program to determine if it is an appropriate fit for a lender based on the lender's presets for investment. At a very basic level, one could think of it as the "eHarmony of small business lending" where its algorithms help to efficiently match small businesses with prospective lenders based on multiple criteria.

I don't have any personal experience using the Cubeler Lending Hub, so I don't know how compelling it is for prospective lenders and small businesses alike. But I can infer that it has performed to expectations based on the actions of PKK's business partners in China over the past two years:

The minority partners in ASFC put in over $10 million of their own money to enable ASFC to have the minimum required capital to commence operations.

The owner of Wenyi decided to have his operations absorbed into PKK through the issuance of PKK shares at favourable terms for the company. Keep in mind that from the perspective of the owner, PKK is a small company listed on a junior exchange on the other side of the world. This is a big risk for him that must have been taken only because he finds the technology and business model sufficiently compelling.

ZFOS transferred a part of its supply-chain operations as its contribution to own 49% of ASSC. As previously discussed, this has already been quite significant with nearly $400,000 in revenue generated from this joint venture subsidiary in less than one month.

The multiple partners that have made substantial monetary and business contributions in China to a company that lists on a junior exchange in Canada is sufficient evidence to me to suggest that the technology driving the lending while managing risk works. However, we will never truly know the answer until at least one full year of operations of each division to analyze the full revenue potential and to get a sense of the actual default rate on the loans.

Prediction: Continued substantial revenue growth and profitability to be achieved as early as Q3

PKK's growth in Q2 surpassed my expectations and has me quite optimistic of continued revenue growth, with the possibility of positive net income as soon as Q3. PKK's business is not like a sales business (outside of the sales of credit reports by ASSC), where one month sales could be high and the next month sales could be low. As a lender and a FinTech platform for third party lenders, PKK's revenue is going to grow steadily every month as new clients and loans are added onto an already existing base of business. The client base is too small to start worrying about significant levels of churn so only a complete economic catastrophe where defaults go through the roof or an abandoning of the platform could get revenue going in the wrong direction.

PKK's massive increase in revenue came from a very big June thanks to growth in ASCS and the launch of ASSC. June is now the starting point for July and beyond. Considering that Q1 revenue was $950,000 or just over $300,000 per month, April likely achieved around $400,000 in revenue by building off of March. Assuming May achieved $550,000 in revenue, that means June must have achieved $950,000 in revenue in order to add up to $1.9 million in revenue for the quarter.

June's $950,000 starting point becomes the base monthly run rate heading into July assuming no growth. The likelihood that the company will achieve well beyond that number for July is high, given that ASSC was operating for only a part of the month in June and that it has a history of month-to-month growth through a growing loan book on ASFC and increasing third party loans through ASDS/ASCS. PKK is almost guaranteed to achieve a minimum $3 million in revenue for Q3 with a strong possibility to get to $4 million or more. That takes me to my next point on earnings. PKK had a $296,000 loss for Q2; $340,000 positive EBITDA when excluding taxes, depreciation, and finance costs. Depreciation and finance costs will remain fairly steady quarter to quarter, while taxes remain a wild card. Net income to the minority interest was $210,000, so the net income attributable to the owners of the parent company (PKK shareholders) was a $506,000 loss.

When comparing Q2 to Q1 2019, $950,000 in additional revenue led to a $360,000 improvement in EBITDA. As revenue will be a minimum $3 million for Q3, over a million dollars higher than Q2, it's reasonable to assume a similar EBITDA flow through. EBITDA should be in excess of $700,000 for Q3. And if that is the case, an additional $360,000 in EBITDA should flow pretty closely to the bottom line. That would turn the net loss into a net income of up $100,000 while a smaller loss position would exist when subtracting the minority interest.

If Q4 builds on Q3 in a similar fashion, the company should be solidly net income and cash flow positive. PKK may consider initiating a dividend at that time. PKK's management has been very vocal about the desire and ability to pay a dividend as soon as it becomes feasible. That may occur as early as the first half of 2020.

PKK has potential to be $0.50 with continued growth and management of risk

What is a reasonable short to medium term target price for PKK? A nanocap's stock could reach any price at any time on the right amount of hype. But I believe $0.50 is achievable in one to two years based on fundamentals if the company fulfills its existing agreements and continues on its heavy growth trajectory.

At $0.50, PKK would have about a $450 million market cap assuming full dilution. And at that price, all warrants and options would get exercised. A $100 million annual revenue run rate would get to a $0.50 target fundamentally based on a 10x EBITDA multiple and 45% EBITDA margin. That's about $8 million in revenue a month, so PKK is about 1/8th there.

What would be the main drivers to get there? The most obvious source of revenue growth is the $1 billion loan arrangement with the Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank. At full capacity, that agreement would bring in $60 million to $80 million in annual revenue alone. ASCS has other third party lenders that can add to its potential revenue. ASSC already achieved nearly $400,000 in revenue in less than one month of operations, so annual revenue is likely in the $6 million to $12 million range just from existing ZFOS operations and will only grow from there once ASSC recruits additional clients for its credit report services. ASFC likely tops out at around $4 million in annual revenue in the short term until it has been operating as a lender long enough to be able to take advantage of leverage, per Chinese government regulations.

There are several risks or roadblocks to the PKK investment theory that shareholders should be aware of, though they don't represent much of a threat at this moment. The most obvious risk would be managing the default rate. Loans that generate 17% in interest rates obviously don't come without risk. As some point in time, there will be businesses that go under, and some loans will not be collectible despite the best efforts of the Cubeler algorithm. The key is to keep this rate as low as possible.

So far, PKK has done a great job in managing its loans under ASFC as 94.8% of them are not overdue at all in terms of interest or principle repayments while only 1.9% of them are overdue by greater than 90 days. The company estimates a $181,000 allowance on $21.6 million in gross carrying amount of the loans, or a default rate of 0.8%.

Source: Q2 2019 financial statements

Whether that default rate remains as such during harder economic times or on much larger balances with third party lenders through ASCS remains to be seen. But at least it has some room for error, given the high interest rate it receives on ASFC loans.

The next risk would be a technical one related to the performance of Cubeler. All indications are that the platform is working as expected, given the amount of business, money and time that several Chinese business people in the small business credit solutions sector have given up in order to be a part of this solution. But one must always be cognizant of the risk that perhaps the algorithm isn't as robust as first thought, which could be the driver of a higher default rate. Or other issues arise such as too much downtime for the platform.

While PKK management has gone to great lengths to carefully structure the company so that earnings can leave China and return back to investors in the form of dividends when the time is right, until the day comes when a dividend is in the bank, there is no guarantee that management did everything correctly. However, PKK wouldn't be the first Chinese company to successfully pay a dividend under strict monitoring of currency outflows, so there is a template that already exists to do this correctly. PKK is not in uncharted territory here.

Finally, macro events such as the U.S.-China trade war and the political relationship between China and Canada weigh in as headwinds, but those may have more to do with perception rather than reality. However, perception can impact stock price as short-term noise.

While these risks are real, every penny stock has risks, and I don't think that PKK's risks are outrageous, especially when compared to its potential. I believe that PKK makes a compelling investment for risk-tolerant investors with a timeline of one to two years before requiring a big payoff. In an environment where tech companies routinely go years before achieving EBITDA positive results, this obscure Canadian listing managed to get to that level after just its fifth quarter of operations. That fact alone should spark interest for speculative investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKKFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Peak through the Canadian symbol PKK. I also own a private stake in Cubeler.