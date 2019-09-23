Mastercard's Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum

Call options on Mastercard are currently inexpensive, offering an opportunity to gain an elevated ROI on Mastercard.

The long-term stock price momentum remains justified by the recent growth rate of their earnings and intrinsic value.

Mastercard's (MA) stock price has been rising strongly throughout 2019, continuing its long upward trend move. We believe this uptrend is justified by the recent quarterly earnings the company has achieved (especially the growth in card count) and the current forward P/E ratio of 30 reflects the future growth prospects of this credit card company.

As the long-term uptrend of Mastercard continues its way upward, we do get opportunities from time to time to purchase stock options of this company at a discount, as we will see in this article. We will close our review of Mastercard with a trade proposal investors that traders can use directly to benefit from Mastecard's growth.

Recent performance

In the past weeks of August, the stock price of Mastercard has finally broken through the resistance price level of $280. In the beginning of August the stock price was still dropping as low as the $255, in line with the general stock market index. Worries about the US-China trade war created a volatility spike in asset prices, pushing their levels down sharply.

Source: finviz.com

Comparing the stock price of Mastercard with that of the major stock market index (SPY), we can see Mastercard moved in tango with the market: the decline started on 5 August and the stock rebound together with the index in the following days. By 9 September the stock price of Mastercard declined strongly compared with the S&P 500 index:

Source: stockcharts.com

When we compare the long-term stock performance of Mastercard, we can see the stock has strongly outperformed the major stock market index over the last 10 years. An investment in Mastercard delivered a 1,900% return on investment while the index returned (only) 300%:

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance started early in 2009, and the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. In the last three years, Mastercard outperformed the stock market every year:

Source: stockcharts.com

One share of Mastercard costs $271 today, bringing the total market capitalization value to $250 billion (the 18th-largest market cap, right after AT&T (T) and before Verizon (V)).

When we compare the stock price performance of Mastercard with its main competitors (the credit card majors), we can see Mastercard has outperformed them all in the previous three years:

Source: stockcharts.com

Most people will know the main product of Mastercard, the commonly used credit cards, but few people are aware of the business model behind their earnings and the impressive stock price return this stock has delivered to its shareholders. In this article, we will have a look at their fundamentals and see whether they justify the momentum in the stock price. We will then present a trading idea to benefit from this stock in which we will focus on the risk/reward ratio.

Fundamentals of Mastercard

The revenue of Mastercard came in last quarter at is currently $4.11 billion for Q2 of 2019. This means a year-over-year growth of 12.2%, quite impressive for a stock whose revenue has been growing at double-digit rates for years. Growth in revenues has been consistent, quarter after quarter throughout the last 10 years, with accelerating growth in the most recent years.

Source: created by author, with data from stockrow.com

A similar growth can be seen in their book value per share and the yearly ROIC and ROE rates.

Source: created by the author with data from stockrow.com

Mastercard generates revenue by the fees it charges to its issuers and acquirers for delivering services (e.g. domestic payment transactions, fees from international transactions, clearing services, offering network connectivity). These fees are mainly determined on a total transaction volume basis. The volume of these transactions has been growing steadily, as electronic payments are on the rise (the shift from paper to plastic). During the second quarter of 2019, the growth continued its momentum:

Source: Mastercard's corporate website

While the growth in the most recent quarter is solid, these business results are mostly an extension of their long-term success story. While more and more payments are digitalizing, the total number of credit card transactions increases strongly. As Mastercard shares a duopoly with Visa on this market, we can expect their revenues to continue their growth as long as the digitalization goes on.

Trade review and new trade opportunity: Mastercard call options

In my article of 12 May 2019 earlier this year on Mastercard, I described why I thought an investment in Mastercard makes sense and how to construct a trade with a improved risk/return profile. In the period since the trade proposal was made, Mastercard has reached a high price of $300, with the call option appreciating as well.

Since the recent price decline, as of 9 September 2019, this price appreciation of the call options has evaporated. This makes sense as the underlying stock price has declined sharply on a short timeframe and the expiration date of the options has come closer to date. When we look at the historical price performance of MA we can see these short-term price corrections have occurred on a recurring basis, after which the stock price rebounded again and the option premium rose consequently.

In the table below we gave an overview of the historical dates on which the stock price of Mastercard declined over 2% in one day and the stock price performance following in the next 3 months and 2 months:

Source: created by the author with data from Yahoo

As you can see from the table above, MA's stock price tends to rebound strongly after price declines. This is in line with the long-term upward price chart of Mastercard we have placed in the beginning of this article.

For this reason we would advise to purchase call options on Mastercard's common stock, when these price declines occur. This will allow the purchaser to enter in the long-term trend of the stock, often at a favorable price entry point.

In conclusion

Mastercard has seen its stock price rising strongly in the previous years, systematically beating the S&P 500 stock index and its main competitors. This can be explained by the company's strong fundamentals and the ongoing digitalization of payment transactions. We expect this outperformance to continue in the future with a rising MA stock price.

Investors who believe in Mastercard can buy common stock at $271 or purchase call options. We prefer the latter alternative, mainly because the implied volatility is this low. Call options are not expensive at these anticipated volatility levels, and investors can use this fact to make an investment in Mastercard. This will improve the risk reward ratio as the required investment in call options is much lower compared to buying 100 common stocks of Mastercard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.