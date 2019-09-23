Estee Lauder: A Quality Leader In Beauty But Valuation Stretched

23% of net sales come from travel retail channel and could be subject to geopolitical risks.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported a strong set of results for 4Q19 and a robust outlook for FY2020 despite recent political unrest in Hong Kong which is a major aviation hub for its travel retail channel. The stock has outperformed in the last year with a YTD return of about 50% and thus may be subject to profit taking.

Net sales increased 11% yoy in local currency; led by skincare growth

4Q19 skincare net sales grew 18% in local currency as the Estée Lauder and La Mer brands continued to record strong increases globally. Estée Lauder sales were driven by the success of its hero franchises, namely Advanced Night Repair, Nutritious, Perfectionist and Micro Essence, which benefited from the launch of "Micro Essence with Sakura Ferment" in Asia. La Mer sales were helped by the relaunch of the concentrate and garnered increased awareness through its global Blue Heart campaign supporting clean oceans.

Net sales in makeup grew 8% in local currency, bolstered by strong demand in Asia and travel retail. Many brands contributed to growth, particularly Tom Ford Beauty, M·A·C and Too Faced.

Operating margin increased 60bps excluding AS606 effects

4Q19 Operating income grew 10% to $321mn with non-GAAP operating margin of 8.9%. If we exclude the effects of AS606, then operating income in fact grew 17% and margin expanded 60bps.

Margin improvement was mainly helped by better operating expenses, which as a percentage of sales improved 240 basis points, or 50 basis points excluding the impact of the new accounting standard. Increases in digital advertising, social media and influencer outreach to support new initiatives were more than offset by savings in selling and store operations.

Asia Pacific and travel retail exhibiting strong growth

Net sales generated from Asia Pacific grew 23% yoy in 4Q19 in local currency, helped by double digit growth in almost all categories in China. Digital advertising campaigns were well received in China. Also, in the other larger regions, Hong Kong rose double digits and both Japan and Korea rose mid-single digits.

EMEA sales grew favorably at 20% yoy. New travel theme collections were particularly popular and travel retail channel now makes up about 23% of total sales, compared to about 18% from a year ago.

Online retail accounts for about 15% of total sales and is growing rapidly due to strong digital marketing which is roughly 75% of marketing investments.

North America net sales declined 5% yoy because of increased competition and slowing beauty sales overall in the industry, and ailing department store business. The group is a market leader in make-up beauty in the U.S. and its brand Clinique is most exposed to this segment. Therefore, sales for Clinique has been somewhat soft.

Guidance remains upbeat

FY2020 net sales guided to be 7-8% growth, ahead of 6-8% long-term growth target. 1Q20 net sales growth is expected to be 9-10% in constant currency even in light of the geopolitical tensions around the world. I believe the market found comfort in this.

They are also targeting to deliver productivity savings of 2.0-2.5% of sales including benefits from Leading Beauty Forward and its ongoing cost-containment efforts. These savings will allow the flexibility to make more investment in digital marketing and advertising to support innovation, develop new consumers and drive brand awareness as they expand their developing brands into new markets and explore prominently in emerging markets outside of China.

Risks associated with Hong Kong

According to management, Hong Kong makes up of about 4% of total sales and they have been through similar events before in 2014 so they have been making adjustments to mitigate negative effects. They believe tourists may shop elsewhere so they focus on other markets instead, like Macau where they haven't seen declines yet. In addition, they believe locals continue to shop out of necessity, and relative to 2014, they have a bigger local footprint.

My take on this is that it's more of a "wait and see" kind of situation. Through local reports, Hong Kong retail has been suffering and Swire properties is the first landlord to offer tenancy relief. Discretionary spending is likely to get hit the hardest but with a possible recession looming before the end of the year for Hong Kong, it's likely broad consumer sentiment will be dampened.

Premium valuation deserved but at risk

Estee Lauder trades at 31.5x forward earnings compared to its 2-year mean of 29x while it trades at 23.6x forward EBIT vs. 21.6x average. By both metrics, they are above 1 standard deviation premium. I think the company's 7-8% forward sales growth rate can be met reasonably and with increasing operating leverage, EPS is set to grow about 12% yoy according to consensus estimates.

The stock also appears solidly bid amidst geopolitical risks possibly due to its quality brand portfolio and ability to mitigate some geopolitical risks. Relatively speaking, not many global retailers can say the same so this speaks to the excellence of their execution.

Still, I believe this is quality name to be placed into a watchlist and to be added to when the price is more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.