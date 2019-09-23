Opera: Set For A 39% Upside

Regardless, I expect Opera's valuation to expand and stabilize around the $2 billion market cap in the near-term.

Given the uncertainty and susceptibility to macro headwinds in emerging markets, I will be careful to use a lofty valuation multiple to value this play.

Opera's FinTech business is vulnerable to regulators, competition, and the disposable income of consumers in its operating countries.

Opera (OPRA) is currently diversifying its business away from core advertising (search + ads) into payments and microlending by targeting the booming youth demographics in Africa and Asia. While Opera's valuation will continue to benefit from the Opera ad business in the near term (fueled by Opera News @ 150 million MAU), the risk involved in running a FinTech business in Africa will make it difficult for Opera to command a lofty valuation premium like its SaaS counterparts. As a result, I'll be more comfortable with a multiple expansion into the $2 billion market cap range after which I expect valuation to cool off and stabilize.

For a business to succeed in Africa, it needs to align its incentives with some of the basic cultural values of the average African. Africans love taking risks, and they believe in miracles. Africans also love free things. They love it fast and with ease.

These qualities of the typical African run in parallel with the proliferation of FinTechs in sub-Saharan Africa. The reality that you can get a microloan with no collateral or guarantor is sweet music to the ears of the average African youth. While savings and investment products have enjoyed their fair share of digital success, no FinTech niche quite captures the potential of what a digital bank can achieve like the lending space.

A lot of Africans can now afford smartphones, and the cost of internet access has been trending down over the years. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, these FinTechs are able to build a risk scorecard for every loan applicant with little need for paperwork or collateral.

As a result, a lot of FinTechs have successfully raised funds to cater to the financial needs of consumers in Africa.

Branch, a Silicon Valley-based startup, has recorded over ten million app downloads since it entered the Nigeria and Kenya market. It has over 1.2 million users in Nigeria alone, and it has disbursed loans worth over $24 million since it launched in Nigeria two years ago.

According to Premium Times:

Branch has seen unprecedented global growth, now operating in Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico and India. Users in these countries have downloaded the app over 5 million times. Also, Branch has now processed over 14 million loans worth over $350 million across these countries. Thanks to its sterling records, Branch has received over $250 million investments since 2015. Most recently in April 2019, the company announced a $170 million funding.

Paylater, another FinTech in Nigeria, which has since rebranded to Carbon, recorded annual revenue of $10 million according to its most recent annual report.

Carbon offers a broad array of financial solutions, including payments, investment products, credit reports, and business banking services.

Most recently, Carbon secured a $5 million debt facility to bolster its loan book and transform into a full-service digital bank.

These FinTech startups are also focusing on the rising unbanked population of internet users in emerging markets to provide fast and convenient financial services to customers that will have been passed on by traditional banks which are more strict with their KYC and lending requirements.

These trends have attracted Opera, which launched its FinTech solution in Kenya last year. OKash, its FinTech product, has disbursed nearly a million loans driving an annual revenue run rate exceeding $25 million.

These FinTechs are disrupting traditional banks. In response, these banks are rapidly innovating by releasing their FinTech products to preserve market share. They are also slashing interest rates on loans while raising rates for fixed deposit and mutual fund investors.

The average millennial and generation X demographic doesn't like the idea of walking into a bank to start with. Though they have little purchasing power or savings to move the needle on a traditional bank's deposit book, if left to bud, these millennials will grow into adults with significant earning power and business assets the magnitude of which cannot be overlooked.

It is these upwardly mobile millennials that Opera is targeting with OKash. Typically, the average loan ticket size is small to reduce repayment risk. In the near term, Opera is going to run OKash at less than break even. Unlike other competitors, Opera can acquire customers at little to no marketing fee by targeting users via its Opera Ads network.

Opera needs to innovate fast as the FinTech landscape is facing more regulations from central banks in Africa. It is not unusual to encounter huge licensing fees and deposit requirements as part of the unexpected regulatory hoops to set up shop in an African country.

While first-movers have escaped some of these roadblocks, late entrants won't have the freedom their competitors enjoy. Given the moves from commercial banks and the proliferation of new entrants, Opera has to accelerate its go-to-market timeline if it intends to win the FinTech space in more African countries.

Valuation

Given the decelerating growth of its search business, Opera is focusing on other bets to accelerate growth. Globally, Opera's search business continues to lose market share as Opera (2%) continues to lose market share to other browsers. In Africa, the Opera browser (11.6% market share) is still strong. Going forward, I expect Opera's market share in Africa to follow the global trend.

While Opera's ad business is good for brand advertisers, small and medium businesses which obsess over ROAS will be forced to stick with Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (FB), thereby allocating little revenue to Opera. However, in the first few months of its launch, I project a lot of brands trying out the Opera platform. This will drive a lot of ad revenue in the coming quarters. Advertisers love diversifying their lead generation platform to avoid being dependent on any single platform.

On the FinTech end, Opera will continue to grow via its microlending platform in Kenya and India, though its loan loss rate is increasing. The short average loan tenor will help Opera improve its scorecards to target users with superior credit scores.

These near-term catalysts are going to drive its 40% forward revenue growth projection. Though, the mix-shift into microlending means margins will be pressured as the FinTech initiatives become a bigger portion of revenue. At a meager market cap of $1.45 billion, P/S of 7, and positive net cash position, Opera has more room to rally.

On its balance sheet, Opera carries no debt. It has cash and short-term investments of $151 million to fund its operations. Accounts receivables have ballooned to $66 million due to its growing loan business.

It's also interesting to know that Opera is a profitable business with a gross margin of 63% and a net income margin of 14%. It has a positive return on equity of 4.2% and return on assets of $2.2%.

Management is guiding for revenue of $270-$290 million, up from $230-$240 million. Assuming 2019 revenue falls in the midpoint of guidance at $280 million, this gives a price to sales ratio of 4.7. This is cheap given that growth will easily surpass the $300 million mark next year.

Risks

Opera's search business depends on the continuation of its partnership with Google and Yandex, which drive 44% and 10% of its search revenue as of Q1 '18. Given the global declining volume of traffic from the Opera browser, this will continue to give Google more advantage when Opera is renegotiating.

Also, its loan business faces a huge default risk from customers in emerging markets. Microloans are known to carry huge APR. There is already a note about the huge mobile loan default rate in Kenya. It's tough to get millions of loan customers to generate the +30% premium required to fulfill the average loan repayment.

Other risks include its complex corporate structure and its Chinese ownership.

Conclusion

I expect Opera's growth initiatives to continue to drive market cap expansion. Though, I think its FinTech initiatives in Africa will take a long time to break even. Regardless, Opera is investing in viable growth initiatives, and I think it's worth the risk. As a result, I will be rating Opera a BUY as I expect the combined tailwind from the MAU growth on Opera News, OKash, Opay, and search advertising to drive the stock past the $2 billion market cap.

