Zscaler: Buy This Name Before The SaaS Correction Is Over

After having lost almost half of its valuation, ZS seems to be giving investors an opportunity to buy the dip.

The market seems to be taking the facts at face value and may be overreacting to the information.

The company saw another strong quarter, with solid top-line growth and appealing profitability margins. Unfortunately, the market didn’t like the outlook for the new fiscal year.

Zscaler is down almost 50% from its July high, even after beating estimates on revenue and EPS in its latest earnings report.

Zscaler (ZS) is down almost 50% from its July 2019 high, even after beating estimates on revenue and EPS, according to its fiscal Q4 2019 earnings report, released in September 10.

Fundamentally, the company is pretty much the same as it was in July. The revenue and deferred revenue kept rising above 50% over the previous 12 months, the gross margin is above 80%, the net retention rate is at 118% and growing, and the customers continue to come in at a nice pace.

But the market is probably concerned with factors such as a weaker-than-expected fiscal 2020 outlook, a stronger threat from Palo Alto (PANW), a supposed peer-lagging revenue growth, increased competition among its channel partners, and macro concerns from longer deal execution with the largest customers.

Moreover, the market sentiment on the SaaS space is not positive, and other related stocks have been declining in recent weeks.

After having lost almost half of its valuation, ZS seems to be giving investors an opportunity to buy the dip.

(Q4 2019 Company Presentation)

A Strong Quarter and A Remarkable Fiscal Year

(Note: You may keep this section, if you already know the story).

The company saw another strong quarter, with solid top-line growth and appealing profitability margins. Unfortunately, the market didn’t like the outlook for the new fiscal year.

The revenue for the quarter was $86.1 million, a growth of 53% Y/Y. Investors may not appreciate that ZS failed to keep the growth rate as high as that of the previous quarters, when it was between 59% and 65%. But I see this performance more like a return to historical growth rates, considering that it is closer to the CAGR seen during the 2015-2018 period. Also, the management mentioned on the earnings call that Q4 2018 revenue was sweetened by non-recurring $1.4 million from a government customer. Without this additional revenue, this quarter’s growth would be 57%.

Deferred revenue also grew by 53% Y/Y to $251.2 million, and calculated billings grew by 32% Y/Y to $125.8 million. The growth in billings seems worrying, but the strong growth in deferred revenue suggests that the growth in billings must be rather cyclical. As long as ZS is able to hold a strong growth in deferred revenue, a slower growth in billings shouldn’t be a major concern.

The gross profit grew by 54% Y/Y to $68.8 million, representing a gross margin of 80%. The change in gross margin was flat Y/Y. Since ZS has reported 80% gross margins for fiscal 2019 and 2018, the margin should stay this way for the quarters to come.

It is promising to see the company generating a non-GAAP operating income of $7.9 million (GAAP -$7.9 million) for the quarter, while in Q4 2018 it incurred in a loss of $2.4 million (GAAP -$7.9 million). The non-GAAP operating margin was 9% vs. -4% Y/Y. With this increase in the non-GAAP operating margin of 13 points, the net income margin rose 13 points as well, from -2.5% a year ago to 10.5% this quarter (non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $9.1 million vs. -$1.4 million Y/Y).

The cash flow from operations was $17.8 million (21% margin) vs. $14.7 million (26% margin) Y/Y, while free cash flow was positive at $7.6 million (9% margin) vs. $11.9 million (21% margin) Y/Y.

On a full-year basis, the revenue was $303 million, up 59%, and the gross profit was $243 million (80% margin), up 60%. The non-GAAP operating income was $25 million (8% margin) vs. -$15 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $30 million (10% margin) vs. -$14 million in the previous year. Cash flow from operations was $58 million (19% margin) vs. $17.3 million in 2018, while free cash flow was $29.3 million (10% margin) vs. $2.1 million a year ago.

ZS continues to get the most from its user base, with a net retention rate of 118%, up from 117% in fiscal 2018, and 115% in fiscal 2017. While growing the number of customers from +3,250 to +3,900 during the year (20% growth).

Investors should have in mind that this has been an outstanding fiscal year for ZS. I use two metrics that in some way measure the efficiency of the company to demonstrate it: revenue growth, and sales and marketing expenses’ efficiency.

The S&M efficiency is calculated by dividing the difference in revenue of two periods (consecutive years, or the same quarter of consecutive years) by the amount of S&M expenses of the earlier period. In other words, it measures how many dollars of new revenue the company earns for every dollar spent on sales and marketing.

The averages for these metrics between 2015 and 2018 are 52.5% and 81.4%, respectively. Given this, the revenue growth was 59% (6.5 points up), and the S&M efficiency was 97% (15.6 points higher). The revenue growth tends to deviate from the mean, but not this much. While the S&M efficiency tends to be stable, performing quite close to its mean, which makes it the most impressive of these metrics.

The driver of this outperformance was the strong growth experienced by deferred revenue and calculated billings in 2018 of 70% and 65%, respectively, which were also astounding to ZS standards.

The point of me telling you that 2019 was an outperforming fiscal year for ZS is to ready your mind for a “seemingly weaker” fiscal 2020. From this point, it is very difficult for ZS to achieve +50% revenue growth during fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2019 is a very tough comp.

By saying this, I don’t mean that the growth in billings or deferred revenue should be lower as well; that would be something to worry about. If ZS keeps deferred revenue growth above 50% in fiscal 2020, forget about any sluggish revenue or billings growth, everything would be right.

A Conservative Guidance As Usual

Moving on, the guidance for fiscal 2020 seems lower than expected and is regarded as the main cause of the 20% sell-off of the earnings date. The revenue for the full year is expected to grow between 30% and 34% to a minimum of $395 million and a maximum of $405 million. Calculated billings are expected to fall between $490 million and $500 million, implying a growth between 26% and 28%.

What I think the market didn’t like the most from the guidance was the decreased profitability, which is expected to come between $13 and $18 million in non-GAAP operating income and between $0.12 and $0.15 in non-GAAP EPS. Both figures are lower than the $30.3 million in non-GAAP operating income and the $0.22 in non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2019.

Management expects to raise S&M expenses for fiscal 2020 and has already hired a CRO to lead its salesforce. So the lower profitability makes sense. Keep in mind that it may drive higher revenue growth in the future.

This guidance represents significant deceleration in the three most important growth metrics of ZS:

(Data from Company Filings)

I believe that the market expects the company to outperform its guidance, as it has done in previous periods. With this in mind, the 20% sell-off should be an overreaction from the market.

I think that investors are taking a conservative guidance too seriously. It is true that there are some competition and macroeconomic concerns, as management mentioned on the earnings call. But I don’t see any of these priced in the guidance. In fact, this year’s outlook is not too different than that of a year ago (on a growth basis Y/Y).

If you check the numbers from Q4 2018, you will see that fiscal 2019 revenue was expected to average $255 million. Thus, the current guidance represents a growth of 57% from the previous one. On the other side, the market didn’t sell the stock a year ago, when the management expected a lower revenue growth of 34% (down from 51% in 2018) and deeper losses than the previous year.

Also, this guidance would imply a significant deterioration in the S&M efficiency ratio, which I already discussed, and the execution of deferred revenue. The table below summarizes the performance of these ratios during recent years:

Ratio 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E S&M Efficiency 83% 80% 81% 97% 57% Revenue/Previous Deferred Revenue 161% 191% 197% 185% 159%

(Data from Company Filings)

If the management had said that it expects revenue to average $440 million (45% growth), I would buy it because the efficiency of S&M would be 81%. It doesn’t make sense that ZS had spent $170 million in S&M during fiscal 2019 to expect less than $100 million of new revenue in 2020 (lower than 2019’s ~$113 million).

Furthermore, the trend in the execution of deferred revenue has been quite strong in the 190% level. It was down in fiscal 2019 because the growth seen in deferred revenue during 2018 was a compelling 70%, an outlier performance for ZS's standards. As the deferred revenue during fiscal 2019 was 53% (more characteristic from ZS, and a good result by the way), the ratio should be higher in 2020 than in 2019.

By these metrics, I think that this fiscal year’s revenue should fall between $440 million and $490 million (45%-62% growth from fiscal 2019). You may think that I’m too optimistic, but ZS has experienced aid from non-recurring government customers’ business, and the trend might continue.

Is The Market Overreacting?

As I said in the prior section, the market may have overreacted to the management guidance for fiscal 2020, but what about other concerns?

Back to August 19, OTR Global downgraded ZS from mixed to negative, with a -8.5% price reaction from the stock. The analyst mentioned that ZS's growth seems to be below that of the security market, and the competition among ZS channel partners is increasing.

Then in September 5, we saw some trash talk from the management of PANW in its quarterly earnings call, citing that it had displaced ZS and other peers at two large customers in the US and Europe.

Finally, in September 11, a few security firms cut their price targets on ZS due to the weak EPS guidance and competition concerns.

So, the market is supposedly concerned with a weak guidance, lower-than-average growth, and competitive threats. But, should it be? Let’s see!

I don’t agree with the part where ZS is lagging the competition on growth matters. Look at the following table with a comparison of the rates of revenue growth featured by competitors:

Company Revenue Growth Zscaler 59% Palo Alto Networks 29% Fortinet (FTNT) 20% FireEye (FEYE) 7% Juniper Networks (JNPR) 7% Cisco Systems (CSCO) 5% Check Point Software (CHKP) 4% F5 Networks (FFIV) 4% Forcepoint 4% Symantec (SYMC) 2% Pulse Secure N/A

(ZS latest 10-K filing and Macrotrends)

The only companies of this group that can hold a candle to ZS are FTNT and PANW, but none of them perform half the growth of ZS. You may think that this list omits other fast-growing cybersecurity players such as Proofpoint (PFPT), Okta (OKTA), CyberArk (CYBR), Carbonite (CARB), Qualys (QLYS), Akamai (AKAM), and Splunk (SPLK), but these companies are growing revenues at 15-35% (except for OKTA with 50%). My point is that ZS is growing faster than its peer group, and the company is healthy enough to keep the lead.

On the competitive side, I think that ZS is quite exposed to channel partner competition (it generates 96% of its revenue from its partners), hence at least, there is a risk to consider. Also, the comments from PANW shouldn’t be taken at face value. Think about this, what could be the impact on retention or churn rates to ZS if it loses a Fortune 50 customer? Some points at least.

On the earnings call, the CEO mentioned that customer churn rate decreased Q/Q and Y/Y, and the dollar-based retention rate for the last 12 months was 118%, the same as in Q3. If ZS lost a large customer (or two as PANW suggested), neither the retention nor churn rates could perform like this. ZS is a relatively small player, and large customers tend to have a significant impact on revenue growth (either up or down).

As I see it, PANW may have won two large deals to ZS, FTNT, and SYMC. No big deal! Why the management of PANW didn’t mention the times ZS has won a deal from PANW? Some organizations will arbitrarily favor one provider over the rest, and the best product in the market may not satisfy certain customers, inducing the latter to switch providers in the blink of an eye.

Valuation

After having lost almost half of its value, the stock is in interesting territory, offering some upside potential. Also, with the negative sentiment on SaaS stocks, it may fall even further.

Since ZS's direct competitors are not good comps, I will match it against other SaaS stocks growing revenues at similar rates. On the following table, I compare ZS with Anaplan (PLAN), Elastic (ESTC), Okta and Smartsheet (SMAR):

Company ZS PLAN ESTC OKTA SMAR TTM Revenue $303M $292M $305M $487M $220M Revenue Growth 59% 47% 63% 51% 55% Net Retention Rate 118% 121% 130% 118% 134% S&M Efficiency 97% 65% 130% 58% 91% Gross Margin 80% 72% 71% 72% 81% Rule of 40 69% 33% 53% 54% 47% EV/Revenues (Fwd) 15.57x 18.51x 16.39x 21.56x 16.04x

(Data from SEC Filings and Companies’ Presentations)

As you can see, ZS is trading at a lower valuation multiple than other stocks in its growth cohort. But it gets more interesting; ZS was the leader of this group on valuation until August. See the chart below for more details:

(YCharts)

As history tends to repeat itself, it wouldn’t take long for ZS to regain its lead. Considering that it has been trading at a higher sales multiple than OKTA, the stock could rise to more than $70, with a minimum 38% possible growth.

Although I see a chance to go up, there is also some room to fall further. ZS looks undervalued to some of its peers, but the SaaS market as a whole seems to be overvalued, and it looks like it is falling to correction territory. And when I say correction, I mean that I hope it is only a correction, and not the beginning of a bear market on this space. So there is significant risk on this name.

Takeaway

After having lost almost half of its value, ZS seems to be giving investors the chance to buy the dip, before it heads higher again. The fundamentals continue to be strong, with revenue for the last 12 months and deferred revenue growing 59% and 53%, respectively, while the gross margin staying flat at 80%.

The outlook for the new fiscal year wasn’t well digested by the market, although it is normal for SaaS companies to guide conservatively. Also, the market is concerned by competitive threats. I believe that there is some degree of overreaction, and the stock should head higher soon.

ZS seems to be undervalued relative to some stocks of its growth cohort, and the comparison suggests that the price could rise at least 38% to $70.

As other SaaS stocks, ZS has a high valuation and could trade in line with the broader SaaS market, which is in a precarious situation. So the stock is quite risky.

I would recommend to wait for the price to go sidelines, or stop decreasing, before opening a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short QLYS.