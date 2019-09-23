bluebird bio: Market Fails To React To Impressive Data On Lenti-D Gene Therapy For CALD

Unfortunately, the market didn't respond to the data, and the share price continues to hover slightly above the $100 mark.

On September 18th, bluebird bio (BLUE) announced updated results from their Lenti-D gene therapy studies for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) patients. The Phase II/III Starbeam study "ALD-102" is measuring the safety and efficacy of Lenti-D in boys aged 17 and under that suffer from CALD. The company also provided fresh data from their ongoing ALD-103 study of allo-HSCT in boys aged 17 and under with CALD. The follow-up data displays that 88% of treated patients in the Starbeam study did not have any major functional disabilities (MFDs) at two years, and this continued to up to five years. CALD is an awful genetic disorder that can lead to a severe loss of neurological function and potentially premature death. As a BLUE investor, I was encouraged to see that 88% of the patients were free of MFDs and were still alive after five years. The Street, on the other hand, wasn't very impressed with the numbers or was too busy dealing with the broader market. Why the weak response? Is Lenti-D not worth an investment?

I will provide some background on cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and why investors should keep an eye on the Lenti-D program. In addition, I intend to review the released data and what is next for Lenti-D program. Finally, I reveal my strategy for managing my BLUE position as bluebird approaches some of the major catalysts.

Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy

Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is an X-linked metabolic disorder that is estimated to affect only 1 in 21,000 male newborns in the world (Figure 1). ALD is triggered by mutations in the ABCD1gene that affects the production of adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP) which causes very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) to accumulate in the adrenal cortex, the brain, and spinal cord (Figure 2).

Figure 1: CALD Overview (Source: BLUE)

Roughly 35-40% of boys with ALD will escalate to CALD, which is hallmarked by the breakdown of myelin in nerve cells. Sadly, CALD symptoms transpire in early childhood and develop quickly. This condition impairs neurologic function and will eventually lead to death.

Figure 2: CALD Lenti-D vs Untreated (Source: BLUE)

At the moment, the only therapeutic choice for CALD is allo-HSCT, which can cause graft failure and/or GvHD. These risks increase if the patient does not receive an HLA-matched sibling donor for the HSCT transplant.

Lenti-D Overview

bluebird is developing their Lenti-D product candidate as an autologous treatment of CALD to provide the efficacy seen with allogeneic HSCT but without Graft vs. Host Disease (GvHD). bluebird uses an ex vivo insertion of the functional version of the gene and is delivered with a lentiviral vector into the patient's own HSCs. Essentially, Lenti-D operates using a child's own cells, removing the requirement for a donor as well as the known complications that come from donor cells. bluebird expects the treated HSCs to differentiate into other cell types, comprising of macrophages and cerebral microglia, which produce functional ALDP. bluebird trusts that the functional ALDP can stabilize the disease by averting additional cerebral inflammation and demyelination.

Lenti-D has been granted Orphan Drug status by the FDA and EMA for CALD. In addition, Lenti-D has the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation and the EMA's PRIME eligibility for CALD.

ALD-103

Allo-HSCT has been productively used to treat CALD, but it has some serious risks, counting graft failure, acute and chronic GvHD, and even death. In addition, the patient has their immune system suppressed post-transplant, which can lead to infections. Updated results from ALD-103 show that prompt treatment with allo-HSCT provides superior overall survival and MFD-free survival for patients with CALD. However, 23.5% of patients experienced acute GvHD and 27.6% of patients experienced chronic GvHD. Sadly, there was a 12.1% transplant-related mortality after one-year. To finish, the company reported a 21.6% overall rate of engraftment failure by two years in 8 of 37 patients.

The ALD-103 data shows that allo-HSCT seems to halt disease progression; however, there are some serious safety risks related to the transplant. I can't say HSCT is a gamble, but 21.6% failure rate and 12.1% treatment-related mortality do sound a bit risky. Of course, the numbers are worse if a patient decides to go untreated.

Lenti-D Starbeam Study

The Starbeam study's primary endpoint was the number of patients who are still alive, have not recorded MFDs at 24 months. Impressively, 88% of the patients hit that criteria and are alive and MFD-free in a long-term follow-up study. Only 3 of 32 treated patients did not meet the primary endpoint. Regrettably, two patients withdrew and one experienced rapid disease progression that resulted in death.

As for safety, there were no cases of acute or chronic GvHD following Lenti-D treatment. What is more, there were no reports of graft failure, cancer growths, or replication-competent lentivirus. In terms of adverse events, there was one case of BK-mediated viral cystitis and two cases of vomiting.

The Starbeam data is very inspiring because there is evidence that therapy is able to save the lives of patients with CALD, yet, there is no reported graft-versus-host disease or graft failure. If approved, Lenti-D could make HSCT treatments obsolete in both safety and efficacy.

What is Next for Lenti-D and bluebird?

bluebird intends to initiate their Phase III ALD-104 study to allow contact ensuing the conclusion of the Starbeam study and to appraise the appropriateness of myeloablative conditioning using busulfan and fludarabine with Lenti-D. In addition, bluebird is leading a long-term follow-up study "LTF-304" for patients who have taken part in Lenti-D studies for CALD.

bluebird believes that they may be able to seek FDA and EMA approval for Lenti-D in CALD on the foundation of the Starbeam study and ALD-103 observational study. bluebird was looking to submit a regulatory filing for Lenti-D in 2019; however, I have not heard of any updates or confirmations about an exact date. In fact, the company doesn't list a filing for Lenti-D on their year-end list of events (Figure 3):

Figure 3: BLUE End of Year Events (Source: BLUE)

What is more, the company has Lenti-D's potential approval in 2021, so it looks as if the company's previous expectations were a bit off.

Nevertheless, the company has several major milestones scheduled to be passed by year-end. This includes the initiation of the rolling BLA submission for ZYNTEGLO and ide-cel update in multiple myeloma. Looking into 2020, we should see ZYNTEGLO start to record revenue in Europe and FDA approvals for LentiGlobin TDT and ide-cel (Figure 4).

Figure 4: BLUE 2022 Checklist (Source: BLUE)

Looking at the events and milestones above, I would say bluebird has the potential to have numerous sources revenue in the next several years. As the company's pipeline candidates begin to secure marketing approval, we should see a concomitant increase in revenue (Figure 5).

Figure 5: BLUE Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, BLUE's forward price-to-sales is extremely high; however, that multiple drops sequentially and could be in line with the sector's median by 2023 (Figure 5). By that time, Lenti-D should be approved and contributing to those impressive revenue figures.

Charts

The end of August sell-off appears to coincide with Sarepta's (SRPT) CRL for their DMD gene therapy product. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 6), we can see BLUE had strong sell-off in the days following August 19th… the day Sarepta announced their CRL from the FDA. bluebird is a gene therapy company, so it was an easy target for shorts to pull it down along with the rest of the gene therapy players.

Figure 6: BLUE Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

The share price did find some support under $100m and was able to break above the $103 S/R line. I was expecting the stock to retest the $114 area, but the overall market has thwarted any attempt to reacquire its previous trading range. As long as the share price can hold above the $103 line in the coming days and weeks, I suspect the higher-low will start to see a positive outlook in the charts technicals. On the other hand, if the share price falls below the $99 area, we could see a retest of the December lows and potentially reenter the downward channel.

Conclusion

bluebird bio is an inventive gene therapy company attempting to develop therapies for severe genetic diseases and oncology indications. bluebird is attempting to deploy their gene addition, cell therapy, and gene editing, across a range of disorders including sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia, and multiple myeloma (Figure 7).

Figure 7: BLUE Pipeline (Source: BLUE)

Lenti-D is attempting to cure CALD patients that are facing a possibly fatal illness with limited treatment options. The Phase II/III Starbeam study has shown patients impressive survival numbers up to five years out. In addition, the data shows that all boys treated with Lenti-D were free of MFDs and continue to be MFD-free. What is more, there were no reports of graft failure or treatment-associated mortality. These results should help support a Lenti-D filing and potential approval. Hopefully, the young boys who have CALD will have a viable treatment option for this shattering condition.

What's My Plan? The lack of response to the Lent-D news combined with the Sarepta sell-off has provided me an opportunity to add to my starter position. I plan to develop a half-sized position in BLUE before the end of the year, just in time to take of advantage of bluebird's end of 2019 catalysts. I plan on holding this half-sized position through 2020 and will start to add to my position if the company is able to record revenues in line with the estimates in figure 5.

