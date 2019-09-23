Monster Beverage Continues Proving Doubters Wrong

Introduction

My thesis is that Monster Beverage (MNST) is still traveling on an incredible journey. Line extensions have been extremely effective for growth in the U.S., and Monster has tremendous opportunities with them internationally. Over the years short sellers have overestimated the importance of the lofty P/E ratio and underestimated the importance of growth. The actionable information is to look at more than just the P/E ratio when analyzing Monster.

We cite sources from before 2012 in which the name Hansen’s was used. In January 2012 it was announced that Hansen Natural Corp. would be called called Monster Beverage Corp. moving forward.

I believe it is no coincidence that Monster has enjoyed prodigious returns as leaders have been eating their own cooking. The April 2019 DEF 14A filing shows that Chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks has close to 50 million shares. Vice-Chairman, President and CFO Hilton Schlosberg isn’t far behind him. Putting these shares in context, the 2Q19 10-Q filing shows 544,879,342 shares outstanding as of July 29, 2019. A November 2005 Los Angeles Times article says a group led by CEO Sacks and President Schlosberg bought Hansen’s for $14.6 million in 1992. It goes on to say that the group of insiders led by CEO Sacks and President Schlosberg owned 25.6% of the stock per a 2005 proxy.

CEO Sacks and President Schlosberg have consistently held large ownership positions over the years as the company has thrived. Today the equity market cap is more than $30 billion, which is over 2,000 times the $14.6 million 1992 price! Folks with enough luck, skill and patience to invest in the early days and hold on over the years are sure to be ebullient. There were periods when shares consolidated through buybacks and there have been other times when dilution occurred. On the buyback side, the 2Q19 balance sheet shows $4.7 billion in treasury shares. Regarding dilution, my understanding of the August 2014 Coca-Cola (KO) deal is that existing shareholders only owned 5/6th the percentage they originally held after the deal was done.

The 2018 10-K shows that 410.9 million 192-ounce equivalent cases were sold during the year. Expressing this in terms of large 16 ounce cans, that is 4.9 billion large drinks for the year or 13.5 million large drinks per day. These numbers are impressive on their own merits but they are jaw-dropping when we consider that the 2018 employment numbers are just 2,354 full-time employees and 3,142 total employees. One reason the number of employees is relatively low is because Monster outsources the manufacturing process to third party bottlers and contract packers.

The Financial Crisis began in 2007 and it can give us insight as to what Monster shareholders might see during the next recession. In the 3Q08 earnings call, CEO Sacks noted that the energy drink category was one of the few sectors in the beverage industry to show year over year growth. He mentioned that impulse purchases from blue-collar workers visiting gas stations are crucial for energy drink companies and that customers were cutting back in this area. Despite these factors, he makes a point of saying that Monster grew in excess of the energy drink category during this time.

Perception And Sizing

On a global level, Monster is able to grow consistently because they offer things not available from Red Bull. Monster is seen as a more in-your-face, blue collar brand than Red Bull. Both brands are expensive but Monster gives consumers more ounces per dollar. Red Bull is commonly sold in cans that are small by U.S. standards at a little more than 8 ounces. In the U.S. market Monster is known for 16 ounce cans. Former Director Harold Taber Jr. discusses the way Monster added value in a talk at Biola’s Crowell School of Business by pointing out the way in which Pepsi (PEP) added value compared to Coca-Cola many years ago with their 12 ounce bottles that were the same price as the 6.5 ounce Coke bottles. The 2002 10-K filing describes the launch of 16 ounce Monster drinks:

In 2002, we launched a new lightly carbonated energy drink under the Monster(TM) brand name, in a 16-ounce can, which is almost double the size of our regular energy drinks in 8.3-ounce cans and the vast majority of competitive energy drinks currently on the market. Our Monster(TM) brand energy drink contains different types and levels of supplements than our Hansen's(R) energy drinks and is marketed through our full service distributor network.

Monster Sub-Brands

Line extensions are a large part of Monster’s growth strategy. In recent filings I haven’t found much about the relative unit volume and sales of Monster sub-brands but we do have a graphic from the January 2014 Investor Presentation. The main Monster Green brand has always been huge but Rehab, Ultras and Java are now a large part of sales:

Image Source: January 2014 Investor Presentation

We have an informative unit volume line extension chart from the January 2014 Investor Presentation that shows how sub-brands other than Monster Green have grown in importance over time. In February 2011 it doesn't show Zero Ultra [white], Ultra Blue, Ultra Red or Monster Rehab [yellow] but by November 2013 these sub-brands are considerable:

Image Source: January 2014 Investor Presentation

The Coca-Cola Deal

The 3Q14 earnings call talks about the transformative Coca-Cola deal, which gives Monster access to a world class distribution system:

In August 2014, Monster Beverage and The Coca-Cola Company entered into definitive agreements for a long-term strategic partnership that we believe will accelerate growth for Monster in the fast growing global energy drink category. Under the agreements, The Coca-Cola Company will acquire an approximate 16.7% ownership interest in Monster, following the issuance of shares to The Coca-Cola Company and will transfer ownership of its worldwide energy business to Monster, which in turn will transfer its non-energy business to the Coca-Cola Company.

The January 2015 Investor Presentation shows the energy brands that were acquired from Coca-Cola in the August 2014 deal. It is noteworthy that in 2013 the balance for these brands was 40% domestic sales and 60% international:

Image Source: January 2015 Investor Presentation

The Competitive Landscape

Competitors like Rockstar have tried to find a niche but the innovation continually comes from Red Bull and Monster. CEO Rodney Sacks answers a question about Rockstar losing distribution in the 4Q07 earnings call:

I'm not sure it's a question of loss of distribution, I think they lost some distributors on the East, I think Coke… consolidated decided to drop Rockstar, they have gone to an independent network there. I think that's a brand though has just slowed in and of itself. I think there has been a lot of push behind the brand, a lot of effort by CCE but we think that the brand is just slow, they have not done things that are original. They had really just done whatever we've done and copied us. So, we came out with Java Monster and they just followed us blindly with the exact... three products in similar color cans and just did the same thing. We think that their products aren't as good as ours and we think we'll beat them in the market on the products. But that's what really happened. And I think that the consumer is seeing that there isn't any originality coming from them and any innovation.

I think we have to be pragmatic when thinking about whether “copying” is a bad thing. Back in the day Monster copied Red Bull in a good way - they made a similar product but offered customers more value with the larger 16 ounce drinks. However, in this call it sounds like Rockstar sometimes just copies Monster blindly without a value added proposition for customers.

The 2Q13 earnings call discusses Red Bull and Monster being in control while smaller competitors see sales declining. CEO Sacks gives his thoughts on Red Bull and Monster driving the innovation:

If we look at some of the brands, even some of our SKUs are also slowing and they're being a little negative. I just think that the market is sort of dividing and you've got the major 2 brands that have got the major space. They seem to have the major variety. Red Bull has got some lift due to their new innovation there. They introduced 3 new SKUs, sort of flavor extensions. And so if you take their innovation and our innovation together, which has been the bulk of innovation in the category, I think that's sort of probably the main driver of the fact that it's those 2 brands that are driving the growth in the category.

U.S. Energy Drink Convenience Channel

The January 2014 Investor Presentation shows that about 3/4 of energy drinks sold in the U.S. are through the convenience store channel and Monster has been sensational in this area.

Looking at a slide from the December 2008 Investor Presentation, we see on the far left that in December 2003 Monster (in green) had less U.S. convenience channel unit share than competitors like Rockstar and Amp:

Image Source: December 2008 Investor Presentation

The January 2019 Investor Presentation shows that things have changed drastically with the unit share in the U.S. convenience channel:

Image Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Excluding the NOS and Full Throttle brands acquired from Coca-Cola, we see from the convenience store slides above that Monster brands went from less than 6.1% unit share to 39.1% while Rockstar was fairly flat going from a little over 7% to 8.8%. Meanwhile Red Bull fell from 49.3% to 29.3%.

U.S. Energy Drink Dollar Share

Monster has done an astounding job positioning themselves in the U.S. market over the years and much of this template can be used internationally. The December 2006 Investor Presentation shows that Monster had less than 25% of the U.S. energy drink dollar share at that time:

Image Source: December 2006 Investor Presentation

Fast forward to the January 2019 Investor Presentation and we see things have changed such that Monster has a 37.7% share if we exclude the NOS and Full Throttle brands which were acquired from Coca-Cola:

Image Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Financials

Monster has wonderful financials. Over the last nine years revenue has grown nicely and the gross profit margin has increased to about 60%. Return on invested capital has been excellent.

Risks And Concerns

I believe Monster will continue to grow at a rapid pace internationally despite safety questions, disagreements with Coca-Cola, sexual discrimination claims, and succession questions.

There is a narrative that energy drinks can be extremely dangerous given all the caffeine. The 3Q12 earnings call puts safety questions in perspective:

Monster energy drinks generally contain approximately 10mg of caffeine per ounce from all sources. By comparison, the leading brands of coffee house brewed coffee, for example Starbucks, contain on average in excess of 20mg of caffeine per ounce. In other words, a 16 ounce can of Monster Energy contains about half the caffeine of a 16 ounce cup of coffee-house brewed coffee. Even a 24 ounce can of Monster Energy, which contains about 240mg of caffeine from all sources, has about 30% less caffeine than an average medium sized 16 ounce cup of coffee-house brewed coffee.

Monster has been saying they are the energy play for Coca-Cola ever since the August 2014 deal. Coca-Cola sees things a little differently and an arbitration tribunal ruled against Monster per a Monster July 2019 8-K filing:

An arbitration tribunal of the American Arbitration Association has informed The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Beverage Corporation that the introduction and sale of Coca-Cola Energy is allowed under the terms of a contract between the companies. … Under the ruling, Coca-Cola can continue to sell and distribute Coca-Cola Energy, including in markets where it has already been launched. Coca-Cola is also free to launch the product in additional markets globally.

Monster is not unassailable; there are sexual discrimination claims in a March 2018 HuffPost article.

The April 2019 DEF 14A filing lists CEO Sacks as age 69, President Schlosberg as age 66 and Director Mark Hall as age 63. The April 2018 DEF 14A filing from last year shows that Director Hall resigned as Chief Marketing Officer of MEC in May 2017. Sooner or later, new leadership will be necessary and the new leaders will have big shoes to fill.

Future Outlook

Again, growth should continue internationally as Monster persists with line extensions. In a 2017 interview with CEO Sacks, it is noted that the U.S. only accounts for a third of the global energy drink market in terms of volume and revenue. Given Monster’s alignment with the Coca-Cola bottling system, CEO Sacks is asked about the opportunities ahead and he responds by noting that the European market is somewhat bifurcated with Red Bull on the high end and private labels on the low end. He explains that Monster plays in the premium brand area with Red Bull but that they give more value:

But again our challenge is now, by broadening it with different products and different types of flavors, we are bringing back, we think, a lot of the consumers to the premium sector. The lower value sectors are very simple, it's a Red Bull [substitute] and it tastes like it and that's all, so I think there is that opportunity.

CEO Sacks goes on to say that it isn’t as simple as taking the entire line that was built up over 10 to 12 years in the U.S. and then instantly having it overseas:

So you start off with two or three products in a country then you go in with the third, you introduce more and more. There is an enormous opportunity to improve not only the extent of our distribution and number of accounts we’re in but also the quality and depth of distribution.

CEO Sacks is asked what they’ll have to do well on the international side to maximize opportunities and he responds that working efficiently with the Coke bottlers is key:

You know I think probably the most important thing is for us to be able to get alignment with the Coke bottlers and the Coke company so that all of us actually understand how we divide up the category and how you allocate shelf space, cooler space of these sort of things because you know we are the Coke energy play.

In terms of measuring the range of expected growth for Monster, we can look through the Red Bull lens and think about the chances that Monster can eventually match them in international market share like they do with domestic market share. Another lens is the old Coca-Cola breakdown. At the time Coca-Cola sold their energy brands to Monster, they made 60% of those sales internationally and 40% domestically. The Red Bull company profile says that 2018 sales were 5.5 billion euros which converts to over $6 billion U.S. dollars at the time of this writing. Statista says that 2018 U.S. sales for Red Bull were about $1.07 billion. The Monster 2018 10-K shows sales of $3.8 billion and it says gross sales to customers outside the U.S. were only 31% of consolidated gross sales. In the not so distant future, I think Monster can easily pass $6 billion in global sales as their international revenue climbs.

Valuation

Trailing twelve months adjusted free cash flow [fcf] where stock based compensation is treated like cash is 2Q19 + FY18 - 2Q18. Looking at the 2Q19 10-Q filing and the 2018 10-K, this comes to [$455 mn - $31 mn - $21 mn] + [$1,162 mn - $57 mn + $4 mn - $62 mn] - [$501 mn - $28 mn + $4 mn - $35 mn]. Simplifying each period, we get $403 mn + $1,047 mn - $442 mn which comes to just over $1 billion.

This is what I get or enterprise value:

$31,799 mn Market cap [1]

$(888) mn Cash

$(358) mn Short-term investments

-----------------

$30,553 mn

[1] 544,879,342 shares of stock outstanding as of July 29, 2019 times the 9/18/2019 share price of $58.36 comes to $31,799 million.

The enterprise value is a little over 30 times adjusted fcf so the stock is not “statistically cheap.” I believe growth will continue to be substantial for years to come such that the price is not unreasonable.

The numbers above are fairly close to the key ratios that Monster shows:

Image Source: Monster Beverage key ratios

Closing Thoughts

Bear arguments often sound smarter than bull arguments and we’ve seen plenty of short sellers make intelligent sounding points about Monster over the years. There have been times when Monster lagged the S&P 500, but for the most part it has been amazing since 1992. There are easier ways to make money than to short a company like Monster. The actionable information here is to think twice before shorting high growth companies run by proven leaders who have considerable ownership stakes. I’m not saying everyone should rush out and go long on this company with a high P/E ratio, but shorting it has proven to be extremely dangerous.

I’ll be watching Monster closely in the coming years. If international growth prospects remain strong and the price is reasonable then I may add to my position.

