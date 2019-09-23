Microsoft: Don't Let The Buyback Or Dividend Increase Cloud Your Vision

The quarterly dividend grew to $.51 per share. The 10.9% increase represents a modest increase compared to the last 2 years.

A new $40 billion share repurchase authorization was just announced to replenish the old authorization that was down to $11.4 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced their regularly scheduled dividend increase and share repurchase authorization this week. Despite a slew of articles proclaiming new bullish or bearish insights from these actions, the primary takeaway is that Microsoft continues to exhibit best-in-class capital discipline, and the company continues to see future cash flow generation sufficient to grow their shareholder cash returns.

Three Decades And Still Evolving

Microsoft went public in March 1986 and I can still remember reading the first published draft prospectus. Their corporate history is remarkable. They were arguably the dominant force behind the shift to desktop computing which led to an impressive 15 years of growth. This chapter eventually ended resulting in a 10-year period of investor frustration while growth investors rotated out replaced with new investors seeking value and yield. A few years ago, the company entered into a new period of growth which still appears to have a multi-year runway.

Amy Hood was hired early in this transition period leading to her eventual promotion to CFO in May 2013. The stock increased over 400% during her stewardship and partnership with CEO Satya Nadella who led the company's digital transformation vision. Today Microsoft exhibits an exceptional blend of capital discipline and growth built upon the cloud, digital transformation and the internet of things.

Dividends

Though the Microsoft 1.5% dividend yield lags the S&P 500 yield of 1.9%, it is a compelling bond proxy considering the underlying capital appreciation story. The dividend growth is best viewed from a growth company lens. Microsoft purchased LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion. The dividend growth rate dropped from 12% (fiscal 2016) to 10% in 2017 and 2018 as they allocated free cash flow to fund it.

Github was acquired in October 2018 for $7.5 billion. Despite this use of funds, Microsoft was able to bump the dividend growth to 11% for 2019. Investors should recognize the long-term value of allocating cash generation to fund future growth. This is a total return stock and the growth in future cash flows is needed to fund future dividend increases. That is the primary reason why Microsoft is growing their dividend faster than the market.

Share Repurchases

Microsoft has not been repurchasing shares to improve earnings per share growth as can be seen in the following table:

In Millions FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Shares Outstanding 7,998 7,793 7,702 7,668 7,635 Pct decrease 2.6% 1.2% 0.4% 0.4%

Author table from SEC filings

Microsoft has always included equity in their employee compensation plans. They transitioned away from stock option grants to outright share awards several years ago. This continues to align employees to shareholders while minimizing dilution. They further improved their shareholder focus by implementing a program of buying back shares to fund their annual awards.

This is a very shareholder-friendly policy and is largely ignored by most authors attempting to comment on their corporate buyback program. Also missed is the fact that Microsoft fully absorbs stock compensation as a component of earnings. Investors that value earnings quality and cash flow generation should applaud their use of GAAP instead of non-GAAP earnings presentation.

Summary

Microsoft remains a compelling investment for anyone bullish on equity markets. Their blend of growth, capital discipline, yield and dividend growth has earned them a core position in any equity portfolio. The stock is expensive at 26x forward earnings but remains a compelling value relative to alternative equity investments in this interest rate environment.

Other cloud plays such as Salesforce (CRM) or Workday (WDAY) have lower-quality earnings based on non-GAAP earnings. Other large cap technology plays have more volatility driven by government investigations or China trade concerns. Other bond proxies don't have the growth or balance sheet to fund future dividend increases.

When you find an exceptional capital discipline steward, their capital allocation decisions provide a pretty solid tell on their internal forecasts. Amy Hood is one of the better stewards around. Microsoft is increasing their cloud capital expenditures which aligns with perceived future growth. Microsoft is continuing to buy back stock at levels consistent with recent history. Microsoft is increasing their dividend commitment which suggests increasing future free cash flow. Microsoft is truly an investment that is appropriate for all equity investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.