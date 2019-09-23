FedEx: The Deceleration Continues

FedEx (FDX) reported their fiscal Q1 2020 results last week, and the initial reaction should be of little surprise to investors. The company's growth rates have been decelerating for nearly a year now, and a miss on revenues from sluggish estimates is a recipe for further share price weakness. Forecasts for Q1 revenues were $17.3 billion, and FedEx came in 2% lower at $17.0 billion. From an earnings per share [EPS] standpoint, we also have the third quarter in a row of negative year-over-year growth. While value investors continue to clamor about buying below $170.00, I don't see any rush to buy FedEx stock. Earnings revisions continue to be negative, revenue growth rates are expected to decelerate again next quarter, and the stock remains in a bear market. The next crucial support level for FedEx sits at $128.00 if this current support at $151.00 breaks down on a weekly close. I see FedEx as an Avoid based on its weakening fundamentals and would be using 15% plus rallies to exit the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just two months ago I wrote on FedEx and discussed how the company was cheap for a reason. The company was seeing decelerating growth in both EPS and quarterly revenues and was one of the worst-performing S&P-100 (OEF) stocks of 2019. Typically, laggards continue to remain laggards, especially if there are no positive fundamental developments on the horizon. In FedEx's case, the company had the odds stacked against them going into this quarter, with revenue likely to decelerate from 3% to 2% unless they were able to beat massively on their numbers. The chart below from my article in early July shows what I was trying to convey in my article.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While some investors may argue that a deceleration from 3% growth in quarterly revenues down to 0% this quarter is not a big deal, it is a big deal when compared to the past two years. As the below chart and table I've built shows, FedEx has seen quarterly revenue growth erode from low double-digits to non-existent growth in the span of just 18 months. This is a significant headwind for earnings per share growth as it's near impossible to achieve sustainable earnings per share growth without help from the top-line. The below chart shows that not only have quarterly revenue growth rates fallen off a cliff, but the two-quarter average for revenue growth rates is tracking similarly. The two-quarter average (white line) for revenue growth is designed to smooth out any lumpy quarters and provide for a more precise idea of what the real trend in revenue growth is. Neither of these figures is trending higher, and two-quarter average revenue growth is expected to drop to 0% next quarter. FedEx's fiscal Q2 2020 revenue estimates are sitting at $17.9 billion, and this will translate to less than 1% growth vs. the fiscal Q2 2019 figure of $17.8 billion. This is not ideal for the company, as this shows that the deceleration in revenue growth is persisting.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at earnings per share growth below, we can see that FY-2020 earnings per share are expected to be down 5% year-over-year, and then make a new high for FY-2021 based on estimates. However, the deceleration in the growth is blatantly obviously below. FedEx went from growing annual earnings per share at high double-digit rates per year to a slowdown to 2% expected for FY-2019. The new high in FY-2021 at $16.24, with 10% growth is only coming after the first negative year-over-year growth in EPS in the past decade. For this reason, this double-digit bump in FY-2021 is much less impressive. Based on this, FedEx is nowhere near the same stock it was during 2014 through 2018 when it was a medium-growth large-cap. (Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the below charts, earnings estimates have been revised lower slightly based on this miss. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates have gone from $14.73 to $14.69, while FY-2021 estimates are down nearly 1% from $16.35 to $16.24. Just as positive earnings estimate revisions tend to lead to medium-term price appreciation as I pointed out in Barrick Gold (GOLD) in July, they can be a headwind when they are negative revisions as we see with FedEx. Based on the company's lowered guidance, it's likely these earnings revisions will track lower over the next couple of weeks.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Fedex's CEO Frederick Smith FedEx blamed the weak quarter on "a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty". While these points are true, the company was clearly too upbeat about the resolution of a trade war. One of the more issues contributing to revenue softness is Amazon's (AMZN) move from a partner of FedEx to a rival with its creation and expansion of its own delivery network. Amazon's Delivery Services Partners Program, discussed initially in Q2 of last year, allows entrepreneurs to run their own businesses fulfilling Amazon orders. FedEx discussed last quarter that that Amazon only accounted for 1.3% of its total revenue, and this would only be a minor issue that would correct itself in FY-2021. While this remains to be seen, this additional loss of revenue has come at a time when FedEx is seeing softness already.

(Source: Company Slide Deck)

Outside of the Amazon partnership loss, global trade disputes have affected manufacturing in Europe and Asia, and this has slowed shipping demand. As we can see from the company's slide deck above, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI is at multi-year lows. This is no help to the company as their China business has also been affected by Chinese exports to the U.S. declining every single month of 2019. Finally, industrial demand has been weak with inventory build and increased trade tensions. All these factors are contributing negatively during a period when FedEx was already coming up against tough comparisons from its 26% FY-2018 earnings growth.

On the positive side, the company is working on new initiatives and has launched Seven Day Service with FedEx Ground. FedEx Extra Hours should also differentiate them from some of their competitors as it allows them to take orders later in the day, and still have them delivered the next day. Finally, the company just announced a new strategic partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). This will help Dick's get product to their customers faster from their e-commerce business through ground commercial, home delivery, and express services.

While FedEx may have sandbagged their numbers a little this quarter after five consecutive misses, even a beat would still likely see a contraction in earnings growth for FY-2020. The fact that a continued deceleration in revenue growth accompanies this contraction in earnings is not ideal. With FedEx needing capital for their long-term vision of taking advantage of e-commerce growth and increasing facilities to gain share in the FedEx Ground oversized package network, lower costs is not an option. For this reason, earnings growth is likely to remain pressured for FY-2020 and FY-2021 as it's very difficult to grow earnings per share when revenues are flat, and costs to integrate new plans remain high. An escalation in the Trade War would have further negative ramifications for the stock.

Looking at the weekly chart below, we can see that FedEx broke down from its $227.00 - $274.00 base in 2018, and is now trying to build a new base for most of 2019 in the $160.00 - $198.00 range. This is the third test of the bottom of this base, and triple bottoms rarely hold. Usually, the more often a level gets tested, the more likely it is to see follow-through in that direction. A weekly close below $151.00 would increase the potential we may need to see a test of strong support at $128.00.

From a trend following perspective, the stock's 20-month moving average has rolled over, and we continue to see FedEx trading beneath its key moving averages. I would expect rallies to the upper half of this base to be sold into, barring a trade war resolution.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the S&P-500 (SPY) continues to hang out near its highs, FedEx remains a laggard and has been unable to reclaim its key moving averages. I pointed out in July that avoiding the stock was a good idea, and that it would be best to take advantage of sharp rallies of 15% to sell. I believe this is still the best course of action as the fundamentals remain weak, and the technical picture has deteriorated further. Many value investors continue to pound the table on FedEx, but a 1.7% yield is hardly enough to entice me to be paid to wait. I don't see any reason to go bottom-fishing here. The current P/E ratio of 11 is undoubtedly cheap, but the stock remains cheap for a reason. It is not unusual for companies with flat earnings growth and flat revenues to trade at single-digit P/E's as stocks rarely stop on fair valuation. Instead, they overshoot in both directions.

I see FedEx as an Avoid at this time, but value investors may get a lower risk entry closer to multi-year support at $128.00. For now, I see the reward to risk as closer to balanced at current levels, and I believe it's likely that 15-20% rallies will get sold into. We saw heavy institutional selling after earnings from $155.00 with the highest daily volume in five years, and this selling pressure likely will persist if the stock rallies back near $170.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.