Pinterest: The Only Way To Go Is Down

U.S. users, in particular, are seeing sluggish low-teens growth rates. U.S. users have far higher ARPUs than their international counterparts.

Pinterest's stock price has been propped up by its robust revenue growth, but deceleration may be in the very near future for the company.

Big-ticket IPOs this year have, so far, been a huge disappointment. Pinterest (PINS) - the social media company that lets users "pin" topics of interest onto their personal webpages - is no exception. After shooting up on its first day of trading, Pinterest has since traded sideways, failing to live up to the big expectations that accompany heavily hyped unicorns. And though Pinterest initially shot up after reporting Q2 results, shares have since decompressed further:

The question for investors now is: does Pinterest have room to grow, or is it stuck in a constant yo-yo cycle like fellow unicorn IPOs Uber (UBER) and Slack (WORK)? In my view, despite a recent ~20% dip, shares of Pinterest still have much further to fall. At the moment, investors' lingering enthusiasm in Pinterest owes to its astronomical revenue growth rates. In my view, however, Pinterest is headed for a steep deceleration - owing both to the normal deceleration that accompanies large scale, as well as the fact that Pinterest's growth thus far has been heavily supported by ad load - a thesis I put forth in my original article on the company, and one that's further substantiated by Pinterest's second-quarter results.

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Valuation still overflowing especially for a company that leans heavily into stock-based comp

For starters, Pinterest's valuation is already foamy, which is especially dangerous in a market that has shown aversion to highly-valued names and is already showing evidence of rotating toward more value-oriented names. We've seen huge valuations pop for Slack, Zscaler (ZS), and others; WeWork's IPO was tabled in part due to investors' valuation concerns. In my view, there's not much room for Pinterest to move higher.

At current share prices around $30, Pinterest has a market cap of $16.40 billion. After netting out the $1.85 billion of cash on Pinterest's balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $14.55 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Pinterest has generated $926.6 million in revenues. If we assume a 45% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months (driven by the limitations of ad load forcing a modest slowdown in growth in FY20), we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. This puts Pinterest's current valuation at 10.9x EV/forward estimated revenues.

While there are certainly far more expensive companies in the tech sector, Pinterest's revenue base relies almost exclusively on advertisers and website traffic. For a social media company that may well be a temporary fad, and not a software company with steady subscription-based revenues, I'd be wary in buying in at too high a valuation.

Then there's also the matter of Pinterest's stock-based comp. Post-IPO, Pinterest's RSU grants to employees kicked in, which caused stock-based compensation expenses to skyrocket in Q2 to $1.13 billion. Total GAAP expenses in Q2 were 547% of revenues:

Though the timing of Pinterest's IPO certainly caused an unusual one-time spike in Q2 that is unlikely to be repeated in future quarters, this still illustrates that Pinterest, similar to many other tech unicorns, relies heavily on stock-based comp to pay its employees. Though these companies' focus on reporting pro forma results may obscure and diminish the impacts of stock-based comp, investors are subject to large dilution in this stock - another detractor that makes Pinterests's high valuation even more unappealing.

User growth still lagging heavily behind sales growth

Valuation aside, Pinterest has made little progress toward correcting what I believe to be the stock's biggest risk: growth deceleration due to limits on ad load. The following charts help to cement this point:

Revenues grew 62% y/y, while user growth was only half that at 30% y/y. MAU growth is only a small factor in Pinterest's overall revenue growth - in calling out its largest growth drivers, Pinterest's shareholder letter notes:

We continue to grow our revenue from both new and existing advertisers, and we accelerated growth of active advertisers to the highest rate in over two years. Product innovation also drove year-over-year revenue growth, in particular the adoption of optimized conversion objectives and new video ad formats [...] An increase in advertising demand from new and existing advertisers on our platform drove higher ARPU year-over-year in both the U.S. and internationally. This resulted in an increase year-over-year in the number of advertisements served as well as an increase in the price of advertisements, but the impact of the latter wasnotsignificant."

In its early days, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also achieved >80% y/y revenue growth in the same way - by peppering its webpages with advertisements. But this "ad load" has natural limits, as users will get turned off by pages that are too laden with advertisements. Pinterest's huge growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), which hit 41% y/y in Q2, will eventually be capped as the company slows down its ad load.

It's worth noting as well that U.S. MAU growth of 13% y/y is even more unbalanced against U.S. revenue growth of 55% y/y, relative to Pinterest's worldwide metrics. Pinterest's U.S. MAUs already cover more than one-quarter of the adult population, and at present, U.S. users account for >90% of Pinterest's overall revenues. Though Pinterest is driving MAU growth overseas, these international users are only generating small amounts of revenue. To put that into perspective, note that Pinterest's U.S. ARPU is $2.80, while international ARPU is only a sliver of that, at $0.11.

It's true that Pinterest achieved MAU growth acceleration in Q2 - however, the company faced an easy comp in 2Q18, due to a change in SEO algorithms that hampered user growth in the year-ago quarter. In response to an analyst question on the Q2 earnings call, CFO Todd Morgenfeld noted as follows:

In terms of the U.S. MAUs, we grew 13% year-over-year off of a pretty soft comp last year because of changes to the SEO algorithm and some of the identity and authentication partners that had changed the way that things operated. So, we were benefiting from that in Q2 from a year-over-year comparison perspective. But as you know, Q2 is our softest quarter from a user growth perspective sequentially. And so, we expected flattish seasonality from Q1 to Q2 and that's what we saw."

Over the long term, Pinterest's revenue growth will be limited by its ability to grow MAUs. If the social media landscape changes (as it almost certainly will) and Pinterest falls out of fashion, investors may be left holding an empty bag.

Key takeaways

I think of Pinterest's current >60% y/y revenue growth rates as "teaser rates" that will eventually crater as the company's U.S MAU growth retreats to the single digits, as it has been over the past several quarters. Pinterest is a company with limited differentiation and growth that's driven primarily by aggressive advertising.

Note as well that Pinterest's lock-up period will expire on October 15 - per the company's shareholder letter, 538 million shares will be released from lock-up agreements and become freely traceable. That represents virtually the entirety of Pinterest's market cap - and insiders and early employees who have been forced to hold onto their shares for years may be looking to cash out before the party ends, putting downward pressure on share prices.

None of this bodes well for Pinterest shares, so investors would be wise to steer clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.