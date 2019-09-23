Quantitative Monetization, The Silence Of The Lambs, And The Land Of The Black Gold

And that the Fed is “going to be assessing . the question of when it will be appropriate to resume the organic growth of our balance sheet”.

Introduction

The concept of the “midcycle adjustment” that was used by the Fed to explain the rate cut in July appears to be all but forgotten now when on Wednesday, September 18th, the Fed announced an additional 0.25 % reduction in the Fed-Funds-Rated (FFR). However, perhaps even more importantly (shockingly), Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also appears now to have unequivocally admitted that former Quantitative Easing (QE) by the Fed was (and is) permanent debt monetization and provided the additional guidance that the Fed is “going to be assessing ... the question of when it will be appropriate to resume the organic growth of [the Fed] balance sheet”!

The silence of the lambs in the press core at the Wednesday FOMC Press Conference was deafening in view of obvious new market and geopolitical developments. In particular, it was very perplexing that there were no significant questions regarding the unmasking of quantitative monetization (naked irreversible permanent debt monetization) as the outed Fed monetary tool de jour.

Furthermore, during the FOMC Press Conference Jerome Powell attempted to casually explain and downplay the surprise bank “liquidity crunch” that has emerged and caused overnight bank repo rates to skyrocket since Monday, Sept. 16th. Powell also quietly acknowledged that the Fed has launched “temporary” open-market-operations in order to force down overnight repo interest rates with the hope and intent to thereby enforce the Fed-mandated lower short-term interest rate peg.

Powel’s performance at the FOMC Conference raised many more serious questions than were answered.

Fed “midcycle adjustment” concept

On July 31, 2019, the FED reduced the FFR for the first time since the 2008 Great Recession. Powell at the July 31st FOMC Press Conference characterized the 0.25% rate cut “as essentially in the nature of a midcycle adjustment to policy” and suggested that it should not be construed by the public as a whole sale flip back to accommodative (easy money) monetary policy.

The concept of the “midcycle adjustment” now appears to be all but forgotten in view of the most recent Fed announcement on September 18th of an additional 0.25% rate reduction, which brought the FFR down to 1.75 from 2.00%. In view of the Fed’s own acknowledged favorable outlook for the U.S. economy, the recent additional rate cut seems to expand on the previously confirmed “insurance policy” narrative and once again confirms a more politically proactive Fed policy shift towards backstopping U.S. trade wars and expanding the Fed "put" to cover the global economy.

Quantitative Monetization & POMOs

By way of background, in my last SA article, I discussed “quantitative monetization” and explained that a formal pivot by the Fed to this type of monetary tool constitutes unauthorized and unconstitutional Fed (digital) printing of currency units (essentially public taxation) and spending the same to monetize government debt.

One of the reader comments to my article (see Salmo trutta comment) attempted to rebut my thesis by invoking strained and overreaching interpretations of the 1933 Amendment (Glass-Steagall Act) and the 1977 Amendment to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. The indicated interpretations do not seem to be supported by adequate facts, and I disagree with the analysis for the following reasons:

First, Section 8 of the 1933 Banking Act (Glass-Steagall Act) amended the 1913 Federal Reserve Act by inserting “Section 12” (now numbered in the Federal Reserve Act as “Section 12A. Federal Open Market Committee”) that provided for creation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and included, specifically, paragraph Section 12(C) (at page 7 of the linked PDF file for the 1933 Banking Act) which states:

It seems farfetched (I think) to suggest that the statutory language “accommodating commerce and business ... with regard to ... the general credit situation in the country” is an actual delegation of authority by Congress to the FOMC/Fed to monetize government debt. There is no legislative authority or otherwise that allows one to link “accommodating commerce and business” to permanently and irreversibly monetizing government debt. In any case, even if the provision could be construed reasonably to have the intent to delegate such authority to the Fed, then the provision would probably be found to be an unconstitutional delegation by Congress of the power to tax and spend (as I explained in my previous SA article).

Second, the 1977 Reform Act further amended the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 by explicitly directing the Federal Reserve to “maintain long run growth of the monetary and credit aggregates commensurate with the economy’s long run potential to increase production, so as to promote the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.”

The phrase “monetary and credit aggregates” denotes (I think) a binary concept related to money supply linked to the fractional reserve banking system. It is via the fractional reserve banking system that savings placed on deposit with a bank can be loaned out while retaining a fractional reserve, thereby creating both credit aggregates and additional money aggregates in the system.

The idea that the 1977 Act somehow implicitly authorizes the Fed to irreversibly grow monetary aggregates by simply digitally printing currency and spending the same to monetize government debt (to create credit aggregates that permanently reside on the Fed balance sheet) is illogical in my view and an unreasonable attempt to read into the statute and find something that is not there. Again, in any case, Congress does not have the authority under the U.S. Constitution to delegate the fundamental power to tax and spend.

Just because some pundits, professors and politicians do not understand and/or do not want to understand legal principles of delegated and constitutional authority does not confer a legal right to the Fed to monetize debt or render the same economically advisable. The deployment of open quantitative monetization is perhaps evidence that the U.S. is entering or has entered a post-constitutional era, whereby the U.S. Constitution has been relegated to window-dressing for covering up and preventing the public from perceiving the existence of an unconstitutional financially repressive authoritarian statist regime before it presents as a “too-big-to-fail” humanitarian dilemma.

It is noteworthy that former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on February 24, 2010 in testimony to Congress when questioned about debt monetization flatly stated that the Fed “is not going to monetize the debt”. Until recently, the idea that the Fed would engage in irreversible naked open “quantitative monetization” of government debt was an anathema to fundamental precepts of democratic free market capitalism.

The justification and acceptability for “quantitative easing” as an unconventional Fed monetary tool was (I think) that it was temporary and would be reversed. And that it was not digital money printing (permanent debasement of currency) and not government debt monetization by the Fed. It seems logical to presume that if Ben Bernanke believed there was a constitutional basis and legal delegated authority for the Fed to digitally print currency in order to monetize government debt, then he (or others) would have made such arguments explicitly and clearly – but he did not. But I have digressed.

POMOs or “permanent-open-market-operations” denote Fed open-market-operations whereby the FOMC uses Fed funds (digitally printed currency) to make outright purchases (or make outright sales) that contractually are unspecified as to the duration of time that the assets will be held on the Fed balance sheet (or unspecified as to timing/obligation to re-purchase the asset in the case of outright sales).

It is important to understand that the use of the word “permanent” in this context as an adjective to describe and categorize a Fed open-market-operation (transaction) conducted by the FOMC in no way imparts or confirms any legal statutory authority for the Fed to monetize government debt.

Some have suggested that the future Fed lexicon might use “POMOs” as the terminology to describe irreversible permanent quantitative monetization of government debt. My sense is that a newly defined “POMOs” is still too descriptive like “quantitative monetization”, and therefore the Fed will not want to adopt language that suggests permanent debt monetization. Also, without further refining the Fedspeak lexicon this would be confusing since POMOs would then denote two distinct and different concepts regarding open-market-operations. Also, Fed Governors might be concerned that this could be perceived as a deceptive non-statutory definitional switch that could backfire and draw undesirable attention to the Fed’s intention to monetize government debt in the future.

Temporary open-market-operations (TOMOs)

TOMOs or “temporary-open-market-operations” denote what the Fed refers to as "repos" (repurchase agreements) or reverse-repos (reverse repurchase agreements) whereby the FOMC via open-market-operations buys or sells, respectively, permitted securities wherein the agreements there are contractual timing/obligations for selling back or buying back the subject securities.

At the recent FOMC press conference, Powell used the term “temporary” in connection with describing the launch of open-market-operations to combat the surprise crisis in the overnight repo market and stated that “[t]hese temporary operations were effective in relieving funding pressures, and we expect the federal funds rate to move back into the target range”. In fact, the “temporary” operations have not had a durable effect, in view of the ongoing crisis in the overnight repo market throughout the rest of the week. Furthermore, the surprise launch of TOMOs has not been a “temporary” Fed initiative, and it appears contrary to Powell’s explanation and guidance on Wednesday. The crisis did not and has not stopped, particularly in view of the announcement on Friday morning, September 20th by the New York Federal Reserve that it intends to continue with purchasing assets in open-market-operations regarding overnight repos until mid-October.

So when Powelll provided guidance on Wednesday that the “funding pressures” in the money markets was related to “corporate tax payments and [settling] purchases of Treasury securities” and discussed and emphasized the former, the press core ate it up hook-line-and-sinker and dutifully reported the same. When in my view, the crisis is not temporary, is ongoing, and more likely due to surprise settlement of large bond purchases related to the news of the Saudi attack and the growing beating war drums for an attack on Iran. And completely contrary to Fed guidance, the funding pressures actually may have potentially grave implications for the economy or the stance of monetary policy.

Silence of the Lambs

In 2007, the crisis in the repo market and the shadow banking system exposed the instability when the risk on collateral assets increased unexpectedly due to the sharp decline in housing prices (see Shengxing Zhang, 2014). At that time, banks and ﬁnancial intermediaries reduced their repo exposure to each other and began hoarding liquidity which shot up interest rates (cost of cash) and the ability of entities to finance longer-term operations.

Question: is the emerging crisis that manifested on Monday, September 16th and persisted since in the U.S. overnight repo market a potential replay of the 2007 crisis, except that now risk on collateral assets has increased because of the September 14th (Saturday) attack on the Aramco oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia that caused oil prices to spike and perhaps caused inflation fears and/or generally risk-off sentiment arising from a perceived escalating danger of significant and durable oil supply and price shocks to the global economy?

Why was the press core at the Wednesday, September 18th FOMC Press Conference silent regarding drawing the obvious link between the Saudi attack, spiking oil prices, concern about potential imminent war with Iran and the coincident emergent crisis in overnight repo market? Why did the press core fail to challenge the Fed's proposed narrative regarding surprise higher cash demand from end-of-fiscal year tax payments to the Treasury?

Similarly, the press core dropped the ball and failed to question and probe into the meaning and implications of the Powell guidance that the Fed is “going to be assessing ... the question of when it will be appropriate to resume the organic growth of [the Fed] balance sheet”. Or raise the question of whether the Fed is proposing and/or considering naked quantitative monetization of government debt as a monetary tool? Or challenge the Fed's credibility on what it means by “temporary” in view of the Fed's track record regarding persistent long run asymmetric monetary policy that ultimately has given us lower-for-longer interest rates and an irreversible inflated Fed balance sheet that now can only be considered to be debt monetization to fund government spending and borrowing?

The death’s-head hawkmoth – monetary tool

The Fed quantitative monetization tool is metaphorically like the death's-head hawkmoth that was previously the economic larvae known as "quantitative easing".

The poster-board for the 1991 dark neonoir psychological thriller movie titled “Silence of the Lambs” features the face of a young woman with a death’s-head hawkmoth over her lips (see picture below).

The death’s-head hawkmoth gets it name in part from the human-like skull shape that is a distinguishing feature on the back of the thorax (Wikipedia). The moth (presumably) also gets its name from the fact that it has the ability to produce a high-pitched chirp when irritated. The death’s-head hawk moth is known to raid beehives to steal honey. The moth is able to surreptitiously expropriate value created by the bees by mimicking the scent of the bees.

The quantitative monetization tool used by central banks also surreptitiously expropriates value from a host social-economic system. Quantitative monetization creates digital fiat currency units from nothing that are then used by central bankers to monetize government debt, thereby secretly taking value by debasing the currency and transferring the expropriated value to other consumers that did not produce it (work for it). The ability of quantitative monetization to take and transfer produced value is due to the fact that new digitally printed currency units created from nothing are indistinguishable from currency units already in the money supply that represent real claims on wealth.

I will leave it up to SA readers to investigate as appropriate the meaning of the title of the indicated film and symbolism in the corresponding movie poster, and draw their own conclusions regarding potential additional metaphorical parallels (if any) to the current fiat monetary system.

The Land of the Black Gold

Ever since the 1971 Nixon “Gold Shock” whereby President Nixon “temporarily” closed the gold window at the Treasury Department for international convertibility of U.S. dollars (USDs) for physical gold, the U.S. has been dependent on “black gold”, i.e. oil produced in the Middle East for backing demand for USDs and USD-denominated debt. What became known as the “petro-dollar” fiat currency system replaced the USD-gold standard sound-money system, as it became apparent that the Nixon “Gold Shock” of going off the gold standard was going to be permanent and irreversible.

Synthetic demand for USDs was essentially promoted and enforced via an agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in 1974 to price all sales of Saudi (and later OPEC) oil exports in USDs and recycle those USDs into U.S. debt instruments (i.e. U.S. Treasury Bills/Bonds). The birth of the petro-dollar was instrumental in perpetuating the USD as the unchallenged (and unchallengeable) global reserve currency.

There is a potential (largely unspoken) link between the recent attack on Aramco oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia that has spiked global oil prices and the surprise bank liquidity crunch in the overnight repo market that started on Monday, September 16th. The blaming of Iran and promotion of immediate military action against Iran in the absence of conclusive evidence and serious open questions about the nature, origin and execution of the attack is telling.

It is important to note that China is a significant importer of Saudi oil and many have speculated that China at some point will compel Saudi Arabia to price Saudi oil exports to China in Yuan (Chinese currency) – which would significantly reduce the demand for USDs and USD-denominated debt (see for example CNBC news report of Oct. 17, 2017). Also it was recently reported on September 9, 2019 that China and Iran have entered into a long-term oil purchase agreement, that allows China to price Iranian oil exports to China in Renminbi/Yuan – which would reduce the demand for USDs and USD-denominated debt.

Taken together, it can be seen that these most recent monetary and geopolitical developments are perhaps suggestive that the USD-based "petro-dollar" system may be fracturing. It remains to be seen whether a new significant conflict in the Middle East will erupt that disrupts the emergent “petro-yuan” system that appears to be putting pressure on the USD “petro-dollar” and the corresponding fiat monetary system upon which it is based.

One theory might be that military conflict (or the threat of military conflict) that induces a significant oil supply (or price) shock may be the trigger for collapsing the massively overleveraged global fiat currency system - sooner-than-later, so as to allow a reset that might either create a new global reserve currency or re-establish the USD in this position, whereby most of the burden of the reset is borne by other national and regional currencies and monetary systems. A collateral effect of a military conflict in the Middle East might also result in near-term political regime change in the U.S. and other countries and perhaps catalyze a shift generally to even more financially repressive authoritarian statist forms of government in the name of domestic public and national security.

Takeaways and investor actionable context

“Quantitative monetization” is the outed Fed monetary tool de jour that will probably drive Fed monetary policy in the future (regardless of what the Fed intends to call it), reflexively and irreversibly cannibalize the bond markets in order to monetize government debt and will concomitantly massively debase the USD currency. The crisis in the overnight repo market is linked to the Saudi attack. Contrary to recent Fed guidance from the FOMC press conference, the “cash crunch” in the overnight repo market is not contained, not temporary, and probably not significantly due to cash demand for corporate tax filings. The “silence of the lambs” in the mainstream media press core that covers the Fed is perplexing and investors that want to critically assess and anticipate Fed monetary policy may need to seek out alternative sources of news. The “land of the black gold” and unfolding and escalating conflicts there may set in motion the unwinding of the massively over leveraged global fiat currency system that will result in a currency reset that may (or may not) see the USD survive as the global reserve currency.

The updated investor actionable context is that it is increasingly more important to pivot investments (or continue to pivot) into gold and other assets in the precious metals (PM) complex as insurance and hedging against future stagflation (see my previous SA articles for discussion regarding stagflation, linked above and here).

Best of luck all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have investments in the precious metals complex.