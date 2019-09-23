Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues

Overview

There are a few reasons for investors to be more cautious following Carbonite (CARB)’s mixed results in its most recent Q2 earnings call in July. Carbonite beat the EPS estimates by $0.1 but missed on revenue estimates by $8.18 million. Furthermore, Carbonite also lowers its guidance for both Q3 and FY 2019. Shortly after its Q2 earnings call, Carbonite’s shares were down by 19.9%. It traded downside further to reach its all-time low of $12 per share before heading back to $15.48 in the second week of September. While the shares volatility and the bleak outlook for the full-year guidance may scare the investors enough already, we think that there are more severe headwinds ahead.

Major issues: management change, execution issue, lack of organic growth, and more.

First off, we feel that Carbonite’s misses on revenue in Q2 is a lesser issue. We have seen how Q2 has always been a challenging quarter for the company, given its consistent misses on Q2 revenue estimates in the last two years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

The magnitude of the miss was a bigger issue this time around. It appears that the margin of recent Q2 revenue miss was the largest among the other misses over the last two years.

Then, there was a question about organic growth. During the Q2 earnings call, we learned about Carbonite's organic growth being in the low-single-digit despite the 69% overall revenue growth YoY:

We detailed the execution challenges in our data protection business. And the outlook for our security business is largely unchanged from original expectations. As a result, on a combined basis, we expect organic growth for all of Carbonite to be in the low single-digit range. We feel that this is a very realistic growth rate for the near term with opportunities to build from these levels over time.

A sizable chunk of Carbonite’s Q2 $135 million revenue indeed comes from the acquired businesses. Without the revenue contribution from its recent Webroot M&A, for instance, Carbonite would end up with only $75.2 million of revenue in Q2, which the company admitted was below the expectation. The major culprit here was the underlying technology quality and the challenge in sales execution of its virtual server product, the Server Backup VM Edition:

Well, in the second quarter, we experienced challenges in our data protection business related to products and go-to-market effectiveness. Towards the end of the quarter, we determined that the virtual server edition of our server backup product was not at the level of quality that customers have come to expect from Carbonite.

The company withdrew the product from its marketplace in July 25th, which resulted in lower revenue guidance for the full year. Subsequently, its CEO, Mohamad S. Ali, resigned from the role following his differing view on the virtual server product. It appears that this will be an issue that carries on to the next few quarters. The worst part is that following the company’s decision to stop the sales activities for the virtual server product, investors filed a class-action lawsuit on September 16th due to the company’s misleading information about its underlying technology and its significance to the overall financial performance.

Financials

As per its Q2 earnings call revision, Carbonite will expect to end the FY 2019 with estimated GAAP revenue of $443.5 million to $448.5 million, which is lower than the prior guidance of $457 million to $471 million. Having ended the FY 2018 with $296.4 million, Carbonite’s estimated revenue range means it will expect to realize roughly 50% YoY revenue growth. Following Carbonite’s recent acquisitions of Mozy and DoubleTake in 2017 in addition to Webroot in 2019, the catch here is much of the overall growth does not come from Carbonite’s core data protection business:

We detailed the execution challenges in our data protection business. And the outlook for our security business is largely unchanged from original expectations. As a result, on a combined basis, we expect organic growth for all of Carbonite to be in the low single-digit range. We feel that this is a very realistic growth rate for the near term with opportunities to build from these levels over time.

(Source: stockrow)

With Webroot driving almost half of the revenue in FY 2019, Carbonite will bring its expected annual revenue growth rate up by over 26 PPS. Besides, the management also expects to deliver $30 million in cost synergies over four years from the acquisition. Despite the seemingly optimistic outlook on the M&A integration, the company’s debt level and its capacity to service the debt are concerning. To finance its $618.5 million Webroot M&A, the company took $550 million loan facility in February 2019.

(source: stockrow)

As a result, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio has increased significantly to over 2.5 in the next two quarters following the acquisition from 0.46 in December 2018. Further, in Q2, Carbonite’s G&A cost increased by 30.5% YoY due to the Webroot M&A integration cost to put downward pressure on its EBIT and EBITDA. All these factors eventually affect the company’s ability to service its debt. As we could see in the chart, Carbonite’s interest coverage ratio has remained in the negatives at both ends of Q1 and Q2 2019.

Valuation

On the valuation side, Carbonite appears cheaper in terms of TTM P/S relative to its peers which include LogMeIn (LOGM), Mimecast (MIME), and Upland Software (UPLD). The company whose TTM P/S ratio trades closer to Carbonite’s 1.47 would be LogMeIn, which has a TTM P/S of 2.84. Carbonite is also expected to achieve around a 35% forward revenue growth, which is much faster than LogMeIn's 9.71%. LogMeIn and Carbonite (through Webroot) share a similar exposure to the endpoint data protection market. However, there are a few reasons why LogMeIn deserves the premium valuation relative to Carbonite: 1) LogMeIn is a much larger company with far more established product lines than Carbonite. 2) LogMeIn has spent the majority of the last decade being a profitable business in terms of FCF, gross, and net income. 3) As we recently discussed, Carbonite's organic growth YoY has been in low-single-digit.

Among all of Carbonite's peers, Upland Software is the company most well-known for its M&A-oriented growth strategy. However, Upland Software's successful M&A track record seems to reward the stock with a premium valuation. Upland's TTM P/S is 4.15, which is higher than those of Carbonite and LogMeIn, while its YoY revenue growth is over 50%.

Pricing in all the factors, we prefer to stay on the sidelines until the company addresses the major challenges in its operations and proves that it can consistently succeed in its M&A executions.

Conclusion

In the Q2 earnings call, we learned that Carbonite is facing a significant headwind due to the major issues related to its sales execution, managerial change, a slowdown in organic growth, and a recent class-action lawsuit. Despite expecting to end the FY 2019 with lower GAAP revenue guidance in the range of $443.5 million to $448.5 million, Carbonite still offers an interesting over 50% YoY growth. The majority of the growth, however, has been inorganic. Overall, we lean towards the bearish side on the stock, though we may revise our position given an improved outlook in the next two quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.