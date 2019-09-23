VeriSign: An Overvalued Company With A Strong Moat

Investment thesis

Every company with an economic moat does not turn out to be a good investment. As much as the fundamentals of a company matter, the share price also matters. VeriSign (VRSN) is a company that has a strong economic moat but doesn’t turn out to be a good investment. The significant appreciation of share price over the last 5 years has pushed the stock into overvalued territory. Investors should wait for a better discount to invest in VeriSign.

(Source – Koyfin)

Company Profile

VeriSign is a leading provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, facilitating navigation in some of the world’s most recognized domain names. In addition to offering registration services for .com, .net and other top-level domains (TLDs), the company also operates two of the 13 global root servers, which form the backbone of the internet. The firm’s stock price has increased by over 30% in 2019.

VeriSign is a dominant almost monopolistic player in the domain name services (DNS) industry. The company has exclusive rights to manage the .com and .net registries, the first and fifth most popular top-level domains (TLDs), respectively. It is also the exclusive operator of .cc and .tv open domains. Therefore, its profits are protected from competition. This characteristic might be one of the reasons for Warren Buffet's investment in the firm. As of June 30, 2019, there were 354.7 million domain name registrations, including industry-specific and country-level domains. The .com and .net domains account for about 40% and 4% of the total domains, correspondingly. The .cc and .tv domains, on the other hand, form around 0.5% of the total domains. VeriSign currently manages around 158 million domains.

Industry analysis

In 2018, domain name registrations grew by 16.3 million, or 4.9% year-over-year to 348.7 million. The .com and .net registrations increased by 6.6 million over the period compared to 9.2 million for country-code domain (ccTLDs) registrations. The first half of 2019, on the other hand, witnessed 6 million new domain registrations. Growth in ccTLDs will likely outpace the generic top-level domain (gTLDs) growth, including .com and .net. The main driver of the growth in ccTLDs is increasing local content. In contrast, growth in the other TLDs largely reflects increasing global internet usage. The number of internet users grew by 7% in 2018, and 9% year-over-year in the first half ended June 30, 2019.

In 2009, ICANN, the U.S. domain names regulator, allowed the introduction of new generic domain names (gTLDs) to compete with .com and provide greater choice to internet users. Accordingly, various gTLDs have been introduced since then, including .online, .ltd, and, .web, but the new domain names have recorded low registrations and renewals because of the high brand awareness, network effect, and first move advantage associated with the .com domain name. However, .web is expected to pose significant competition to .com and .net domain systems in the future. As a result, VeriSign was keen to secure the management of this domain name when it was put to auction by ICANN. The company funded the bid of an affiliate and eventual winner, Nu Dot Co, to the tune of $135 million, which was 7 times the average auction price and 3 times the amount paid for any other domain name, including .com and .net. In 2018, one of the bidders, Afilias, challenged this award. A resolution of the matter that does not favor VeriSign could lower the firm’s revenues materially over the long term.

ICANN and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) have been the regulators of VeriSign operations over the years. However, this changed in 2016 when NTIA transferred its oversight role to ICANN. In the past, ICANN decisions have tended to favor VeriSign. For example, the organization had allowed VeriSign to increase domain registration fees by 7% annually in 4 out of 6 years for the period between 2012 and 2018, but the Department of Justice (DoJ) intervened and capped the fees at $7.85 per domain. The transfer of NTIA oversight roles to ICANN prevents such intervention by DoJ.

Growth Prospects

In the second-quarter earnings conference call, VeriSign confirmed that ICANN had uncapped .org price increases due to the rapid expansion of the domain system. The regulator had previously capped rate increases for the domain name at 10% annually. Since VeriSign does not operate the .org domain system, the cap removal has no direct benefits to the company. However, the company believes that the regulator may now be more flexible in future rate negotiations with the company. A 2018 amendment to the Cooperative Agreement, which governs .com domain name pricing, permitted the company to negotiate with ICANN for up to 7% annual rate increases for the period between 2018 and 2024. The amendment replaced the $7.85 rate cap imposed by the DoJ in 2012. Therefore, the company has an opportunity to earn more revenues by rate increases in the future.

Further, the firm obtained a patent in 2018 allowing it to extend its domain registration service to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The growth of connected devices is expected to create the need for registration of domains dedicated to specific devices. The patent allows VeriSign exclusive rights to extend the .com and .net domain systems to registrations of such domains. According to ICANN, the growth of IoT concept is expected to connect between 20-30 billion devices over the next decade, including toys, kitchen appliances, streetlights, environmental sensors, and self-managed networks of drones and robots. Other analysts predict 75-100 billion connected devices by 2025. Thus, IoT represents a huge market opportunity for the DNS industry.

As a sign of confidence in the company's prospects, the management has engaged in aggressive share repurchases in recent years. For example, the company bought $638.2 million worth of shares in 2018 against a net income of $528 million. Moody’s also expects the firm to use debt to fund more share repurchases. Typically, companies engage in share repurchases when the management believes that the firm’s stock is underpriced relative to growth prospects. Companies also use debt financing when they expect future cash flows to be higher. Therefore, the current share repurchases by the company and the expected use of debt to fund more repurchases are positive signals for the company’s growth and for investors as well.

(Source – Koyfin)

Financial Performance and Valuation

VeriSign’s expected revenue for 2019 is $1.238 billion, up from $1.215 billion in 2018. Recent rates of revenue growth have, however, been significantly lower than historical growth rates. For example, the firm’s revenue growth was 4.29% in 2018 and 2% in 2017 relative to 13.2% in 2012 and 10.41% in 2013. The slow growth rates mainly reflect the effect of the 2012 cap on price increases by the Department of Justice. Hence, the firm’s revenues are likely to start growing rapidly when the 2018 Amendment to the Cooperative Agreement becomes operational.

Revenue

(Source – Koyfin)

Due to the virtual monopoly over the .com and .net domain systems, the company has very high gross margins. For example, the firm’s gross margin was 83.4% in 2018, and 84.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The company has high operating margins as well. For instance, its non-GAAP operating margin for 2019 is expected to range between 67.5% and 68.5%. Although the pricing is controlled, it is still above what free-market rates would be. Industry reports indicate that competitors could offer the firm's domain services at between $1 and $2 per domain.

Gross margin

(Source – Koyfin)

VeriSign had a forward P/E ratio of 35.2 as of September 13, 2019, in comparison to 28.3 at the beginning of the year and a peak of 42 in July. In contrast, the sector average forward P/E is 23.34. The company's forward EPS is $5.2, which leads to a value per share of $121.37 based on the P/E ratio. Currently, the firm has a share price of $191.09. The share price looks overvalued by $69.72, or 36.49%, under the P/E multiple.

(Source – Koyfin)

The stock is also overvalued based on the EV/EBITDA ratio. At present, the firm’s EV/EBITDA is 27.7 compared to an industry average of 15.63. The company is expected to report an EBITDA of $837.96 million for 2019. Further, the firm had net debt of $561 million as of June 30, 2019. Therefore, its forecast enterprise value and equity value are $13.097 billion and $12.536 billion, respectively. Moreover, the company had 119.31 million shares outstanding on June 30, 2019. As a result, its value per share according to the EV/EBITDA multiple is $105.

EBITDA

Risks

A major risk facing the company is ICANN failing to renew its domain name contracts. If the firm fails to get the right to manage the .com extension, for example, it would lose over 90% of its revenues. However, this risk is currently low. The company has operated the .com and .net domain names for the past 20 years without any hitch. Thus, from the perspective of the U.S. government, the cost of failing to renew the contract for the firm is higher than the likely reward. Consequently, the company is expected to continue operating the .com and .net domains in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

VeriSign has an economic moat because of its agreements with ICANN for the management of .com and .net domain names and its record of operating the domains with no outage over the last 20 years. However, the company’s stock is currently overvalued from an earnings multiples perspective and EV/EBITDA perspective.

