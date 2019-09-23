With No Meaningful Inflation, The Fed May Well Be Able To Engineer A 'Soft Landing'

In the past, where inflation has not spiked vs. recent history, the Fed has been able to react to a slowdown by lowering rates without a recession ensuing.

Introduction

One important reason to think that the current slowdown will not go all the way to an actual recession is that there is no reason for the Fed to fear inflation at present levels. In other words, over the past 50 years, recessions have happened when the Fed had to retain "high" interest rates to combat inflation - and that just isn't the case now.

Total and core inflation tend to revolve around a common center of gravity

Let me start with an observation about "core" inflation (minus food and energy, but mainly really gas prices) vs. total inflation. These have a tendency to revolve around a "common center of gravity," just like the earth-moon system or, better yet, the Sun-Jupiter system (because in the latter case, the center of gravity is a point in space outside of the surface of the Sun). Here's Mark Thoma about 10 years ago making the point, with citation.

Basically, energy prices feed into overall inflation with about a 12-month lag. But overall prices also tend to lead "core" inflation prices with a 24- to 36-month lag also.

Here's the comparison of overall (blue) vs. core (red) inflation in the inflationary 1960s and 1970s:

You can see how gas prices led core inflation. Here's the same comparison since 1983:

It's easy to see the blue line leading the red line. But after a period, e.g., above the red line, the blue line tends to drop beneath it for a while. In other words, even though gas prices lead "core" prices, total prices including gas prices tend to revolve around "core" prices with a lag as well. Think of the Sun and Jupiter revolving around their common point of gravity close to, but not within, the surface of the Sun.

Lack of a spike in inflation has in the past allowed the Fed to engineer a "soft landing"

Now let's look at the Fed funds rate (right scale, purple in the graphs below) compared with the "core" inflation rate since 1981. In the graphs below, I've subtracted 2.5% from "core inflation" (red, left scale) (I'll show you why in a moment). The Fed was able to engineer a number of "soft landings" in the 1980s and 1990s:

So long as "core" inflation did not get too high relative to recent history, the Fed was able - in 1984, 1994, and 1996 - to lower interest rates after having raised them, without inflation getting out of control, and without a recession. Since 1996, the "magic number" for "core" inflation has been about 2.5% (hence why I subtracted that in the above graphs).

Now let's look at the recent history of "core" and overall inflation:

Even though "core" inflation is slightly higher than it has been at any earlier time in this expansion, note that it is following the relative spike in total inflation that we saw in 2018. Total inflation, however, is now subdued again - which tells us that "core" inflation should not get much higher.

Conclusion

This means that the Fed has room to cut rates without worrying about inflation, and may well be able to engineer a "soft landing," so long as, of course, the economy is otherwise left to its own devices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.