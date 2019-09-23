'Drill Baby Drill' Or A Closer Look At US Onshore Drilling Productivity

Falling DUCs shows that US E&Ps are focusing more on completion than drilling, which should benefit cash-flows.

Going into Q3 earnings, traders want to be overweight Permian basin exposed names and underweight Marcellus/Utica exposed names.

Based on EIA drilling data year to date, wells completed are up 10.5% on an aggregate basis. The drilled but uncompleted (DUCs) backlog is falling.

The Drilling Productivity Report produced from the EIA uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil and natural gas wells to provide estimated changes in oil and natural gas production for seven key regions. The report can be found here.

This month (September 2019) I have focused on the drilling, completion and drilled but uncompleted "DUC" data. I have combined Haynesville and Eagleford into one region.

This monthly data is useful to track the following companies which have a regional focus:

Permian E&Ps: Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), and Parsley Energy (PE)

Bakken E&P: Continental Resources (CLR)

Marcellus/Utica E&Ps: Antero Resources (AR), EQT Corp (EQT), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Range Resources (RRC).

All regions

The first thing to note that 2019 has seen more wells completed in each month compared to last year. Year to date, wells completed are up 10.5% on an aggregate basis.

Over the longer term, between 2014 until around the start of this year, drilling was outpacing well completion, resulting in a growing number of wells drilled but uncompleted, or DUCs. The change in the level of DUCs each month is simply the previous month's DUC level plus wells drilled minus wells completed. In recent months we have seen more wells completed than wells drilled and hence the DUC level has been falling off.

From and E&P investor's point of view, the main thing we want to see is growing wells completed, as a completed well can start producing. A newly completed well has a higher production rate than an older well.

Regional breakdown

The Permian basin is the most important region with 37% of all wells completed from the first eight months of the year. I combine Haynesville and Eagleford so that we can split the view from Texas roughly speaking Permian and Non-Permian. Based on industry convention I call Appalachia "Marcellus/Utica" and Niobrara "Rocky Mountain". Funny how the EIA doesn't follow industry convention, but oh well!

Most importantly we can see the year to date year on year comparison and the results are very positive. All regions have been growing wells completed steadily. This is due to the industry becoming more mature in 2019, focusing on production and cash flow generation, rather than just land grabs and accumulating DUCs. Anadarko has seen the best growth year over year of 14.9% growth in wells completed. The slowest growing region was Marcellus/Utica at just 3.8% growth. At the aggregate onshore level, we see a 10.5% growth year to date year over year (2019 ytd vs 2018 for the same January to August period).

Q3 momentum

For investors focused on production growth then, who are happy to trade in and out of names, we might want to be underweight the Marcellus/Utica players listed above, especially as recent performance has under-performed corresponding months last year.

We have seen that in recent months the Permian basin has shown strong growth year on year on a monthly basis compared to the same time last year. Therefore momentum investors and traders may want to overweight Permian basin exposed stocks going into Q3 earnings season.

But because of the strong growth across the board, ETFs such as SPDR Energy (XLE), SPDR Oil & Gas E&P (XOP) or the SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services (XES) seem attractive, especially given the tailwind to crude oil prices at the moment.

As the DUC levels fall, investors focused on the Equipment and Services providers will want to focus on names that are are more focused towards well completion and production services "down hole" such as Core Laboratories (CLB), rather than the pure drillers.

Wells completed

Haynesville and Eagleford has seen a 14% increase year to date year on year.

Permian has seen a 8% increase year to date year on year, but strong performance in July and August vs 2018.

Marcellus/Utica has seen a 4% increase year to date year on year.

Anadarko has seen a 15% increase year on year year to date.

Bakken has seen a 11% increase year to date year on year.

The Rocky Mountain region has seen a 13% increase year to date year on year.

It's important to remember the following note from the EIA:

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) provides a month-ahead projection of oil production for seven of the most significant U.S. tight oil and shale gas formations. It analyzes these formations as regions and includes all counties that have some portion of each tight oil formation as well as conventional resources. To derive a projection for each region, the DPR methodology uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs, estimated per-rig drilling productivity, and changes in production from existing oil wells. Because tight and conventional oil production occurring in the DPR regions is a subset of total U.S. crude oil production, aggregated values from the DPR will be lower than those in the Petroleum Supply Monthly or Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XOP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.