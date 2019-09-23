Why Denny's Stock's Price Run May Be Slowing

Introduction

Denny's Corporation (DENN) is a breakfast chain with over 1,700 restaurants at the end of Q2 2019. The company has been transitioning to a franchise business model for some time. As of the end of Q2, 2019 the company owned 170 restaurants, while franchisees owned 1569 restaurants.

Source: Denny's Website

While the company is putting up decent numbers the stock price has been crushing it. Denny's stock is up 125% over the last three years compared to a 40% gain in the S&P500 and a negative 8% return for Dine Brands (DIN) (owners of IHOP) shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, the stock may be getting ahead of itself. The company has little room for expansion domestically where the brand is the strongest, and the valuation is beginning to creep higher above peers. While I don't think the stock is a short, I would encourage investors to consider if Denny's is the best use of their capital at the current valuation. Here are a couple main reasons investors may want to reconsider investing in Denny's.

Relative Valuation and Forward EPS Estimates

Comparing Denny's to its peers illustrates that the stock is trading at the highest valuation. The two multiples I've used below are TTM EV to EBITDA and P/E ratios. As for comparing Denny's to peers, I chose 3 companies. Dine Brands remains Denny's closest competitor and thus are an obvious choice. Cracker Barrel (CBRL) also competes pretty directly with Denny's. Finally, I included McDonald's (MCD) as well because I think it makes a solid alternative to Denny's.

Data by YCharts

Compared to McDonald's, Denny's remains at a low valuation. However, comparing Denny's to more closely related companies starts to tell the story here. Denny's scores the highest in both a TTM P/E ratio and EV to EBITDA ratio.

Looking at forward P/E for 2020 shows Denny's is by far the highest.

Data by YCharts

What strikes me as odd here is that earnings are not expected to increase for Denny's going forward. Though they're transitioning as many restaurants as possible to a franchise model to become a more lean company, that transition is largely complete and analysts remain pessimistic on EPS estimates. A 2020 forward P/E of around 29 is high relative to other restaurant companies, especially when analysts are expecting EPS increases in all three of these other companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ratios aren't everything, far from it in fact. However, they're worth paying attention to when things start to look pricey.

Technical Analysis

From a technical charting perspective, Denny's has pulled way ahead of what I believe is the most applicable trendline. Below is a 2-year weekly candlestick chart of the stock price. While the stock has maintained the uptrend for some time, it is clear that it could be getting ahead of itself here. At nearly $24 per share, the stock has doubled in just two years. It is exceedingly further from the trendline now than at any other time. I believe this rapid of an increase in share price is unsustainable, especially longer-term.

Source: Thinkorswim

Combine this chart with the fundamentals (high ratios and expected EPS decrease in 2020), and you have a stock not worth owning in my opinion. A pullback to the trendline is a very real possibility. This would put the stock between $20 and $21 per share, or a 16% downside from the high. The upside is minimal, at-least short term here.

Conclusion

If you own Denny's in your portfolio, now might be a decent time to start looking elsewhere for future returns. The stock price has made a large run and is likely due for a pullback. The declining fundamentals don't support such a rapid increase in price. The company doesn't even pay a dividend, meaning investors are reliant solely on capital gains for returns. It's been a good run, but this is a stock that I am avoiding going forward. While I'm not outright bearish on the company, I do think it's likely that the stock chops around in the low $20s and high teens for quite some time with little further room to the upside. I would likely be selling currently if I'd owned it and looking to use my capital in stocks with more potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.