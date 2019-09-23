Cousins Property: My Best Pick From The Office REIT Space

CUZ`s recent merger with TIER has made the whole organization stronger and more resilient. The increased size will lead to lower interest rates and much bigger expansion opportunities.

CUZ has the safest balance sheet compared to its peers and combining that with ~$ 1 billion liquidity, CUZ is well-positioned for capitalizing on the Sun Belt demographic trends.

CUZ is the only pure-play Sun Belt office REIT. It provides one of the greatest risk/reward opportunities in the whole office REIT space.

The thesis

Lately, I have been studying a lot of U.S. office REITs to come up with the single best investment idea in the sector. Among all of the 21 publicly traded office REITs, Cousins Property (CUZ) is the one providing greatest upside potential with minimal downside risk.

For me, it is becoming more and more important to find REITs that possess:

secular-tailwinds that allow to easier sustain and grow profits in the long-term,

rock-solid balance sheets coupled with ample liquidity reserves to allow management to be opportunistic when a next economic downturn occurs,

strong underlying cash flows that leave a sufficient room left for internal growth and consistent dividend hikes.

Cousins not only fulfills all of those points but offers a notable P/FFO discount to its peers. Its geographic location could not be better for capitalizing on long-term trends in the office sector. A portfolio filled with class A office towers come in handy as the biggest growth in the office space is predicted to stem from trophy-like properties. Furthermore, CUZ has a fortress balance sheet and stellar cash flows with the lowest FFO payout ratio among the office peers. All this sets the company in a remarkable spot for providing “alpha rich” returns for the long-term investors.

Company overview

Cousins has extensive expertise in development, acquisition, leasing and property management of Class A office towers. Today, CUZ currently manages a 21.8 million square foot trophy office portfolio in the high growth Sun Belt markets of Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Tampa, and Phoenix. The company is committed to creating exceptional value for all of its stakeholders by executing attractive investment opportunities, understanding the business strategies of its customers and providing exceptional customer service.

When it comes to strategy, Cousins keeps it simple: assemble a portfolio of trophy assets in high growth Sun Belt markets, capture value embedded in operating portfolio and execute attractive investment opportunities, all while maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

Below you can see three largest CUZ properties in terms of their rentable square feet (in descending order):

Northpark , Atlanta - 1,528,000 sf

Gateway Village, Charlotte - 1,065,000 sf

Gateway Village, Texas - 1,025,000 sf

An outstanding trend for Sun Belt offices where Cousins is poised to benefit

The Sun Belt region stretches across eighteen states in the Southeast and Southwest and includes seven of the ten largest U.S. cities. The Sun Belt now holds about 50% of the national population, which is expected to rise to about 55% by 2030. Over the past decade, the region accounted for 75% of the total U.S. population growth.

Sun Belt Population Growth Outperformance

Over the next decade, Sun Belt population growth is expected to accelerate by another 19 million (13%), whereas non-Sun Belt states are forecasted to rise by only 3 million (2%). The following are key driving forces for such development:

Lower taxes

Strong job, GDP, and wage growth

Increasingly younger workforce

Tourism a large and growing force

Moreover, major Sun Belt cities have typically reported much lower median home and apartment rental prices, although both have risen in recent years. Most areas in the region are still cheaper by comparison to the gateway cities, which creates a natural incentive for the younger generation to move there.

Population growth by state

In the graph above, I have added red percentages showing the relative size of the Cousins office portfolio allocated in the respective state. It is clear that CUZ has chosen its exposure wisely that will allow the Company to achieve above-average returns going forward.

Strategic combination creating the preeminent Sun Belt office REIT

Recently Cousins closed a deal of a 100% stock combination with TIER REIT - pro forma ownership of 72% Cousins and 28% TIER. The “New” Cousins now has a market cap of $7.8 billion (before ~$5.4 billion), total portfolio SF of 21.1 million (15.3 million) and a developable SF of 3.5 million (1.4 million SF).

Source: Cousins Properties

As a result of the merger with TIER, CUZ owns an unmatched portfolio of trophy office properties in the premier Sun Belt area. Cousins is now clearly one of the biggest class A office players in this prosperous area.

Here are CUZ and TIER CEO comments about the merger:

Scott Fordham, CEO of TIER, said:

The alignment of high-quality properties and a common geographic footprint will create a “truly differentiated Sun Belt focused office platform.” He added that shareholders will be able to benefit from further value creation in Austin, Dallas, and Atlanta due to TIER's pipeline of over 5 million square feet of development and redevelopment opportunities.

Cousins President and CEO Colin Connolly said:

The “highly complementary” merger will be accretive to net asset value (NYSE:NAV) and funds from operations (FFO) on a long-term basis and accelerates many of Cousins’ key goals. He noted that TIER brings a “fantastic development pipeline,” 80 percent of which is pre-leased, as well as an attractive land bank.

Powerful external growth driven by profitable development pipeline and irreplaceable land bank are the key benefits from TIER merger. Moreover, CUZ has identified two immediate benefits from the merger:

Improved efficiency: Substantial synergy opportunities given complementary geographic footprint stemming from 81% geographic overlap within Cousins and TIER property portfolios. Expected annual G&A synergies of $18.5 million, to be realized immediately at the close.

Increased scale: A larger company is better positioned for expanded access to capital. The increased market cap of CUZ will allow it to refinance or issue debt at much more attractive rates, thus creating an instant positive impact on the cash flows. We can have a look at Kilroy Realty (KRC), a similar size office REIT. According to its most recent 10-Q filing, the average weighted interest rate stood at 3.41%. So, even though KRC`s debt to EBITDA is 2x higher than for CUZ, KRC is able to access ~40 basis point lower financing.

A great timing for a bulletproof balance sheet

Given where we stand in terms of economic development, it is vital to have a safe balance sheet. A company that has not-excessive leverage should be able to withstand a crisis without permanently eroding its capital.

Moreover, a clean balance sheet allows management to drive an aggressive acquisition strategy when property prices fall significantly below their intrinsic value.

Source: Cousins Properties

Cousins has the safest balance sheet in the whole office REIT sector. Its current net/debt ratio stands at 4.5x, while for other peers it is on average at 6.8x. According to Nareit CUZ has a second-lowest debt ratio of 25%. CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) ranks first with a 15% debt ratio, however, I would view CMCT as a sort of one-off since it has only 10 properties under management.

The merger with TIER has not made the Company more indebted. It is great news for a) initiating 3.5 million SF development activities b) being opportunistic in case a lucrative deal emerges.

In addition, CUZ has a $1 billion senior unsecured line of credit that matures on January 3, 2023. And the total available borrowing capacity under the credit facility was $936 million at June 30, 2019. This implies that CUZ has access to ample room of liquidity, which if exercised would increase the total assets by ~18%.

Source: Form 10-Q June 30, 2019

The debt repayment schedule is well-structured. In the coming 5 years, there are no considerable loan amounts to be repaid.

All in all, the balance sheet sets CUZ apart from its peers.

Superior growth opportunities

As already outlined above, CUZ`s portfolio is exposed to major secular tailwinds that will allow the company to enjoy an above-average growth in the future periods. Plus, the recent TIER merger coupled with the safest balance sheet in the office REIT space gives CUZ extra room for making some notable investment maneuvers for capturing the long-term trend.

Source: Cousins Properties

Historically, Cousins has outperformed its peers by a huge margin. Since 2012 its average y-o-y cash NOI growth has been 3.2% higher than for other office REITs. And there is no reason why the trend should stop. To the contrary CUZ shows all the signs for having the same strong underlying growth going forward:

Despite strong growth, in-place rents remain 8-10% below market average. So a positive boost from rent convergence might be expected,

3.5 million SF of a developable area with $1 billion available liquidity is a great combo. CUZ`s recent development activities bode well for achieving profitable further growth. For example, the most recent 320k SF delivery, Domain 11, is already fully occupied and generating strong NOI.

Improved guidance serves as a proof that CUZ is on the same growth track delivering higher returns than its office peers. In the 10-Q June 30, 2019, CUZ revised up its guidance: same property net operating income growth of 3.25% to 5.25% on a cash basis, up from the previous range of 3% to 5%.

To accommodate future growth CUZ maintains a rather low FFO payout ratio of 32.5%. Putting this in the perspective of sector average (51%), this percentage can be considered very conservative. Yet the offered dividend yield of 3.2% is slightly above what other office REITs can provide. So the fact that CUZ offers an above-average dividend yield with clearly below average payout ratio is a nice segway leading into the valuation section.

The valuation that contradicts logic

So by taking into account the aforementioned elements it should get you thinking that CUZ demands a valuation premium.Fortunately, it is the exact opposite. Despite (1) advantageous geographical location, (2) the benefits received from merging with TIER, (3) bulletproof balance sheet, (4) robust underlying cash flows and, (5) great future growth potential; CUZ trades at ~ 18% discount to its peers. Compared to its closest peers in terms of market cap, the discount becomes even steeper - 20%.

Source: Nareit (created by the author)

I the table above I`ve gathered 5 office REITs that have +/- 50% of Cousin`s market cap. As you can see that not only their valuations are higher, but also they are more levered.

In my opinion, CUZ is significantly undervalued and it is truly hard to find any meaningful reason for why the Company's trades at so big discount. I expect that Cousins will converge to the peers once the market will realize that CUZ is able to deliver solid FFO growth. Given all the factors mentioned above, this scenario sounds very reasonable.

The return stemming from valuation coverage would provide 20% of capital appreciation in the meantime delivering above sector average dividend yield of ~3.2%.

The bottom line

Cousins is well-positioned to provide significant returns for its shareholders. It has the right boost from geographics and right balance sheet with strong cash flows allowing to become a top player in the Sun Belt office area. The current level of P/FFO is totally disconnected from the underlying fundamentals. You should expect a 20% gain from capital appreciation and ~3% in the form of current income. A 1-year convergence to its peers is a reasonable and even conservative assumption given the Company specifics outlined above. In my opinion, this is a best office REIT investment out there, and as soon as I get the chance to invest, CUZ will be first in the line.

